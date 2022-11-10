Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Lake Avenue will have lane restrictions Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Lake Avenue between Lakehurst Drive and Reed Road Tuesday. AEP crews will be working on power lines. Weather permitting, work should be done Thursday.
wfft.com
Remaining chilly, light snow chance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Our next system brings the chance of light snow and flurries before daybreak Tuesday. This shouldn’t impact travel. Under a cloudy sky, temperatures top out in the 30s with a breezy east wind. A southern stream of moisture brings a rain/snow mix to...
wfft.com
Northwest Allen County Schools considering expansion as school capacity shrinks
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Northwest Allen County Schools could be running out of space. Three of the eight NACS elementary schools, both middle schools, and the one high school in the district, are all over 90 percent full this school year. The district’s ten-year enrollment projection predicts five of...
wfft.com
Residents of Chase Manor apartment building respond to weekend fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A single smoke detector still beeps outside a Chase Manor apartment building following a fire early Saturday morning. “We’ve been having all this beautiful weather but that first cold night, we get this,” renter Kym Jones said. Jones rents an apartment in the...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition and Hugo Coffee fundraiser starts Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition is teaming up with Hugo Coffee to raise money for the improvement of conditions for Pit Bull dogs in Northern Indiana. The Coalition provides resources for Pit Bulls in need, education, and public awareness about Pit Bull dogs. The fundraiser...
wfft.com
North Clinton and Parnell, North Clinton and St. Joe Center lane restrictions Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions at the intersections of North Clinton Street and Parnell Avenue, and North Clinton Street and St. Joe Center Road on Tuesday. The restrictions are to allow for repairs to the curbs. Weather permitting, the work should be completed by Wednesday.
wfft.com
Fire hospitalizes one, evacuates 24 Chase Manor units
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One person is hospitalized and several others left without homes after an apartment fire over the weekend. The Fort Wayne Fire Department found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second story apartment at Chase Manor around midnight Saturday. Fire crews rescued one person from...
wfft.com
Puppies sell fast at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 14 dogs were up for adoption at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event Saturday. The event lasted three hours from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Of the eight puppies, seven were adopted within the first hour. All the puppies would be adopted by the end of the event.
wfft.com
Jay County's Schwieterman picks PFW
PORTLAND, Ind. (WFFT) -- Jay County senior standout basketball player Renna Schwieterman signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball career at Purdue Fort Wayne on Monday. Schwieterman committed to the Mastodons in Dec. 2021, choosing PFW over offers from Akron, Valparaiso and Toledo, among others. An Indiana Junior...
wfft.com
Garrett craft show supports 4-H Junior Leaders and American Legion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Garrett American Legion hosted the city's third annual Holiday Market and Craft Show Sunday. The organizer Elise Hippensteel-Omspacher formed the event out of necessity in 2020 when she had a surplus of inventory and all craft shows were canceled. She gathered other local crafting...
wfft.com
Crash with life-threatening injuries in northeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- At least one person has life-threatening injuries after a crash near the intersection of Stony Brook Drive and Brookview Drive, according to Fort Wayne dispatch. The Fort Wayne Police activity log shows a call about a traffic accident came in after 6:45 Monday evening. This...
wfft.com
Warsaw Police describe youth hockey bus crash, charges filed against truck driver
WARSAW, Ind. (WFFT) - Warsaw Police Patrol Captain Brad Kellar says it was all hands on deck after a suspected drunk semi-trailer driver ran a red light, crashing into a school bus on U.S. 30 Saturday evening. "It’s a very heavy emotion to take that in, to see the crumpled...
wfft.com
Middle schoolers compete in lego robotics tournament at PFW
Middle schoolers competed in a lego robotics tournament at Purdue Fort Wayne Saturday. Middle schoolers compete in lego robotics tournament at PFW. Middle schoolers competed in a lego robotics tournament at Purdue Fort Wayne Saturday.
wfft.com
K's close weekend with 5-1 win over Nailers
WHEELING, W.Va. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Komets closed the weekend with a 5-1 victory over the Wheeling Nailers. The K's move to 3-6 on the season. They will face the Indy Fuel on Thursday at 7 p.m.
wfft.com
Arrest made in Sunday's Harrison Street shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police have arrested a man connected with a Sunday shooting. Police responded to the area of 5200 South Harrison around 7 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound in serious condition. Police say they arrested Willie Wilson, 32, shortly after the...
wfft.com
Bromenschenkel scores career-high 26 points in win against Bellarmine
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Amellia Bromenschenkel scored a career-high 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting in Purdue Fort Wayne's 73-62 win over Bellarmine on Sunday (Nov. 13). The junior guard did most of her damage in the first three quarters, as she had 23 points before the final frame. Bromenschenkel...
