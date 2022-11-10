Read full article on original website
411 Box Office Report: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Rules With $180 Million
Wakanda reigned supreme at the box office this weekend as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dominated the competition. The MCU sequel crushed all competitors as expected with a $180 million opening weekend. That’s the best opening at the box office since the film’s MCU sibling Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness got off to a $185.4 million start back in May. It also marks the record for the best opening weekend in November, eclipsing the $158 million start of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire back in 2013.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Switch) Review
I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t play much of the first Mario + Rabbids game. It left a distinctly bad taste in my mouth and I think I stopped playing it after about a half hour, never to go back to it, and selling it to a used game store soon after. So it’s a bit curious that I asked to review Sparks of Hope and honestly I’m glad I did. Sparks of Hope is the game that I feel they were trying to make with the first one, it is that improved.
AEW Rampage Listed As Earlier Time Slot For Post-Thanksgiving Episode
AEW Rampage looks to air at an earlier timeslot on the day after Thanksgiving. The schedule on TNT’s website lists the November 25th episode of Rampage as airing at 4 PM ET as opposed to the usual 10 PM ET. The reason for this appears to be two NHL...
Stranger Things Creators Tease What’s To Come in Final Season
Stranger Things has one more season left to go, and the show’s creators hinted at what’s to come in the final arc. The Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy spoke at Netflix’s FYC panel for the show on Sunday about the final arc, which doesn’t yet have a planned premiere date and is still in the writing phase. You can check out the highlights below (per Deadline:
DaParty Announces Reunion Livestream For This Coming Weekend
DaParty will finally reunite with a special livestream to take place this weekend. Adam Cole posted a video to Twitter in which the UpUpDowndown foursome — Cole, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, and Claudo Castagnoli — will reunite for a video on November 20th at 10 PM ET. You...
WWE News: Naomi Hangs Out With Elektra Lopez, Schedule For This Week’s WWE Network Additions, Clip Shows Sami Zayn Has Been Ucey For A While
– Naomi posted a clip to social media featuring herself hanging out with NXT’s Elektra Lopez at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando. – The WWE on BT Sport account posted a clip from NXT that shows Sami Zayn has been ‘Ucey’ since day one. – Here...
David Harbour Hints That Thunderbolts Film Will “Drop A Bomb” For MCU Phase 5
Speaking with Gizmodo as part of the publicity tour for his upcoming film Violent Night, David Harbour alluded to some details for Marvel Studio’s Thunderbolts film, where he reprises his Red Guardian role from Black Widow. While a script is not yet forthcoming, Harbour stated that he was given a sense of the arc of the film and liked the functional concept. Harbour’s Red Guardian will appear alongside Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, and a number of other MCU antagonist characters.
AEW News: The Bunny Ready to Prove Herself Against Toni Storm, Claudio Castagnoli Plays God of War Ragnarok, Rampage Video Highlights
– The Bunny will challenge Toni Storm in a Title Eliminator match for the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The Bunny posted the following message on the title match announcement:. “I’ve spent the last six months working tirelessly to heal my...
