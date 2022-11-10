Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Related
Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies Got Destroyed For Their Post-Game Celebration: "Cringiest Team In The League"
Most fans on social media weren't keen to see Morant and the Grizzlies' animated revelry.
Warriors Fans Are Angry After Team Loses To Kings: "Trade Curry, Let Him Play For A Good Franchise."
Fans had a lot to say about the Warriors losing to the Kings.
Adam Silver's Blunt Response To LeBron James Criticizing Nets' List Of Conditions For Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver had a blunt reaction when asked to discuss LeBron James' comments on Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
Zion Williamson Boldly Claims He'll Pay The Fines If Any Of His Teammates Get Technical Fouls
Williamson said he loved the energy his team brought to the table every single game.
Draymond Green Calls Out The Warriors' Second Unit Because Of Jordan Poole
Draymond Green gives a detailed answer about why the Golden State Warriors' second unit needs to get better this season.
Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"
Dirk Nowitzki opens up on the infamous moment he lived when his fianceé was arrested for fraud.
College Basketball World Reacts To Carmelo Anthony's Son Offer
A little less than 20 years ago, Carmelo Anthony led Syracuse to a national championship. Sunday afternoon, Carmelo's son, Kiyan, announced some big scholarship news. "Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE," Kiyan announced. Kiyan, the son of the longtime NBA star, is a four-star recruit in...
Video: Alabama Star Got Away With Dirty Play On Saturday
Players usually can't get away with roughing the quarterback at any level of football. But nearing the end of Saturday's clash between Alabama and Ole Miss, Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner got away with a pretty blatant penalty on Rebels QB Jaxson Dart. Earlier in the game, Turner was flagged...
Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On His Relationship With Ja Morant And Grizzlies
Andre Iguodala reveals the state of his relationship with Ja Morant and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Colin Cowherd Admits He's Done With Prominent Head Coach
Colin Cowherd is officially off the Steve Sarkisian bandwagon. Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns failed to capitalize on the opportunity to knock off an undefeated opponent at home on Saturday, losing 17-10 to TCU. The loss dropped Texas to 6-4 on the season, and while that's already an improvement on the 5-7...
Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."
Kevin Durant praised Russell Westbrook's tough lockdown defense on him during the recent Lakers vs. Nets matchup.
Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Bad Decisions After Lakers Lost To Kings
Anthony Davis had some things to say about the Lakers and Russell Westbrook following another defeat against the Kings.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to horrific facemask in Alabama-Ole Miss game
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart avoided injury Saturday against Alabama after being dragged down by his facemask in a scary play. Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner got an open rush on Dart in the third quarter, then grabbed Dart’s facemask. Turner held on, pulling Dart’s head around almost 360 degrees before his helmet came spinning off.
Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Wizards Game
Ja Morant is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards.
Allen Iverson Revealed How Tim Duncan Snitched On Their Teammate About A Peanut Butter Prank
Allen Iverson shared a funny story of Tim Duncan snitching on their teammate over a prank.
Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday
Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
Charles Barkley Reflects On Never Winning A Championship: "Trust Me, My Life Is Pretty Damn Complete."
Charles Barkley opens up on not winning an NBA championship, saying that he's happy with his life and wouldn't change that.
Former Lakers Sharpshooter Gives Crucial Advice To Star Big Man Anthony Davis: "He Needs To Go With The Kobe Mentality."
Channing Frye tells Anthony Davis he needs the Mamba mentality.
numberfire.com
Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) questionable Tuesday night for Phoenix
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson is very close to making his 2022-23 debut after undergoing right foot surgery. Even if it doesn't come Tuesday - though the questionable tag implies a real chance it does - it'll be right around the corner. When Jackson takes the court, Santi Aldama will likely revert to a bench role.
Comments / 2