Trump's lawsuit against Jan. 6 committee is a sideshow — they've already nailed him
On Nov. 11, to absolutely no one's surprise, Donald Trump sued the House Jan. 6 select committee to avoid having to testify or provide documents in response to its subpoena. That was just the latest chapter in Trump's long history of deploying lawsuits to stall — this time as the clock runs out on the current Democratic majority in Congress and its Jan. 6 committee.
Cleveland Jewish News
Current, former US ambassadors to lead March of the Living in bipartisan statement against antisemitism
The current and immediate past U.S. ambassadors to Israel, Tom Nides and David Friedman, will lead the 2023 International March of the Living in what the organization described as a bipartisan commitment to combating antisemitism. Since 1988, March of the Living has brought students, Holocaust survivors, educators and leaders from...
Cleveland Jewish News
Abbas: No option other than to deal with Netanyahu
Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview that aired on Sunday that he has no choice but to coordinate with Benjamin Netanyahu. “I knew Netanyahu for a long time, since the 1990s. … He is a man who doesn’t believe in peace, but I have no other choice but to deal with him,” said Abbas, according to Reuters.
Cleveland Jewish News
Democrats retain control of Senate, Republicans projected to flip House
The Democratic Party has maintained control of the U.S. Senate following a tight victory in the Nevada midterm election, called on Saturday, even as the Republican Party remained projected to flip control of the House of Representatives. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s win in Nevada brought the Democrats to the minimum...
Cleveland Jewish News
Conference of Presidents condemns ‘one-sided’ UN resolution on Israel
The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations blasted a resolution that the U.N. General Assembly Fourth Committee passed on Friday, in a 97-17 vote, with 52 abstentions. The committee, also known as the Special Political and Decolonization Committee, is one of six main committees of the General Assembly.
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu accepts mandate: ‘The nation clearly decided’
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu received the mandate to form a government from President Isaac Herzog on Sunday. “After a series of election campaigns, the people clearly decided in favor of establishing a government headed by myself,” Netanyahu said at the opening of his remarks after receiving the mandate from Herzog.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hamas: Wage ‘periodic wars’ in Judea and Samaria
Mahmoud al-Zahar, a co-founder of Hamas and a former Palestinian Authority foreign minister, said recently that his organization should increase support for terror attacks against Israelis in Judea and Samaria with “words money, and weapons.”. In the interview on Palestine Today TV (Palestinian Islamic Jihad) on Oct. 31, al-Zahar...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid: The Palestinians are using the UN to attack Israel
Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Saturday condemned the United Nations General Assembly Fourth Committee’s vote on Friday to adopt an anti-Israel motion calling for the urgent rendering of an “advisory opinion” on Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of Palestinian territory.”. Lapid in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Leaders of Jordan, Sudan congratulate Netanyahu
The leaders of Jordan and Sudan congratulated Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on his Nov. 1 election victory. Jordanian King Abdullah II and Netanyahu spoke by phone on Monday, although no details of the conversation were released. The two men had an up-and-down relationship during Netanyahu’s previous 12-year tenure as premier, with Amman regularly publicly slamming alleged Israeli violations of the religious status quo in Jerusalem, foremost as they relate to the Temple Mount, where the Al-Aqsa Mosque is located.
Cleveland Jewish News
Chabad US sues Russia in an Israeli court to get back books
Agudas Chassidei Chabad, the umbrella organization for the worldwide Chabad-Lubavitch movement, has expanded its fight to return the Schneerson Collection to the possession of Chabad headquarters in Brooklyn by filing a lawsuit against Russia in Jerusalem District Court. The suit, filed by lawyers Uri Keidar and Avi Blum and supported...
Cleveland Jewish News
A Jewish diplomat tells his story in PBS documentary about the Iran hostage crisis
(New York Jewish Week) — After a “traditional, religious” Jewish childhood in Brooklyn where he attended yeshiva, Barry Rosen fell in love with Iran. Rosen was 22 when he joined the Peace Corps and set out on a two-year stint in Iran in 1967. There, Rosen felt deeply connected to the people and culture of the country — he loved the food, the clothing, the language, and the sights, sounds and smells.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel green lights gas field off Gaza, but concerned Hamas will use revenue for terror
It was 22 years ago that PLO chairman and arch-terrorist Yasser Arafat appeared on Palestinian television to announce the discovery of natural gas off the coast of Gaza. Arafat described the discovery as “a gift from God” to the Palestinian people, smiling from the bridge of a fishing boat. “This will provide a solid foundation for our economy, for establishing an independent state with holy Jerusalem as its capital,” he said. But instead of working to create a Palestinian state, Arafat launched the Second Intifada, and the gas field was closed.
Liz Cheney trolls Kari Lake for losing Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’
a tweet on Monday, Cheney quoted a tweet from Lake from late last month that included a letter that mockingly thanked the congresswomen for her “anti-endorsement.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli official meets Omani FM in drive to normalize ties
A senior Israeli official recently met with Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood al-Busaidi, the foreign minister of Oman, to strengthen ties and promote regional cooperation. Oman seeks to distinguish itself from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, so any advancement in relations would require a separate and direct link between Muscat and Jerusalem, according to an official Israeli Foreign Ministry document obtained by i24NEWS.
Cleveland Jewish News
LGBTQ Israelis fear setbacks as homophobic parties win a place in Netanyahu’s coalition
TEL AVIV and JERUSALEM (JTA) — It was the day before Israel’s Nov. 1 election. In a classroom in downtown Jerusalem, Avi Rose was teaching about Jewish identity through art to a group of Jewish students from abroad spending a gap year in Israel. Suddenly, movement outside caught his eye.
Rishi Sunak warned against ‘appeasement’ after softening stance on China
Rishi Sunak has been warned against “appeasement” of China after he softened his stance on the threat posed by the Far Eastern giant to Britain’s national interests.During the summer’s Conservative leadership contest, the prime minister declared that China was “the biggest long-term threat to Britain and the world’s economic and national security” and pledged a range of measures to counter its influence.But at the G20 summit in Indonesia, he significantly dialed down his rhetoric, saying that China was “undoubtedly the biggest state-based threat to our economic security”, but that in national security terms it was a “systemic challenge” rather...
Cleveland Jewish News
Arafat death probe head says people trying to silence him
Over the past week, hundreds of testimonies and documents from the Palestinian investigation into the circumstances of the death of Yasser Arafat have been leaked to social media and Palestinian media outlets. Information from the probe over a decade ago continues to leak and every day new testimonies of persons...
Cleveland Jewish News
Reports: FBI opens up new inquiry into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The FBI has opened up an investigation into the killing Shireen Abu Akleh, the Palestinian American journalist killed in May in an exchange of fire between Palestinian and Israeli troops, Israel-based reports said. Such an investigation is significant because the Biden administration’s State Department has already...
Amid a major federal investment in electric cars, it’s time for states to step up, advocates say
For years, electric vehicles posed something of a chicken-and-egg problem. Mass adoption, seen as critical to cutting the largest single source of U.S. carbon emissions, couldn’t happen until the infrastructure to allow drivers to recharge wherever they were heading was in place. And those charging stations weren’t coming until more drivers switched to plug-in electric […] The post Amid a major federal investment in electric cars, it’s time for states to step up, advocates say appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
