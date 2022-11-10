ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Stormy seas bring Portuguese man o’ war to Outer Banks

By Kari Pugh, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
A Portuguese man o' war washed up in the surf in Kill Devil HIlls on Nov. 10, 2022. The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

This week’s strong winds and rough seas washed an assortment of sea debris and creatures ashore, including the dreaded Portuguese man-of-war.

The balloon-like creatures show up every now and then on the Outer Banks, have appeared by the dozen this week. They’re typically found in tropical seas, but ride wind and waves long distances — sometimes in legions of 1,000 or more.

Usually blue, violet or pink, the man-of-war gets its name from a resemblance to an 18th-century Portuguese warship under full sail. While they may look whimsical, the creatures have venomous tentacles that grow an average of 30 feet, but can grow as as long as 100 feet and “contain stinging nematocysts, microscopic capsules loaded with coiled, barbed tubes that deliver venom capable of paralyzing and killing small fish and crustaceans,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration writes on its website.

Though rarely fatal to humans, their sting is extremely painful and can leave welts and cause shortness of breath and chest pains.

The National Park Service says staff has seen them on east-facing beaches on Cape Hatteras National Seashore; they’ve also been spotted in Nags Head and Kill Devil Hills.

Commonly called jellyfish, the man-of-war actually are a closely related species called a siphonophore, according to the NOAA.

If you see one on the beach, don’t touch it and keep pets way. They can still sting weeks after washing ashore.

