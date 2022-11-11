Read full article on original website
El Paso, Texas to stop bussing migrants after Biden uses Trump-era Title 42 to expel Venezuelans
El Paso, Texas will no longer be bussing migrants into New York City due to President Biden's reactivation of Trump-era Title 42 policies deporting Venezuelans to Mexico.
Paul Pelosi attack: New federal indictment reveals what suspect was wearing when police arrived
David DePape was arrested inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home after allegedly bashing her husband's skull with a hammer late last month.
Dallas airshow disaster caught on video as planes collide in mid-air
Two planes in Texas collided in midair during the Commemorative Air Force air event at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday afternoon.
Federal Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker DePape may be in U.S. illegally
SAN FRANCISCO -- David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday."U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov. 1, following his Oct. 28 arrest," the department said.ICE issues so-called immigration "detainers" to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to inform them that the agency intends to take custody of an individual and requests that ICE be notified before that individual is released.The detainer is...
Migrants bused from southern border to New York City enter a backlogged and broken asylum system
For months buses from the U.S./Mexico border carrying tens of thousands of men, women and children from Central and South America have been arriving in New York, Chicago and Washington D.C. They were organized by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona and the Democratic mayor of El Paso, and paid for mostly by taxpayers. Greg Abbott, Texas' governor, said the buses would give liberal, sanctuary cities "a taste" of what his state has had to deal with for years. Many of those coming to New York were Venezuelans fleeing poverty, violence, and authoritarian rule and hoping to apply for asylum. But the process can take years and, for much of that time, they aren't allowed to work. Caring for these new arrivals has been a big challenge and it's drawn attention to a long-standing and bipartisan failure to fix the nation's broken asylum system.
Idaho police name 4 university students killed in apparent quadruple homicide near campus
Idaho police have released the names of four students killed in an apparent quadruple homicide near campus over the weekend. Authorities do not have any suspects in custody.
University of Virginia shooting: Ex-football player suspect in custody, victims ID'd as former teammates
A shooting was reported on campus at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville Sunday night. UVA police named former football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. as the suspect.
University of Virginia alleged shooter Christopher Darnell Jones faced hazing probe as football player
Ex-UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones, accusing of killing three teammates and injuring two others in an on-campus shooting in Charlottesville, faced a prior hazing probe.
Rival drug cartels open fire on each other with .50 cal weapons just miles from Texas border
Two rival Mexican drug cartels opened fire on one another near the Texas border in a recent incident. Drone footage shows vehicles mounted with .50cal machine guns.
Alabama man beats 14-year-old daughter with shower curtain rod after she discovers possible affair: Police
An Alabama man beat his 14-year-old daughter after she allegedly found a social media account he was using to possibly have an affair, police said.
Mexican drug cartels buy fentanyl chemicals from China and control the border: 'Tucker Carlson Originals'
Tucker Carlson exposes how Mexican drug cartels get material to make fentanyl from China, which is then transported into the United States and kills Americans on "Tucker Carlson Originals."
With a possible surge of Haitian migrants ahead, the Biden admin is weighing holding them in a third country or at Guantánamo
The Biden administration is weighing options to respond to what could soon be a mass exodus of migrants from Haiti, including temporarily holding migrants in a third country or expanding capacity at an existing facility at the U.S. prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, according to two U.S. officials and an internal planning document reviewed by NBC News.
Twitter manager vomited into trash can after being told by Elon Musk to fire people: Report
The New York Times on Friday devoted eight reporters and 2,598 words to investigating Elon Musk’s first few weeks after buying Twitter. The big takeaway? Twice, the paper told readers that the billionaire’s moves resulted in vomit. Writers Kate Conger, Mike Isaac, Ryan Mac and Tiffany Hsu (with...
Former border officials vow to release illegal migrant numbers by Tuesday if Biden admin won't
Several Trump-era border officials called on President Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to release the number of illegal migrant crossings into the U.S. from September.
Paul Pelosi, Biden family members among 200 Americans sanctioned by Russia
Russia on Friday said it was barring 200 Americans from entering the country in retaliation for sanctions placed on Moscow by the Biden administration over the war in Ukraine. Politicians, government officials and their family members, including Paul Pelosi and President Biden’s sister and brothers, were targeted by the sanctions, with Moscow saying they had participated in the "Russophobic campaign" against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.
Border Patrol union tells ACLU 'go to Hell,' over migrant fight, urges votes for pro-border defense candidates
(The Center Square) – After another clash with foreign nationals illegally entering the U.S., the union representing Border Patrol agents is urging Americans to vote on Nov. 8 for candidates who will defend them, the rule of law, and the southern border. On Monday, mostly single male Venezuelans, Mexicans...
Texas man found clutching gun while asleep in running car with several thousand fentanyl pills: police
The El Paso Police Department seized several thousand fentanyl pills after finding a man asleep behind the wheel of his car holding a gun on Tuesday evening.
TUCKER CARLSON: The most powerful people in the world are always telling you they're victims
Tucker Carlson reacts to a noose allegedly being found around the construction site of former President Barack Obama's presidential library on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Control of Congress too close to call, but Democrats seem to dodge an expected Republican blowout
WASHINGTON — A deeply divided American electorate delivered a Congress so evenly split that partisan control remained unknown Wednesday morning — and may for some time — after Republican hopes for a major “red wave” dissipated. Hours after polls closed, dozens of critical House and...
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
Former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County after Republican Blake Masters, his endorsed senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The race was called late Friday evening. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the result was "a scam"...
