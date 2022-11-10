Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
CLF Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $15.36, changing hands for $15.58/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
Why Compugen Stock Crumbled Today
Stocks in the ever-volatile biotech sector have many ups and downs, and Monday wasn't one of the ups for Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN). The cancer treatment developer published its latest set of quarterly results, and investors showed their displeasure by trading the company's shares down by over 9%. So what. Before...
NASDAQ
Is Disney Stock a Buy Right Now?
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported fourth-quarter earnings to mixed reactions from investors. Disney's theme park segment is thriving as consumers unleash pent-up demand. Meanwhile, its streaming segment costs are adding up. This video will evaluate Disney's results and determine if Disney's stock is a buy right now. *Stock...
NASDAQ
Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know
Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed the most recent trading day at $340.37, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
NASDAQ
Biogen Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $296.12, changing hands for $299.06/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed at $43.16, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
Cisco Systems Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?
The Zacks Computer and Technology sector has been strong over the last month, up 11% and marginally outperforming the S&P 500. A widely-recognized name in the realm, Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO, is on deck to unveil Q1 earnings on November 16th, after the market close. Cisco Systems is an IP-based...
NASDAQ
HP (HPQ) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
HP (HPQ) closed at $30.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) closed at $9.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Heading into today,...
NASDAQ
TSMC shares jump after Berkshire Hathaway discloses big stake
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar) The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc. Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more...
NASDAQ
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $13.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares...
NASDAQ
Best Buy (BBY) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
Best Buy (BBY) closed the most recent trading day at $74.26, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
FedEx (FDX) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know
FedEx (FDX) closed at $174.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.48% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know
Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $164.50, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the discount...
NASDAQ
Can SolarEdge Stock Keep Defying Gravity?
Shares of solar panel electronics company SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG) have crushed the market over the past five years. The company has been growing like wildfire, while generating solid profits along the way. However, much of the stock gains are because of a big increase in the multiple investors have been willing to pay, even as margins have deteriorated in recent quarters. Can SolarEdge continue outgrowing that multiple, and can its stock keep defying gravity? Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Travis Hoium take a closer look.
NASDAQ
Jabil (JBL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Jabil (JBL) closed at $66.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturer...
NASDAQ
5 Dividend Growth Stocks With Upside To Analyst Targets
To become a "Dividend Aristocrat," a dividend paying company must accomplish an incredible feat: consistently increase shareholder dividends every year for at least 20 consecutive years. Companies with this kind of track record tend to attract a lot of investor attention — and furthermore, "tracking" funds that follow the Dividend Aristocrats Index must own them. With all of this demand for shares, dividend growth stocks can sometimes become "fully priced," where there isn't much upside to analyst targets.
NASDAQ
Icosavax, Inc. (ICVX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Icosavax, Inc. (ICVX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.55 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.57. This compares to loss of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.51%....
NASDAQ
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) closed the most recent trading day at $51.44, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Comments / 0