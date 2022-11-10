ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hubison.com

Howard Hosts High-Scoring James Madison University

It could be one of the most entertaining events in Burr Gymnasium this season when the Howard University men's basketball team host James Madison University on Tuesday. The game tips off at 7 pm and can be streamed on http://www.hubison.com. The Dukes (3-0) enter the game as one of the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
hubison.com

Howard Women Face George Washington for City Bragging Rights

WASHINGTON, D.C. - There will be a lot at stake when the Howard University women's basketball team hosts George Washington University in a non-conference tilt at Burr Gymnasium on Monday night. The game will tip off at 7 pm and will be live streamed on http://www.hubison.com. GW (1-1) comes into...
WASHINGTON, DC
hubison.com

Men’s Basketball Rolls Past Gallaudet

WASHINGTON (November 13, 2022) – The Howard University men's basketball team got the ball rolling with a 108-56 nonconference win over Gallaudet University in a Sunday afternoon matinee inside Burr Gymnasium. With the victory, HU advanced its record to 2-2 on the season. D.C. native sophomore guard Marcus Dockery...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy