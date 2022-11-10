ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Carmelo Anthony's Son Offer

A little less than 20 years ago, Carmelo Anthony led Syracuse to a national championship. Sunday afternoon, Carmelo's son, Kiyan, announced some big scholarship news. "Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE," Kiyan announced. Kiyan, the son of the longtime NBA star, is a four-star recruit in...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Video: Alabama Star Got Away With Dirty Play On Saturday

Players usually can't get away with roughing the quarterback at any level of football. But nearing the end of Saturday's clash between Alabama and Ole Miss, Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner got away with a pretty blatant penalty on Rebels QB Jaxson Dart. Earlier in the game, Turner was flagged...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Admits He's Done With Prominent Head Coach

Colin Cowherd is officially off the Steve Sarkisian bandwagon. Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns failed to capitalize on the opportunity to knock off an undefeated opponent at home on Saturday, losing 17-10 to TCU. The loss dropped Texas to 6-4 on the season, and while that's already an improvement on the 5-7...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to horrific facemask in Alabama-Ole Miss game

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart avoided injury Saturday against Alabama after being dragged down by his facemask in a scary play. Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner got an open rush on Dart in the third quarter, then grabbed Dart’s facemask. Turner held on, pulling Dart’s head around almost 360 degrees before his helmet came spinning off.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday

Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
OXFORD, MS
numberfire.com

Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) questionable Tuesday night for Phoenix

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson is very close to making his 2022-23 debut after undergoing right foot surgery. Even if it doesn't come Tuesday - though the questionable tag implies a real chance it does - it'll be right around the corner. When Jackson takes the court, Santi Aldama will likely revert to a bench role.
MEMPHIS, TN

