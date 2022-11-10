ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Related
NBC Sports

JuJu Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been placed in the concussion protocol after sustaining a helmet-to-helmet hit during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. On third-and-4 from the Kansas City 43, quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit Smith-Schuster with a pass that had enough for a first down. But...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Collinsworth can't understand why 49ers wanted to trade Jimmy G

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers failed to trade Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. And the move that was not made could end up leading to a successful season for the organization, NBC Sports analyst Cris Collinsworth shared on a special episode of "49ers Talk." “Could Jimmy go to any system...
NBC Sports

NFL admits late catch in Vikings-Bills should have been overturned

The ending of Sunday’s roller-coaster contest between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had a little bit of everything. An instantly iconic one-handed catch, a weak QB sneak, an endzone fumble and a game-sealing interception were among the most notable highlights from the Vikings’ overtime victory. However, the game may not have reached overtime in the first place if not for an officiating error.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Grading 49ers' offense, defense in important win over Chargers

SANTA CLARA — For a team with an abundance of offensive playmakers, the 49ers are not exactly showing their potency. But they played just well enough to pull out in a 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium. “I was proud of...
NBC Sports

Justin Jefferson on catch of a lifetime: Kirk Cousins said “I might just throw this up to you”

Every great catch begins with a throw. Sometimes the throw is great. Sometimes it’s just a desperation heave-ho. Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson made the catch of a lifetime on Sunday in Buffalo. A blend of David Tyree in Super Bowl XLII and OBJ on SNF with a dash of Jermaine Kearse in Super Bowl XLIV. After the game, Jefferson explained to Peter King of Football Morning in America that the play began with a wing and a prayer from quarterback Kirk Cousins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Dolphins lose Emmanuel Ogbah for season with torn tricep

Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah will miss the rest of the season. Ogbah suffered a torn tricep in today’s win over the Browns and will need season-ending surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 29-year-old Ogbah is a valuable member of the Dolphins’ defensive line rotation and usually...
NBC Sports

Report: Texans strip Brandin Cooks of captain status

Receiver Brandin Cooks will be back for the Texans today. His “C” won’t be. NFL Media reports that the Texans have stripped Cooks of his captain status in advance of his first game back after he wasn’t traded at the deadline. After the Week Nine loss...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Kyle Shanahan: Dre Greenlaw ejection blew my mind

The 49ers rallied in the second half to beat the Chargers on Sunday night, but they had to do it without the help of linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Greenlaw was ejected late in the first half for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert while Herbert was running with the ball on a third down. NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson called the hit “a flagrant act” when he spoke to a pool reporter about why a disqualification was warranted after the game, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed surprise about the level of the penalty during his own press conference.
NBC Sports

Steelers up 20-10 after Kenny Pickett touchdown

The Steelers gave up a 10-point lead in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Saints and they’ll try to keep history from repeating itself in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Kenny Pickett pushed into the end zone from the 1-yard-line and the Steelers are up 20-10 with 8:38 left to play in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Mark Davis: Josh McDaniels is “doing a fantastic job”

On Sunday, the Raiders lost to the Colts 25-20 to fall to 2-7 on the season. It was a loss so bad that Derek Carr — the team’s franchise quarterback since 2014 — was overcome with emotion at his postgame press conference and questioned the effort of some of his teammates.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Heinicke ready for either QB1 or backup role moving forward

The Washington Commanders pulled off an epic upset victory over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, the club's third victory in four games with Taylor Heinicke at the helm. However, just minutes after the Commanders' fifth win of the season concluded, head coach Ron Rivera was noncommital whether...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Stat shows Jimmy G's bizarre success without touchdown pass

That’s been the clear mindset of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, as he reached an astonishing milestone following San Francisco’s 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on “Sunday Night Football.”. Garoppolo (.833) has the highest career winning percentage as a starting QB in both the regular season...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Cowboys promote Qadree Ollison, Dakoda Shepley

The Cowboys listed running back Ezekiel Elliott as questionable to play against the Packers on Sunday and they made a move to shore up their depth in the backfield on Saturday. The team announced that they have promoted running back Qadree Ollison for the game in Green Bay. Guard Dakoda...
NBC Sports

Commanders' third-down offense was magnificent vs. the Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — It's entirely possible that the Commanders will have succeeded on another third down by the time you're done reading this sentence. Washington's offense was 27th in the NFL in terms of third-down effectiveness entering Monday night's matchup with an undefeated Philadelphia squad, as the unit moved the chains in just 34.2% of such situations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Sean McVay: Cooper Kupp’s ankle injury “didn’t look good”

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp had to exit Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals early in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. He was announced as doubtful to return and did not see the field again. Head coach Sean McVay said after the game that he didn’t have a definitive...

