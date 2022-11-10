Read full article on original website
Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of HousingCadrene HeslopFort Worth, TX
Teenage Girl and 51-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead After Arlington House FireMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After a Multi-City Chase by Fort Worth PoliceMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Police Arrest Man for Pointing Airsoft Gun at Fort Worth Elementary SchoolMark Randall HavensFort Worth, TX
3 key recruits Texas football could lose to TCU after this weekend’s loss
Texas football missed a huge opportunity to get some serious momentum on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class this weekend when it hosted the undefeated and No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs in Austin. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian could’ve put some really nice finishing touches on the 2023 recruiting class roughly one month ahead of signing day had they defeated TCU at home on Nov. 12.
Where Texas football ranks in the post-Week 11 ESPN FPI
In Week 11, No. 18 ranked Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian had a chance to do something that would get this team much closer to earning a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. Instead, Texas fell flat in a high-stakes Big 12 contest on Nov. 12 at the hands of new head coach Sonny Dykes and the undefeated No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs.
3 takeaways from Texas football’s lethargic loss to TCU
No. 18 ranked Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian came up with a really disappointing offensive effort, resulting in them falling short to new head coach Sonny Dykes and the No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs at home on Nov. 12. Texas clearly had its chances in this game, but couldn’t get it done when it mattered.
Social media, fans react to Texas football’s bad loss to TCU
A loss that will be a tough one to swallow for No. 18 ranked Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian saw the No. 4 ranked and undefeated TCU Horned Frogs take care of business on the night of Nov. 12. Texas couldn’t muster anything on offense as redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers was completely flat for the entire game.
Longhorns vs. Horned Frogs Staff Predictions
The Longhorns Country staff provides their prediction for Saturday's game between Texas and TCU.
Texas Mascot Knocks Handler’s Hat Off on ‘College GameDay’
Don’t mess with the Longhorns’ beloved mascot.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Set Program Record Attendance in Loss to No. 1 Texas
NORMAN – In front of a program record crowd of 3,702 fans, the Oklahoma volleyball team were swept by No. 1 Texas, falling in three sets (3-0), 25-14, 25-19, 25-10, on Saturday evening inside McCasland Field House. "First, we have to thank the crowd for helping us break an...
Look: Texas Places TCU Band In Stadium Nosebleed Section
Hope the Horned Frogs weren't planning on hearing their band tonight. Per CFB podcaster Richard Johnson, the Texas Longhorns stuck TCU's band in the nosebleeds for Saturday night's Big-12 battle. Definitely some gamesmanship on the part of Steve Sarkisian and UT. Fans reacted to TCU's band placement on Twitter. "Ain’t...
saturdaytradition.com
Bevo, Texas' live mascot, makes incredible entrance on College GameDay
Bevo is not messing around early in Austin. Texas plays its biggest game of the season Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST against No. 4 TCU, looking to play upset and perhaps spring a few lucky teams into the running for the College Football Playoff at the end of the year. The Horned Frogs are undefeated on the season and looking to make a run at the final field should they keep their win streak going.
Will TCU WR Quentin Johnston play vs. Texas football this weekend?
In a little more than 24 hours, head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 18 ranked Texas football will host new head coach Sonny Dykes and the undefeated No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs. Texas will host TCU at home at the friendly confines of Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Nov. 12, looking to make a statement to the rest of the Big 12.
Texas football QB commit Arch Manning to visit for TCU game
One of the biggest weekends on the trail lies ahead in less than 24 hours concerning Texas football recruiting in the 2023 and 2024 classes. Texas is set to host a massive list of visitors that could make up a good portion of the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes when it’s all said and done when head coach Steve Sarkisian’s team hosts the No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Nov. 12.
Sporting News
Why does Gary Patterson coach at Texas? Tracing TCU legend's switch to Longhorns
Gary Patterson is the all-time winningest coach at TCU. He has a statue on campus. He led the program through four conferences in 22 seasons with the Horned Frogs. Now he'll be on the other sideline when No. 4 TCU takes on No. 18 Texas on Saturday. Patterson is on the Longhorns' staff as a special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian. Patterson will be on the sideline for Saturday's game, too.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay announces this week's guest picker
College GameDay is in Austin on Saturday for undefeated No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas. ESPN announced this week’s guest picker. It’s going to be golfer Jordan Spieth, who is a Texas alum. The 29-year-old Spieth is a 3-time major winner and the 2015 FedEx Cup champion....
Converse Judson four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens names top three, sets commitment date
Converse Judson 2023 four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens announced a top three on Friday afternoon that consisted of Texas A&M, Oregon, and Texas. Bowens committed to Texas A&M on December 25th, 2021 before eventually decommitting from the Aggies in late June. He is now set to announce his commitment later this month on November 24th.
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Defending MaxPreps National Champion Duncanville "opts out" of 2023 Texas state tournament
The fallout continued Friday from the UIL sanctions levied against the Duncanville boys basketball program early last week. The Panthers announced they would not be competing in postseason play in Texas for the 2022-23 season and would instead rely on a strong national schedule to showcase the talent on the roster. Greg Riddle of the The Dallas Morning News was among the first to report the news.
Austin, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Austin. The LBJ Early College High School football team will have a game with Elgin High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00. The McCallum High School football team will have a game with Waco University High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00.
Dripping Springs clobbers Manor 69-14 to win bi-district title in 1st 6A playoff game
Both teams have Division I recruits and potent offenses. For the Mustangs, Quentin Joyner is bound for Southern California and is one of Central Texas' most prolific running backs, and for the Tigers, Baylor-bound quarterback Austin Novosad has been piling up yards through the air all year.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
WFAA
Study: DFW is 2nd most festive city in U.S., one of three Texas cities in top 5
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth was ranked the most-festive city in the United States, according to findings by Thumbtack. The list represents the cities with the most holiday spirit based on data from millions of home projects booked through the Thumbtack platform. Three of the top five "most-festive" cities were...
austinot.com
Austin Thai food: 10 best Thai restaurants near you for pad thai, tom yum and more!
At every Thai restaurant do you order Pad Thai? If you do, we aren’t judging. But Austin Thai food places serve more than that. From the traditional Tom Yum soup or steamed dumplings, you’re sure to find your new favorite Thai entree. Most Popular Thai Food in Austin.
