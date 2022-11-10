Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Springfield city officials in talks to renovate downtown building, construct new housing
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Economic Development Agency Board is in talks with an apartment company to support a construction development in downtown Springfield that would include new housing. According to an agenda for a meeting held at about 7:35 p.m. on November 14, in May 2021 SEDA loaned $2...
Union County sheriff joins pledge to not enforce Measure 114
Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen has joined Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan in promising not to uphold the laws established in Measure 114. If passed, the measure would add additional restrictions to state gun laws.
kptv.com
More Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce high capacity gun magazine ban if Measure 114 passes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least two more Oregon sheriffs have said they do not intend to enforce Measure 114 if it passes and becomes law. Michelle Duncan, the sheriff of Linn County, announced on the organization’s Facebook page on November 9, the day following Election Day, that she would not enforce the magazine capacity limit.
kezi.com
Power outage in Eugene fixed after affecting large swathe of town
EUGENE, Ore. -- A large part of Eugene suffered a power outage Monday morning, but Eugene Water and Electric Board crews were able to fix power lines within a few hours. According to the Eugene Water and Electric Board’s website, just over 6,50 customers were without electricity in an area between Highway 105, Cal Young Road, Interstate 5, and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. EWEB says the outages were first reported near the Oakway substation at about 7 a.m. on November 14, and the rest of the area was reported without power shortly afterwards.
SEE IT: Sheriffs in Oregon vow not to implement portion of new gun control measure
A group of sheriffs in Oregon has vowed that they will not enforce a new measure regarding gun magazine capacities.
klcc.org
CAHOOTS, HOOTS workers continue work towards forming labor union
Workers with two programs run by the White Bird Clinic are pressing on with unionization efforts. In recent years, CAHOOTS has been held up as a model alternative to police action. Meaning “Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets,” the service went to 24-hours five years ago, then saw demand intensify during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
kezi.com
Linn County sheriff says she will not enforce parts of Measure 114
ALBANY, Ore. -- As votes in favor of enacting Measure 114 hold a narrow lead over those opposed, Linn County sheriff Michelle Duncan has stated that her agency will not enforce the part of the bill that imposes magazine capacity limits. "I just want our voters to understand that if...
oregontoday.net
Wanted Subject Located, Lane Co., Nov. 11
On 11-8-22 at approximately 1:30pm, a Lane County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to contact 31-year-old Jonathan James Gilvin, a wanted subject, on Sears Rd. near Molitor Hill Rd. When contacted by the deputy, Gilvin fled on foot through blackberry bushes and jumped into the dangerously cold Row River. Gilvin swam across the river and climbed up onto the bank before disappearing into some bushes adjacent to the Cottage Grove Airport. Additional deputies responded to the area and began searching for Gilvin. Deputy Chris Gardner along with his K-9 partner, Ripp, assisted in the search. Ripp quickly caught on to Gilvin’s scent and tracked him to an area overgrown with blackberry bushes. Gilvin was taken into custody and found to be in the early stages of hypothermia. He was treated at a local hospital before being lodged at the Lane County Jail. Ripp was commended for his phenomenal police work and will be properly compensated in the form of extra milk bones and belly scratches.
nbc16.com
Roseburg Outlaw Kart Racing brings commerce to Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County commissioners say local kart racing is bringing much needed commerce to local businesses such as hotels, campgrounds, restaurants, grocery stores and auto parts stores in the community, according to a press release from Douglas County government. The Roseburg Outlaw Kart Racing (ROKR) winter indoor...
ijpr.org
Douglas County residents support restoring services to Roseburg VA Medical Center
The non-binding measure aimed to gauge voter support about restoring health care services. Local veterans groups now hope to use these results to lobby for better services with the federal agency. "I'm very pleased with the support that the people of the county give to the veterans here. And I...
nbc16.com
How different counties voted in the race for the 4th District
Taking a closer look at how different counties voted in the race for the fourth district. As of right now, Douglas County has the biggest gap, with Skarlatos taking nearly two-thirds of the vote there. It's much slimmer in Lane County, where Val Hoyle is ahead with 56-percent, compared to...
kezi.com
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
nbc16.com
Two teenagers arrested for DUII after driving the wrong way on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police arrested two teenagers Sunday morning for driving the wrong way on Beltline. Officials say around 6:25 a.m., November 13th, EPD officers responded to reports of two cars driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Beltline at Northwest Expressway. The drivers were a...
hh-today.com
Infringing a right: What happens next?
Now that a majority of Oregon voters has approved Measure 114 to infringe a civil right that the federal Constitution says shall not be infringed, I’m curious to see what happens next. In Linn County, 70 percent of voters in the general election realized the problems with this measure...
kezi.com
One person dead after single motorcycle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- One person is dead following a single motorcycle crash in Springfield, Springfield Police confirmed. Emergency crews and officers responded around 1:50 p.m. to the crash near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Riverbend Dr. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Drivers headed towards...
klcc.org
LRAPA issues first “yellow” home wood heating advisory of the winter
People in Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge are being asked to avoid using their wood stoves or fireplaces for the rest of the week. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued a “yellow” advisory, which the agency describes as a cautionary warning due to stagnant air. LRAPA spokesperson Travis Knudsen said the current air mass is expected to stay in place all week long, "which means any smoke or any other pollutants that are added to that air mass is essentially ours to breathe until the next storm system moves on in to clear the air out.”
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR REPORTED VEHICLE THEFT
Roseburg Police jailed a woman for a reported vehicle theft on Friday. An RPD report said at 3:30 p.m. a victim said her pickup was stolen while she was inside a store in the 1900 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The vehicle was located a short time later near the intersection of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Housley Avenue.
oregontoday.net
Pipe Bombs, Nov. 11
A Central Coast male was taken into custody at Florence, Saturday, Nov. 5, following a stand-off with police while holding a pipe bomb. According to reports, the incident unfolded about 11:14 p.m. on the 3400 block of Rhododendron Drive following an explosion in a backyard. Responding officers located George Clifford at the residence; however, he was holding a pipe bomb in his hand and threatening to detonate it. He was finally convinced to put the device down and surrender to police. Officers discovered two more pipe bombs in a garage and gun powder in a bedroom. The Eugene Police Dept. Explosive Disposal Unit responded and rendered the residence safe. Clifford was charged with Possession of a Destructive Device, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangering and Unlawful Manufacturing a Destructive Device. He was transported to Lane County Adult Corrections in Eugene.
oregontoday.net
Florence Homicide, Nov. 10
A 27-year old male is deceased and a 50-year old male is in custody in Florence on a charge of Murder following an incident on the 500-block of Hemlock St., Monday, Nov. 7. According to reports, police were summoned about 9:15 p.m. to a report of a dispute. Officers found a male lying in the front yard of a residence with a “significant” head injury. Joseph Holtsberry, of Florence, was life-flighted to RiverBend Hospital in Springfield, but died during transport. A search of the incident area turned up Pouwel Veenstra, also of Florence, hiding in nearby brush. He was taken into custody and transported to Lane County Adult Corrections in Eugene. An investigation is continuing.
kptv.com
Detectives seeking information on suspicious Salem fire
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking the public for any information about a suspicious fire in East Salem on October 3. The MCSO originally responded to the fire with the Marion County Fire District at about 4 a.m. behind a Safeway at 3380 Northeast Lancaster Drive. The fire, which started in the alleyway, spread to a travel trailer at a nearby RV park.
