Gary Ernest Smith “Towards Home: The People, Places and culture of Eastern Oregon” A Special Retrospective Exhibit at Crossroads Carnegie Art Center

Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Island City Hosting Surplus Equipment Sale
ISLAND CITY – (Release from the City of Island City) The City of Island City is conducting a sealed-bid auction of surplus equipment. Public viewing of the equipment can be scheduled by appointment by calling City Hall 541.963.5017. Sealed bids are accepted at City Hall, located at 10605 Island Avenue, Island City until December 7, 2022, at 2pm. Bid opening and awarding will occur at City Hall on December 8, 2022 at 9am. Pictures of all equipment will be available at www.islandcityoregon.com.
Exploring Oregon's wild, historic Elkhorn Mountains | Grant's Getaways
SUMPTER, Ore. — This week, we enjoy a unique trip into the Elkhorn Mountains and discover a historic railroad ride, a Wild West train robbery, plus off-roading adventures for an up-close view where the hills are alive with color. The Powder River is a small, cool, quiet and refreshing...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker Police Sergeant Mike Regan Attends Leadership and Management Training in Salem
BAKER CITY – (Original information from the Baker City Newsletter) Sergeant Mike Regan attended week one of Organizational Leadership and Management Academy Training at the Department of Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) in Salem. This two-week course includes a variety of topics geared towards developing leadership skills and implementing the six pillars of 21st Century Policing which include: building trust and legitimacy; policy and oversight; technology and social media; community policing and crime prevention; training and education and officer wellness and safety. More information about 21st Century Policing is available from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs’ website: Final Report of the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing | Office of Justice Programs (ojp.gov)
elkhornmediagroup.com
Kaki Mclean Morehead Named 2022 CCC Volleyball Coach of the Year
LA GRANDE – (Information from the Cascade Collegiate Conference and Eastern Oregon University) The CCC has announced that EOU Head Volleyball coach Kaki Mclean Morehead has been named the 2022 CCC Volleyball Coach of the year. Originally from Paulina Oregon, Morehead graduated from Crook County Highschool in 2001 and...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two arrested on menacing charges
PRAIRIE CITY – On Friday afternoon, a report of a dispute came in from downtown Prairie City. Just after 3 p.m., The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to Prairie City Antiques, and as a result, two were arrested. Amy Gian Domenico, 51, of Prairie City as well as Paul Feretti, 60, of Prairie City were both arrested for Menacing. Nothing further was released regarding the incident.
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Police Officers Respond to House Fire
LA GRANDE – (Information from the La Grande Police Department) At approximately 9:30 a.m., November 11, La Grande Police officers Damian Hernandez and Aaron Clark responded to a house fire at the 600 block on 18th street. Already assisting on an unrelated medical call nearby, the two officers were first on scene and quickly evacuated the home’s occupants (three children and one young adult). The officers were then able to get the flames, which had begun beneath the home, under control with their vehicles fire extinguisher until the La Grande Fire department arrived to fully extinguish the blaze.
kptv.com
More Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce high capacity gun magazine ban if Measure 114 passes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least two more Oregon sheriffs have said they do not intend to enforce Measure 114 if it passes and becomes law. Michelle Duncan, the sheriff of Linn County, announced on the organization’s Facebook page on November 9, the day following Election Day, that she would not enforce the magazine capacity limit.
Union County sheriff joins pledge to not enforce Measure 114
Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen has joined Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan in promising not to uphold the laws established in Measure 114. If passed, the measure would add additional restrictions to state gun laws.
WWEEK
Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114
Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon
Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
kptv.com
Oregon 6-month-old found 89 days after being reported missing
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 6-month-old child named Oakley Miller has been safely found 89 days after he was reported missing. According to the Oregon Department of Human Services, Oakley went missing on Aug. 3 from the La Grande area and was found safe on Oct. 30. When Oakley was...
Comments / 0