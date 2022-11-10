Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Hamas: Wage ‘periodic wars’ in Judea and Samaria
Mahmoud al-Zahar, a co-founder of Hamas and a former Palestinian Authority foreign minister, said recently that his organization should increase support for terror attacks against Israelis in Judea and Samaria with “words money, and weapons.”. In the interview on Palestine Today TV (Palestinian Islamic Jihad) on Oct. 31, al-Zahar...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli security forces arrest Islamic Jihad operative for arming Samaria terror cells
Israeli security forces on Saturday arrested a Palestinian Islamic Jihad member near Jenin wanted in connection with the arming of terror groups in Samaria, the Israeli military said in a statement. The suspect, Muhammad Abu Zina, was freed from an Israeli prison in August, and promptly resumed “significant terrorism activity,”...
Cleveland Jewish News
Syria: Five killed in Israeli strike on airbase in Homs Province
Two members of the Syrian armed forces and three others were killed on Sunday by an Israeli missile strike on the Shayrat Airbase in Syria’s Homs Province, Syrian state media reported. Citing a military source, Reuters reported that the strikes targeted “a runway in the sprawling air base,” noting...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli official meets Omani FM in drive to normalize ties
A senior Israeli official recently met with Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood al-Busaidi, the foreign minister of Oman, to strengthen ties and promote regional cooperation. Oman seeks to distinguish itself from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, so any advancement in relations would require a separate and direct link between Muscat and Jerusalem, according to an official Israeli Foreign Ministry document obtained by i24NEWS.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel green lights gas field off Gaza, but concerned Hamas will use revenue for terror
It was 22 years ago that PLO chairman and arch-terrorist Yasser Arafat appeared on Palestinian television to announce the discovery of natural gas off the coast of Gaza. Arafat described the discovery as “a gift from God” to the Palestinian people, smiling from the bridge of a fishing boat. “This will provide a solid foundation for our economy, for establishing an independent state with holy Jerusalem as its capital,” he said. But instead of working to create a Palestinian state, Arafat launched the Second Intifada, and the gas field was closed.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel soldier shoots, kills civilian after mistaking him for a terrorist
An Israel Defense Forces soldier shot and killed a civilian at a bus stop at Ra’anana Junction in Kfar Saba on Monday, after mistaking him for a terrorist. The man apparently suffered from mental health issues, and the soldier interpreted his behavior as an attempted terror attack, Israel Police said in a statement.
Cleveland Jewish News
LGBTQ Israelis fear setbacks as homophobic parties win a place in Netanyahu’s coalition
TEL AVIV and JERUSALEM (JTA) — It was the day before Israel’s Nov. 1 election. In a classroom in downtown Jerusalem, Avi Rose was teaching about Jewish identity through art to a group of Jewish students from abroad spending a gap year in Israel. Suddenly, movement outside caught his eye.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid: The Palestinians are using the UN to attack Israel
Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Saturday condemned the United Nations General Assembly Fourth Committee’s vote on Friday to adopt an anti-Israel motion calling for the urgent rendering of an “advisory opinion” on Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of Palestinian territory.”. Lapid in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid sends condolences to Turkish people following deadly Istanbul terror bombing
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday sent his condolences to the Turkish people on Monday following the terrorist bombing in Istanbul earlier in the day that killed six people and wounded 81. “On behalf of the government of Israel, I send my condolences to the people of Turkey following...
Russia under pressure as G20 voices unease over Ukraine war
Russia faced mounting diplomatic pressure Tuesday to end its war in Ukraine, as G20 allies and critics alike rued the painful global impact of nearly nine months of conflict. Risking diplomatic isolation, Russia was forced to agree that the "war in Ukraine" -- which Moscow refuses to call a war -- has "adversely impacted the global economy".
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish leaders fear Israel’s new government could downgrade non-Orthodox conversions
Prominent Jewish voices in the United States have voiced concern over the latest efforts by Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef and Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir to roll back the status of Reform conversions, and specifically to undo the High Court of Justice’s 2021 decision recognizing non-Orthodox conversions for the purposes of immigration under the Law of return.
Cleveland Jewish News
Three more F-35 fighter jets arrive in Israel
The Israeli Air Force on Sunday received three additional F-35 stealth fighter jets from their American manufacturer Lockheed Martin, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. Their addition brings the total number of fifth-generation jets in Israel’s possession to 36. Israel is set to fly three squadrons of the...
Cleveland Jewish News
FBI to investigate death of Shireen Abu Akleh as Israel calls probe ‘serious mistake’
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May, Israeli media reported on Monday. In September, the IDF concluded its own investigation into the death of Abu Akleh, who was killed during a firefight between Israeli forces...
Cleveland Jewish News
Police arrest suspects following large-scale theft of IDF ammunition
The Israel Police arrested several suspects on Saturday in connection with a large-scale theft of ammunition overnight Sunday from a military base in the Golan Heights. The suspects are residents of the northern Arab Israeli town of Tuba Zangariyye. Some 70,000 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition and 70 rifle grenades were...
Cleveland Jewish News
Chabad US sues Russia in an Israeli court to get back books
Agudas Chassidei Chabad, the umbrella organization for the worldwide Chabad-Lubavitch movement, has expanded its fight to return the Schneerson Collection to the possession of Chabad headquarters in Brooklyn by filing a lawsuit against Russia in Jerusalem District Court. The suit, filed by lawyers Uri Keidar and Avi Blum and supported...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli, Hellenic navies train together in defending ships against missile attacks
The Israeli and Hellenic navies enjoy an excellent level of cooperation and appreciate one another’s capabilities, an Israeli naval commander told JNS on Monday, days after ships from the two forces completed a wide-ranging joint training exercise in Greek waters. The 10-day exercise, a part of the Greek-led international...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu accepts mandate: ‘The nation clearly decided’
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu received the mandate to form a government from President Isaac Herzog on Sunday. “After a series of election campaigns, the people clearly decided in favor of establishing a government headed by myself,” Netanyahu said at the opening of his remarks after receiving the mandate from Herzog.
Cleveland Jewish News
Conference of Presidents condemns ‘one-sided’ UN resolution on Israel
The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations blasted a resolution that the U.N. General Assembly Fourth Committee passed on Friday, in a 97-17 vote, with 52 abstentions. The committee, also known as the Special Political and Decolonization Committee, is one of six main committees of the General Assembly.
Cleveland Jewish News
Trump: Israel is a ‘miracle’ but some American Jews ‘not doing the right thing’ by it
Israel is a modern-day “miracle” and its relationship with the United States is deep-seated and multi-dimensional, former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday. Speaking at the Zionist Organization of America’s 2022 Gala in New York City, Trump said, “The United States and Israel are not just allies on a military basis, but economically and politically; we’re allies morally, culturally and spiritually and we always will be—at least if I have anything to do about it.”
World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
The world's population is projected to hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa.
Comments / 0