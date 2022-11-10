Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
Liv Morgan Pictured With Nate Diaz At UFC 281
Despite losing the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship last month to Ronda Rousey at World Wrestling Entertainment’s Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, Liv Morgan remains atop the women’s division in terms of stardom, and the entire promotion at that. Interestingly, but not surprisingly, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan also...
411mania.com
Note On When WWE Tribute to the Troops Will Air
PWInsider reports that WWE Tribute to the Troops will air on FOX on Saturday, December 17. However, the exact time will depend on your local FOX affiliate. The following matches were taped last week in Indianapolis:. * Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Ricochet vs. Imperium. * Ronda Rousey & Shanya Baszler...
411mania.com
Kevin Owens Suffered Injury At Last Night’s WWE Live Event
F4WOnline reports that Kevin Owens suffered an injury during last night’s WWE live event in Madison, WI against Austin Theory. Owens suffered an MCL sprain, and officials are hoping it’s nothin more than that. Owens appeared to injure his right knee when planting it during the match. He...
411mania.com
WWE Smackdown Announcer Explains How She Introduces Gunther
WWE Smackdown announcer Samantha Irvin recently weighed in on how she changes her inflection for when she introduces Gunther. Irvin was asked by a user on Twitter if she tries to “Austrian” her pronunciation up when she introduces the Intercontinental Champion, and in reply thread she explained that it has to do with changing things up a bit for those members of the roster who are champions.
411mania.com
Change To Match For Tonight’s WWE Raw
According to WWE, a tag team match for this evening’s Raw will now take place as a singles event. The original announcement states:. Chad Gable and Otis have been a thorn in the side of Matt Riddle for many weeks and now The Original Bro will take on the leader of Alpha Academy.
411mania.com
Women’s WarGames Advantage Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a women’s WarGames Advantage match for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s show that next Monday’s episode will see a member of Team Bianca battle a member of Team Damage CTRL for advantage in the match at Survivor Series. The...
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage
Hey kids! It’s Steve Cook, filling in for Tony Acero yet again with the weekly Raw Live Coverage & Review. Not sure what’s going on with Tony lately, seems like he’s been missing Raw more often than the great Lee Corso has been missing ESPN College Gameday. Lee is beloved in Louisville, where he coached the University’s football team for four successful seasons before moving on to bigger & better things. Hope he’s doing well.
411mania.com
NWA News: Attendance For Hard Times 3, Billy Corgan Not at Show
– A new report has details on the attendance for NWA Hard Times 3. PWInsider reports that the show drew between 600 and 700 people in attendance for the PPV, which took place on Saturday. – Billy Corgan was not at the PPV or the subsequent TV taping due to...
411mania.com
Austin Theory Snaps, Takes Out Seth Rollins on WWE Raw
Austin Theory is done with being a selfie guy, snapping and attacking Seth Rollins and more on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Theory appeared on tonight’s episode of Raw and, after a promo earlier in the night when he said the world wants to see someone like him fail, he felt more alive than he ever has since his failed Money in the Bank cash-in last week. Dolph Ziggler then interrupted him and told him to stop making excuses, which resulted in a match where Theory destroyed Ziggler until it was ruled a no-contest and then continuing to attack him.
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
The ROH Pure Championship is on the line on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs....
ComicBook
Watch: Steve Austin Looks Ripped Following WWE WrestleMania 39 Rumors
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin made his surprise in-ring return in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One this past April, defeating Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred match in his first bout since WrestleMania XIX in 2003. Austin was asked weeks after that match if he'd be up for wrestling again at WrestleMania 39 next April, and "The Texas Rattlesnake" didn't shoot down the idea — "...Never say 'never' but I would really imagine that within the scope of that show, that's gonna be a big show in a big-time city and it'll be a two-night event again so, I'm not — I'm sure I'm done wrestling per se, but as a part of WWE, I can't imagine I would not be there in some capacity and I'm not booking myself on the show because I didn't book myself on 38. That's a Vince [McMahon] thing and I have a great relationship with him and if I get the call, I'll be there."
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 11.14.22
We are less than two weeks away from Survivor Series and that means it is time to start building some things up for the show. While we have a few matches, the real focus is going to be on WarGames. It looks like Raw will only be supplying the women’s match and more of the lineup needs to be locked in. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis Set For November 28th WWE Raw
Dexter Lumis will have his shot at The Miz and a WWE contract in two weeks on Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that Lumis will face Miz in a match on the November 28th episode of the show. If Lumis wins, he’ll earn a WWE contract as well as the money that Miz owes him for their agreement that saw Lumis pretend to stalk Miz.
411mania.com
Bret Hart & Shawn Michaels Look Back at Montreal Screwjob
Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels recently looked back at the Montreal Screwjob for the 25th anniversary of the incident. The infamous incident took place on November 8th, 1997, and The Ringer spoke with the two about the event and aftermath. You can check out the highlights below:. Hart on his...
411mania.com
WWE News: Titus O’Neil Appears On Good Morning America, Every Seth Rollins Title Win Ever, Latest WWE 2K22 Video From UpUpDownDown
– WWE star Titus O’Neil appeared on Good Morning America this morning, taking part in the ABC show’s search for the best pie. Gio Benitez traveled to Tampa as O’Neil and other celebrity judges were served Key Lime Pie and Apple Bougatsa Pie. – The latest WWE...
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Bobby Lashley Wants to Hurt People, The Miz Wants His Cardigan, More
-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined, as always, by Matt Camp. -Headlines: Balor and Rollins did battle for The US Title; Miz and Lumis continue their issue; Mia joins Team Bianca and Rhea joins Team Damage CTRL for War Games. -To the video as Seth Rollins...
411mania.com
AEW Rampage Listed As Earlier Time Slot For Post-Thanksgiving Episode
AEW Rampage looks to air at an earlier timeslot on the day after Thanksgiving. The schedule on TNT’s website lists the November 25th episode of Rampage as airing at 4 PM ET as opposed to the usual 10 PM ET. The reason for this appears to be two NHL...
411mania.com
Jack Doan On What It Was Like Working For Vince McMahon, Vince’s Expectations
Former WWE referee Jack Doan worked for Vince McMahon for many years, and he recently talked about what it was like to work for the former WWE CEO. Doan spoke with Chris Featherstone for Sportskeeda Wrestling and was asked what it was like working for McMahon. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
NWA Hard Times 3 Full Results 11.12.2022: Tyrus Wins NWA Title
The NWA Hard Times 3 event was hosted by the National Wrestling Alliance tonight in Chalmette, LA. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below. *#1 Contender’s Match For The NWA Television Championship: Mims defeated Anthony Andrews. *Wildkat Sports Tag Team Championships: Slime SZN (Bu...
411mania.com
Josh Alexander On Why Breaking His Neck Was Beneficial For His Career
In an interview with Fightful, Josh Alexander recalled breaking his neck in 2015 and how it was ultimately beneficial for his career. At the time, he was forced to retire but eventually came back to be the Impact World Champion. Here are highlights:. On breaking his neck and stepping away...
