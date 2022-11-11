ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Federal Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker DePape may be in U.S. illegally

SAN FRANCISCO  -- David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday."U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov. 1, following his Oct. 28 arrest," the department said.ICE issues so-called immigration "detainers" to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to inform them that the agency intends to take custody of an individual and requests that ICE be notified before that individual is released.The detainer is...
CBS News

Migrants bused from southern border to New York City enter a backlogged and broken asylum system

For months buses from the U.S./Mexico border carrying tens of thousands of men, women and children from Central and South America have been arriving in New York, Chicago and Washington D.C. They were organized by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona and the Democratic mayor of El Paso, and paid for mostly by taxpayers. Greg Abbott, Texas' governor, said the buses would give liberal, sanctuary cities "a taste" of what his state has had to deal with for years. Many of those coming to New York were Venezuelans fleeing poverty, violence, and authoritarian rule and hoping to apply for asylum. But the process can take years and, for much of that time, they aren't allowed to work. Caring for these new arrivals has been a big challenge and it's drawn attention to a long-standing and bipartisan failure to fix the nation's broken asylum system.
NBC News

With a possible surge of Haitian migrants ahead, the Biden admin is weighing holding them in a third country or at Guantánamo

The Biden administration is weighing options to respond to what could soon be a mass exodus of migrants from Haiti, including temporarily holding migrants in a third country or expanding capacity at an existing facility at the U.S. prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, according to two U.S. officials and an internal planning document reviewed by NBC News.
Fox News

Paul Pelosi, Biden family members among 200 Americans sanctioned by Russia

Russia on Friday said it was barring 200 Americans from entering the country in retaliation for sanctions placed on Moscow by the Biden administration over the war in Ukraine. Politicians, government officials and their family members, including Paul Pelosi and President Biden’s sister and brothers, were targeted by the sanctions, with Moscow saying they had participated in the "Russophobic campaign" against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.
Fox News

Fox News

