The Hockey News On The 'A': Logan Shaw and Flames Prospects

By The Hockey News
The Hockey News
The Hockey News
 4 days ago

Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams chat with AHL player of the week Logan Shaw, analyze the Calgary Flames prospects in the AHL and more.

David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

On this week's episode of The Hockey News On The 'A' Podcast with Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams:

- Logan Shaw joins the show to talk about his AHL player of the week honors and the Toronto Marlies.

Logan Shaw Joins THN On The 'A' (; 10:38)

- Simon Edvinsson is the prospect of the week with eight points in nine games for the Grand Rapids Griffins.

- Matthew Phillips highlights the Calgary Flames prospects on the AHL Wranglers. He leads the AHL in points, but he still hasn't played more than one regular-season game in the NHL. What's his future like?

-And more.

The Hockey News Podcast Linktree

Here are more podcasts from the past week:

- The Hockey News Podcast : The Fallout of the Mitchell Miller Situation

- The Hockey News On The 'O' : Kai Schwindt Among Florida's OHL Prospects (Team profile: Florida Panthers)

- The Hockey News On The 'Q' : Oilers QMJHL Alumni and Number Retirements (Team profile: Edmonton Oilers)

- The Hockey News On The 'Dub' : Guenther Graduates and Wild Prospects (Team profile: Minnesota Wild)

- The Hockey News American Pipeline Podcast : Devils Prospects, Fantilli and More (Team profile: New Jersey Devils)

- The Hockey News On The 'A' : Sabres Prospects in AHL Rochester (Team profile: Buffalo Sabres)

