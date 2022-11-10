ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
106.3 The Buzz

18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston

KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas. Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.
SPRING, TX
mocomotive.com

Attempt to Identify – Robbery at ATM in Spring

SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured above, who committed a robbery at an ATM drive thru of the Bank of America, located at 3459 Rayford Road, in Spring, TX. On 10/26/2022, at approximately 01:55 AM, the suspect robbed…
SPRING, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/11/22

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-11-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11-10-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

One woman shot to death in Conroe, police issue warrant for estranged boyfriend

CONROE, Texas - One woman is dead north of Houston after being shot multiple times and police are looking for the suspect. The Conroe Police Department responded to a weapons disturbance in the 1300 block of FM 3083 in Conroe on Saturday around 3:17 p.m. Officers say when they arrived they found 22-year-old Yuliana Quintana with multiple gunshot wounds.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

FATAL FIRE IN MONTGOMERY

Just after 7 am, Sunday Montgomery Fire Department responded to a reported shed on fire with an RV and vehicles in the 22200 block of Sharp Road, off FM 149 in Montgomery. Units arrived to find a fifth-wheel RV, shed, and a pickup truck ful…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fatal-fire-in-montgomery/
MONTGOMERY, TX
mocomotive.com

1 dead after Montgomery County RV fire, officials investigating

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating a fire that may have killed one man, officials said. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, the Montgomery Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire in the 22200 block of Sharp Road. Once they arrived, officials said they found a shed, a pickup truck and a fifth-wheel RV on fire. Once firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, authorities said they found the body of a man in his 30s within the RV.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Investigators looking for missing man, 86, last seen in Spring Cypress

SPRING, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a missing man last seen in Spring Cypress. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office say Syed Raza, 86, was last seen Friday in the 7300 block of Spring Cypress on the city's northwest side. Mr. Raza was last seen wearing a...
SPRING, TX
mocomotive.com

MCSO ARRESTS WANTED FELON IN STOLEN TRUCK

On November 8, 2022, a Willis man went to his deer camp cabin in the Willis area only to find it was broken into and damaged. The thieves broke a window and were able to gain entry. Before they left they took his Ford Ranger pickup, several…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mcso-arrests-wanted-felon-in-stolen-truck/
WILLIS, TX
East Texas News

Local man charged with murder

COLDSPRING — A Coldspring man is facing murder charges after an argument led to the Oct. 25 shooting death of his sister. David Kenneth Fulcher, also known as Bubba, 49, of Coldspring, was arrested Oct. 25 at his home. Lt. Charles Dougherty of the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Department...
COLDSPRING, TX

