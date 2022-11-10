ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Egypt: COP27 focus should be climate, not jailed activist

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egypt’s foreign minister said Thursday that the focus of the UN climate talks being hosted in his country should be efforts to tackle global warming and not a jailed Egyptian activist who is on a hunger strike. Prison authorities intervened medically on Thursday in the case of Alaa Abdel-Fattah, who stopped eating or drinking in protest over his imprisonment. Asked about his fate, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry made clear that as chair of this year’s COP27 climate talks the issue was not a priority. “I concentrate on highlighting the importance of the COP and trying to focus the attention of the parties and the international community and the civil society on the existential challenge related to climate change,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I think it is beneficial for achieving our objectives that we continue to focus on this issue. This is why we are here.” Numerous foreign leaders including Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, President Emmanuel Macron of France and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have raised the case with Egypt during their visit this week.
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
US News and World Report

Sledgehammer Execution of Russian Mercenary Who Defected to Ukraine Shown in Video

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that a former mercenary who was filmed being executed by a sledgehammer blow to the head after changing sides in the Ukraine war was a traitor. Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who founded the Wagner private...
US News and World Report

Person Who Left Bomb Causing Istanbul Explosion Arrested - Anadolu Citing Minister

(Reuters) - The person who left the bomb that caused Istanbul's explosion was arrested by the police, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday according to state-run Anadolu agency's English-language Twitter account. Six people were killed and 81 others wounded on Sunday when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street...
The Independent

Immigration minister reported to watchdog for ‘twisting’ statistics on Channel migrants

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick has been reported to the statistics watchdog after allegedly misleading MPs over migrants crossing the English Channel.A letter to the UK Statistics Authority, which has previously rebuked Priti Patel and Boris Johnson about their representation of official figures, said data had been “used to justify” controversial new immigration laws.The document, seen by The Independent, cited statements made by Mr Jenrick in the House of Commons and during media appearances earlier this month.Addressed to statistics watchdog, Sir Robert Chote, it said Mr Jenrick had incorrectly told MPs there was “unprecedented strain on our asylum system” on 7...
The Associated Press

France and U.K. sign agreement to curb Channel crossings

PARIS (AP) — The U.K. and French interior ministers signed an agreement on Monday that will see more police patrol beaches in northern France in an attempt to stop people trying to cross the English Channel in small boats — a regular source of friction between the two countries. The British government has agreed to pay France some 72.2 million euros ($75 million) in 2022-2023 — almost 10 million euros more than under an existing deal — in exchange for France increasing its security presence by 40% across sea access points on the coast. That includes 350 more gendarmes and police guarding beaches in Calais and Dunkirk, as well as more use of drones and night vision equipment to help officers detect crossings. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and British Home Secretary Suella Braverman signed the agreement in Paris. It contains proposals to fight crime across migration routes, with the two ministers agreeing that their countries would harvest information from intercepted migrants to help tackle smuggling networks.
US News and World Report

UK and France Sign $74 Million Agreement to Tackle Illegal Migration

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and France have signed an agreement worth 72.2 million euros ($74.50 million) in 2022/23 to tackle the problem of illegal immigrants crossing the English Channel in small boats, the British government said on Monday. Britain's interior ministry said the deal would see a 40% increase in...
TheDailyBeast

The Near-Perfect North Korean Embassy Raid That Went Sour

Three days before Christmas 2006, a 22-year-old Yale graduate from San Diego named Adrian Hong walked into a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Shenyang, China, flanked by two other Americans, women who were members of Hong’s group Liberty in North Korea. Hong had founded the organization a few years earlier, while still an undergraduate, to spotlight the human rights atrocities of the so-called “hermit kingdom,” whose border with China was a few hundred miles southeast of Shenyang. He entered college a young man in search of a cause and became obsessed with North Korea. At first, he organized protests and community...
AFP

'Very scared': The resistance fighters of liberated Kherson

The young Ukrainian partisan wanted to be a musician before deciding to risk his life by giving away enemy positions during Russia's occupation of Kherson. The Kremlin began to phase out the Ukrainian currency after it annexed Kherson and three other battle-torn regions in late September.
US News and World Report

As EU Sanctions Come, Macron Says Iran 'Revolution' Harms Nuclear Deal Prospects

PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday characterised the protests in Iran as a "revolution" and said the crackdown by Iranian leaders would make it harder to reach agreement on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. Macron also said he favoured tougher action against Iranian officials over the crackdown. Speaking...
US News and World Report

Protest Takes Place During U.S. President Biden's COP27 Speech

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Protesters stood up and held a sign during U.S. President Joe Biden's speech at COP27 on Friday, a Reuters witness in the room where Biden was speaking said. Biden's speech was not interrupted and security guards approached the group of protesters to remove their sign.
US News and World Report

U.S., Japan, S.Korea to Coordinate if N.Korea Conducts 7th Nuclear Test

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The United States, Japan and South Korea will have a coordinated response if North Korea carries out a seventh nuclear test, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday as President Joe Biden traveled to the G20 summit in Indonesia. Sullivan, speaking...
US News and World Report

Malaysia Court Dismisses Govt Bid to Forfeit Millions in Assets Linked to Ex-PM Najib

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A Malaysian court on Monday struck down a government bid to forfeit millions of dollars in luxury goods seized from jailed ex-premier Najib Razak, finding insufficient evidence linking the assets to unlawful activities, a lawyer for Najib said. Najib was voted out in 2018 amid public...
US News and World Report

Pakistan Will Be Among First to Receive G7 'Global Shield' Climate Funding

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Pakistan, Ghana and Bangladesh will be among the first recipients of funding from a G7 'Global Shield' initiative to provide funding to countries suffering climate disasters, the programme announced on Monday at the COP27 summit in Egypt. The Global Shield, coordinated by G7 president Germany,...

