I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t play much of the first Mario + Rabbids game. It left a distinctly bad taste in my mouth and I think I stopped playing it after about a half hour, never to go back to it, and selling it to a used game store soon after. So it’s a bit curious that I asked to review Sparks of Hope and honestly I’m glad I did. Sparks of Hope is the game that I feel they were trying to make with the first one, it is that improved.

1 DAY AGO