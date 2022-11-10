ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

Lake Avenue will have lane restrictions Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Lake Avenue between Lakehurst Drive and Reed Road Tuesday. AEP crews will be working on power lines. Weather permitting, work should be done Thursday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Remaining chilly, light snow chance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Our next system brings the chance of light snow and flurries before daybreak Tuesday. This shouldn’t impact travel. Under a cloudy sky, temperatures top out in the 30s with a breezy east wind. A southern stream of moisture brings a rain/snow mix to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Residents of Chase Manor apartment building respond to weekend fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A single smoke detector still beeps outside a Chase Manor apartment building following a fire early Saturday morning. “We’ve been having all this beautiful weather but that first cold night, we get this,” renter Kym Jones said. Jones rents an apartment in the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition and Hugo Coffee fundraiser starts Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition is teaming up with Hugo Coffee to raise money for the improvement of conditions for Pit Bull dogs in Northern Indiana. The Coalition provides resources for Pit Bulls in need, education, and public awareness about Pit Bull dogs. The fundraiser...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fire hospitalizes one, evacuates 24 Chase Manor units

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One person is hospitalized and several others left without homes after an apartment fire over the weekend. The Fort Wayne Fire Department found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second story apartment at Chase Manor around midnight Saturday. Fire crews rescued one person from...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Puppies sell fast at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 14 dogs were up for adoption at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event Saturday. The event lasted three hours from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Of the eight puppies, seven were adopted within the first hour. All the puppies would be adopted by the end of the event.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Jay County's Schwieterman picks PFW

PORTLAND, Ind. (WFFT) -- Jay County senior standout basketball player Renna Schwieterman signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball career at Purdue Fort Wayne on Monday. Schwieterman committed to the Mastodons in Dec. 2021, choosing PFW over offers from Akron, Valparaiso and Toledo, among others. An Indiana Junior...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Garrett craft show supports 4-H Junior Leaders and American Legion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Garrett American Legion hosted the city's third annual Holiday Market and Craft Show Sunday. The organizer Elise Hippensteel-Omspacher formed the event out of necessity in 2020 when she had a surplus of inventory and all craft shows were canceled. She gathered other local crafting...
GARRETT, IN
wfft.com

Crash with life-threatening injuries in northeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- At least one person has life-threatening injuries after a crash near the intersection of Stony Brook Drive and Brookview Drive, according to Fort Wayne dispatch. The Fort Wayne Police activity log shows a call about a traffic accident came in after 6:45 Monday evening. This...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

K's close weekend with 5-1 win over Nailers

WHEELING, W.Va. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Komets closed the weekend with a 5-1 victory over the Wheeling Nailers. The K's move to 3-6 on the season. They will face the Indy Fuel on Thursday at 7 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Arrest made in Sunday's Harrison Street shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police have arrested a man connected with a Sunday shooting. Police responded to the area of 5200 South Harrison around 7 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound in serious condition. Police say they arrested Willie Wilson, 32, shortly after the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Bromenschenkel scores career-high 26 points in win against Bellarmine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Amellia Bromenschenkel scored a career-high 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting in Purdue Fort Wayne's 73-62 win over Bellarmine on Sunday (Nov. 13). The junior guard did most of her damage in the first three quarters, as she had 23 points before the final frame. Bromenschenkel...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy