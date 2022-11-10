The Hockey News On The 'A': Logan Shaw and Flames Prospects

Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams chat with AHL player of the week Logan Shaw, analyze the Calgary Flames prospects in the AHL and more.

David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

On this week's episode of The Hockey News On The 'A' Podcast with Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams:

- Logan Shaw joins the show to talk about his AHL player of the week honors and the Toronto Marlies.

Logan Shaw Joins THN On The 'A' (; 10:38)

- Simon Edvinsson is the prospect of the week with eight points in nine games for the Grand Rapids Griffins.

- Matthew Phillips highlights the Calgary Flames prospects on the AHL Wranglers. He leads the AHL in points, but he still hasn't played more than one regular-season game in the NHL. What's his future like?

-And more.

Here are more podcasts from the past week:

- The Hockey News Podcast : The Fallout of the Mitchell Miller Situation

- The Hockey News On The 'O' : Kai Schwindt Among Florida's OHL Prospects (Team profile: Florida Panthers)

- The Hockey News On The 'Q' : Oilers QMJHL Alumni and Number Retirements (Team profile: Edmonton Oilers)

- The Hockey News On The 'Dub' : Guenther Graduates and Wild Prospects (Team profile: Minnesota Wild)

- The Hockey News American Pipeline Podcast : Devils Prospects, Fantilli and More (Team profile: New Jersey Devils)

- The Hockey News On The 'A' : Sabres Prospects in AHL Rochester (Team profile: Buffalo Sabres)