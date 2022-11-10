The Hockey News On The 'A': Logan Shaw and Flames Prospects
Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams chat with AHL player of the week Logan Shaw, analyze the Calgary Flames prospects in the AHL and more.
On this week's episode of The Hockey News On The 'A' Podcast with Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams:
- Logan Shaw joins the show to talk about his AHL player of the week honors and the Toronto Marlies.
- Simon Edvinsson is the prospect of the week with eight points in nine games for the Grand Rapids Griffins.
- Matthew Phillips highlights the Calgary Flames prospects on the AHL Wranglers. He leads the AHL in points, but he still hasn't played more than one regular-season game in the NHL. What's his future like?
-And more.
