AEW Star Tried To Get Vince McMahon To Re-Sign Former WWE Star
A current AEW star has revealed that he tried to get Vince McMahon to re-sign a former WWE star during his time in the company. Current AEW star Ari Daivari previously spent six years in WWE as part of the relaunched Cruiserweight division in 2016 before he was released in 2021.
Former WWE Stars Get Married
Congratulations are in order to current IMPACT Wrestling stars and former WWE stars Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin (FKA Steve Cutler). The wrestling couple officially tied the knot last night (November 10, 2022), with a wedding attended by various other wrestling stars. The wedding was attended by names such as...
AEW Star Reveals Time Was Cut From Memorable Pay-Per-View Match
AEW star Anthony Ogogo made his in-ring debut for AEW back at Double or Nothing in 2021, when he took on the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. The match is memorable among AEW fans for it’s build up, including the infamous weigh in segment and Cody’s promo about America vs the United Kingdom.
Former WWE Star Reflects On Release
Former WWE and AEW star Lio Rush has reflected on his release from WWE as part of the April 2020 round of budget cuts. Rush joined WWE in 2017 as part of the NXT brand, before being moved to 205 Live in 2018. He later became Bobby Lashley’s hype man...
Controversial Former WWE Star Believes He Could Have ‘Saved’ ROH
Controversial former WWE star nZo – known in WWE as Enzo Amore – has said that he could have “saved” Ring of Honor. nZo, who also wrestles under the name Real1, was suspended from WWE following allegations of sexual assault back in January 2018, and fired shortly after.
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
Here’s Why Shane McMahon Was Trending During SmackDown
During tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown, one notable name released under the Vince McMahon era was trending on Twitter: Shane McMahon. Find out why Stephanie McMahon’s brother Shane McMahon was trending during tonight’s show!. In a hilarious application of either recycling or commitment to tried and true...
WWE History Made On SmackDown
On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 11) WWE history was made as a record was secured by a popular act. With the Usos versus the New Day kicking off the episode with a massive match for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships. After a hard fought battle between...
AEW Star Says He’ll Be In AEW Until The Company Closes
AEW star Jay Lethal has had quite the journeyman career in professional wrestling over the past two decades. Debuting as part of Ring of Honor back in 2003 until 2006, when he joined TNA later in the year. Lethal became popular in TNA as Black Machismo, spending five years in...
WWE Legend In Incredible Shape Amid Return Rumors
Stone Cold Steve Austin has shared a new training video, amid rumors about a potential WWE in-ring return. Austin notably wrestled his first official match since 2003 at WrestleMania 38 in April, defeating Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred match. While at the time, Austin indicated that he...
Contract Details Revealed For Exciting New AEW Signing
The contract details for an exciting new AEW signing have been revealed. Bandido was offered a contract with AEW after his match against Chris Jericho on the September 28 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. He also received interest from WWE following this match. It was recently confirmed that Bandido had...
Released WWE Star Returns With Tag Team On SmackDown
Before Zelina Vega and B-Fab could even get their match truly going, it was interrupted by a familiar spooky voice. With the tron taken over with flames, a woman appeared saying ‘Valhalla is here’ before a trio of returning stars attacked. While the Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar...
Bizarre Fan Attack On Star At WWE House Show
There was a bizarre situation that took place earlier tonight at a WWE house show in Peoria, Illinois for Saturday Night Main Event. Making their return to Peoria for the first time in over two and a half years, one top WWE star was greeted with a less than warm reception.
Returning WWE Stars Say Previous Release ‘Offended’ Them
A returning WWE star says that their previous release “offended” them. On the October 10 edition of WWE Raw, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows better known as The Good Brothers made their returns to the company to reunite with AJ Styles as The O.C. The trio has been...
SmackDown Star Teases WWE Character Change
WWE star Lacey Evans has teased going ‘back to basics’ following the November 11 edition of SmackDown. During the show, Evans competed in a six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender to the SmackDown Women’s Title. Shotzi was ultimately victorious, pinning Evans to earn a shot at...
NJPW Name Announces New Wrestling Promotion
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announcer Kevin Kelly has announced that he will be involved with a brand new wrestling promotion. Kelly joined WWE in 1996 as a backstage interviewer, before eventually becoming a commentator for WWE Raw during the the Attitude Era. After leaving WWE in 2003, Kelly became the lead...
WWE Star To Miss Royal Rumble Due To Surgery?
A WWE SmackDown star could be out of action for at least three months following surgery, which may mean missing the Royal Rumble. On November 7, Natalya underwent nose surgery and shared a photo from her hospital bed. The surgery was covered by WWE with an injury angle that saw...
WWE Star Not Expected Back Until 2023
A WWE star is not expected to be back until 2023. Tommaso Ciampa made his way to the main roster in April 2022 and joined the Raw brand. After aligning with The Miz over the summer, Ciampa hasn’t been seen in action since September. It was revealed by Johnny...
Steel Cage Grudge Match Made Official For AEW Full Gear
A major stipulation match added to the card for AEW’s upcoming pay-per-view, Full Gear was made official on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. On tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage (November 11) a new and likely brutal grudge match between two longtime friends turned foe. AEW Rampage kicked...
Johnny Gargano Reveals He Was Present For Iconic WrestleMania Match
Current WWE Raw star Johnny Gargano is yet to make his debut at the Grandest Stage of Them All, having only made his main roster debut back in August. However, Johnny Wrestling has revealed that he was present for a recent iconic WrestleMania match. Back in 2020, WrestleMania was moved...
