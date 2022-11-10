Drake is standing on business even with major lawsuits coming his way. He is rumored to be working with Chrome Hearts in the near future. As spotted on Page Six, the self proclaimed Champagne Papi is said to be working on another fashion situation. This time all signs are pointing to him and the luxury brand collaborating. The celebrity gossip outlet reports that the “Hotline Bling” rapper was seen out and about in New York City with the label’s founder Richard Stark and his wife Laurie Lynn. They are said to had mingled for some time at cocktail bar Entwine “to stay under the radar while chopping it up over potential deal points” according to an unnamed source.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO