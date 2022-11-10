ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia lawmakers critical of $1M DHHR organizational review

CHARLESTON — Lawmakers erupted Sunday at the leader of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the authors of a $1 million report released last week recommending organizational changes versus a legislative desire to split the department into two. The West Virginia Legislature gathered Sunday at...
VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Nineteen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nineteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia over the extended weekend that included Veterans Day on Friday, while active virus cases fell 100. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths Monday in a news release:. a 75-year-old man...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Red Wave in WV Included County Races

Republicans expanded their majorities significantly in the West Virginia Legislature in last week’s General Election. Republicans will now occupy 88 of the 100 seats in the House of Delegates and 30 of the 34 seats in the Senate. The wave that gave the GOP historic wins in the Legislature...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Reporter’s Notebook: West Virginia’s red wave

A red wave might not have crashed to shore nationwide after Tuesday’s midterm elections, but two states definitely saw that red wave: Florida and West Virginia. In a way, Tuesday’s unofficial election results were a win for both Gov. Jim Justice and the Republican-led West Virginia Legislature. It...
FLORIDA STATE
stalbanswv.com

St. Albans Hazard Mitigation Plan

The Region 3 Hazard Mitigation Plan of 2022 is an update to the 2017 plan. The. Regional Intergovernmental Council updated the plan utilizing a planning committee with. representatives from local government and non-governmental organizations (NGO). The first. version of the regional plan is from 2012. Region 3 consists of four...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Harvard business students taking a tour across West Virginia

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of Harvard business students is taking a whirlwind tour of West Virginia learning about the Mountain State economy. Twenty-three students and one faculty member arrived yesterday for a field trip or trek. Their trek made a stop in Buckhannon early Friday morning to have breakfast with the West Virginia […]
BUCKHANNON, WV
wtae.com

West Virginia AG raises alarm over recent unsolicited text messages

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia official is warning consumers about apparent "smishing" threats after recent complaints. In a statement released Nov. 7, W. Va. attorney general Patrick Morrisey said his office had received "numerous reports" of cell phone users receiving text messages that seem to be from the U.S. Postal Service.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Amendment 3 defeat leaves churches in limbo

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Maranatha Baptist Church Pastor Kevan Bartlett is exploring his options, two days after the defeat of an amendment that was supposed to clarify the ability of churches to incorporate in West Virginia. Bartlett and others hold incorporation as an important safeguard to help protect the personal...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

