18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston
KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas. Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.
Deer Mistakes Sculpture For The Real Thing In The Woodlands, Texas
If you live in or around the Woodlands area, you might recognize these large signs that proudly display the name of the neighborhood. In front of them, there are a few bronze deer sculptures. According to the Houston Chronicle back in 2012 these deer statues were stolen from their corner...
mocomotive.com
Attempt to Identify – Robbery at ATM in Spring
SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured above, who committed a robbery at an ATM drive thru of the Bank of America, located at 3459 Rayford Road, in Spring, TX. On 10/26/2022, at approximately 01:55 AM, the suspect robbed…
fox26houston.com
Dog dumping in some areas of Cleveland, getting worse animal advocates say
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Shell Oil Road in Cleveland is one of the known dumping grounds for dogs. Only the lucky few make it out alive. "It's torture putting your dog out on the street like that it's torture," said Katie Logerot. "Starvation car accidents shootings unless somebody else comes along."
mocomotive.com
MCTX Sheriff Attempting to Identify Suspect in Connection with Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and Debit Card Abuse
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the female suspect pictured below, in connection with multiple car burglaries at the Stampede Sportsplex in Montgomery, Texas, on November 5, 2022. On November 6, 2022, the suspect attempted to use several of the credit/debit cards…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/11/22
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-11-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11-10-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
fox26houston.com
One woman shot to death in Conroe, police issue warrant for estranged boyfriend
CONROE, Texas - One woman is dead north of Houston after being shot multiple times and police are looking for the suspect. The Conroe Police Department responded to a weapons disturbance in the 1300 block of FM 3083 in Conroe on Saturday around 3:17 p.m. Officers say when they arrived they found 22-year-old Yuliana Quintana with multiple gunshot wounds.
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: SH-99 northwest lanes shut down in Montgomery County after stunning crash involving big rig
All lanes at SH-99 northwest bound near Birnham Woods Dr. in Montgomery County is shut down due to an 18-wheeler truck seen hanging on an overpass. According to Houston TranStar, the crash happened at around 8:36 a.m. Monday. Details of the crash were not immediately available. No injuries have been...
mocomotive.com
FATAL FIRE IN MONTGOMERY
Just after 7 am, Sunday Montgomery Fire Department responded to a reported shed on fire with an RV and vehicles in the 22200 block of Sharp Road, off FM 149 in Montgomery. Units arrived to find a fifth-wheel RV, shed, and a pickup truck ful…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fatal-fire-in-montgomery/
mocomotive.com
Police bust suspect stealing wires, cords from generator of SWAT training center in New Caney
A man was arrested Friday morning attempting to steal wires and cords from “several large generators” powering the New Caney police officer SWAT training center, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Cameras were activated and alarms were sounded signaling deputies to respond to the former Keefer Crossing Middle School….
mocomotive.com
1 dead after Montgomery County RV fire, officials investigating
The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating a fire that may have killed one man, officials said. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, the Montgomery Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire in the 22200 block of Sharp Road. Once they arrived, officials said they found a shed, a pickup truck and a fifth-wheel RV on fire. Once firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, authorities said they found the body of a man in his 30s within the RV.
fox26houston.com
Investigators looking for missing man, 86, last seen in Spring Cypress
SPRING, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a missing man last seen in Spring Cypress. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office say Syed Raza, 86, was last seen Friday in the 7300 block of Spring Cypress on the city's northwest side. Mr. Raza was last seen wearing a...
Click2Houston.com
‘I feel like I failed my husband,’ Widow of Vietnam war veteran duped out of $2K, husband’s remains still missing
When the body of Barbara McFadden’s husband was picked up from Methodist West Hospital, she thought she’d be getting his ashes shortly after, but about a month and a half later she says she still has no idea where the Vietnam war marine veteran’s remains are. ”I...
mocomotive.com
MCSO ARRESTS WANTED FELON IN STOLEN TRUCK
On November 8, 2022, a Willis man went to his deer camp cabin in the Willis area only to find it was broken into and damaged. The thieves broke a window and were able to gain entry. Before they left they took his Ford Ranger pickup, several…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mcso-arrests-wanted-felon-in-stolen-truck/
East Texas News
Local man charged with murder
COLDSPRING — A Coldspring man is facing murder charges after an argument led to the Oct. 25 shooting death of his sister. David Kenneth Fulcher, also known as Bubba, 49, of Coldspring, was arrested Oct. 25 at his home. Lt. Charles Dougherty of the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Department...
mocomotive.com
2 men, woman arrested after being found in possession of stolen camper trailers, drugs, guns in Montgomery County
PINEHURST, Texas – Two men and a woman were arrested and charged after stolen camper trailers, drugs, and weapons were found in Pinehurst, according to the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable’s office. Darrel Woodard, 51, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and felon…
