Who Is the Girl on Drake, 21 Savage’s Her Loss Album Cover?
As Drake and 21 Savage prepare to drop their collaborative album, Her Loss tonight, fans are curious about the woman who appears on the cover art of their highly anticipated project. Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss, which hits DSPs on Friday (Nov. 4), features a close-up shot of model...
hotnewhiphop.com
21 Savage Responds To Nas Controversy
21 says he would never disrespect any legend in the game. 21 Savage isn’t a fan of the Internet twisting his words. On Monday, the Her Loss rapper found himself in hot water after making comments about Nas and his new album Kings Disease 3. During a heated Clubhouse debate earlier over the weekend, 21 stated, “What y’all saying, relevant though? I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans.”
'Vogue' has 'an easy case' in lawsuit against Drake and 21 Savage, experts say
Legal experts believe the publisher of Vogue magazine has a strong case in a trademark lawsuit that could cost rappers 21 Savage and Drake millions. In the days leading up to the release of the duo's collab album, Her Loss, rappers 21 Savage and Drake shared photos of — and later distributed — copies of a fake Vogue featuring them on the cover. On Monday, Vogue publisher Condé Nast filed a 30-page lawsuit alleging that the creation of a "counterfeit version of perhaps one of the most carefully curated covers in all of the publication business" violated the media company's trademark rights.
Privileged: Drake Rumored To Be Working With Chrome Hearts I Near Future
Drake is standing on business even with major lawsuits coming his way. He is rumored to be working with Chrome Hearts in the near future. As spotted on Page Six, the self proclaimed Champagne Papi is said to be working on another fashion situation. This time all signs are pointing to him and the luxury brand collaborating. The celebrity gossip outlet reports that the “Hotline Bling” rapper was seen out and about in New York City with the label’s founder Richard Stark and his wife Laurie Lynn. They are said to had mingled for some time at cocktail bar Entwine “to stay under the radar while chopping it up over potential deal points” according to an unnamed source.
Migos Fans OUTRAGED After Offset's Emotional Speech At Takeoff's Funeral Is Leaked Online
Fans of the rap group Migos grew angry after a video from Takeoff's memorial service was leaked online. The controversial clip showed an emotional Offset, who's a member of the group and the late rapper's uncle, pleading with God for clarity over Takeoff's sudden death, RadarOnline.com has learned. Migos fans did not hold back with criticism after the video made its way across social media sites, especially because Takeoff's family requested no phones be used during the public memorial service. As RadarOnline.com reported, Takeoff was tragically shot outside of a downtown Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of...
AOL Corp
Upset by lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion tells Drake, 'Stop using my shooting for clout'
Megan Thee Stallion is not OK with Drake making music that references her trauma. She's taking issue with a lyric that appears on Drake's "Circo Loco," a track off "Her Loss," his new collaborative album with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The album, which dropped overnight, includes the following "Circo Loco" lines: "This b— lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling."
Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian hits back at Drake calling him a ‘groupie’ in new song
Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian appears to have responded to Drake, after he was subtly criticised in the rapper’s new song. Today (4 November), Drake released his collaborative album with 21 Savage, titled Her Loss, featuring the track “Middle of the Ocean”. On it, Drake raps:...
NME
Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ beats Taylor Swift to top US and UK album charts
Drake and 21 Savage‘s ‘Her Loss’ has knocked Taylor Swift off the top of the album charts in both the US and UK. The pair’s first collaborative album came out earlier this month (November 4) and becomes 21 Savage’s fist ever UK Number One album, knocking Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Midnights’ off the top spot.
The FADER
Drake and 21 Savage have the No.1 album in the country
Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album Her Loss has debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart, Billboard reports. The album, released November 4, earned the fourth-largest streaming week for any album ever (with 513.56 million on-demand official streams) on its way to the top of the chart, where it replaces Taylor Swift’s Midnights.
Post Malone Gets Called a Bitch While Meeting With Fans – Watch
Post Malone loves his fans, but one person recently did something to Posty that stunned the hell out of the rap-crooner. Posty got called a bitch while meeting with fans, and his reaction was caught on camera. On Saturday (Nov. 5), pop culture channel @PopCrave posted a video on their...
The Notorious B.I.G. Used to Leave Voicemails With Made-Up Rap Lyrics For His Friends
The Notorious B.I.G. used to leave personalized voicemails for his friends in the form of rap lyrics.
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff
Offset subtly pays homage to Takeoff. Takeoff’s death has led to a flood of tributes from the hip-hop community. From OGs to the new generation, those who had the pleasure of being in Takeoff’s presence have had nothing but praise for him. Last night, we heard from a...
TMZ.com
Jamie Foxx Addresses Takeoff, Kanye By Calling on Fun & Good Times Again
Jamie Foxx apparently misses the 2000s, when things were simpler and when he was rolling in the good times ... a stark contrast to what he says is the overall climate right now. We got the A-lister Friday as he was leaving lunch in Bev Hills, and asked about Takeoff's...
21 Savage Says Nas Is 'Not Relevant'
On Friday, Hip Hop legend Nas dropped the third installment of his King’s Disease series, which prompted a Clubhouse debate on whether or not rappers from the ’90s can still be deemed relevant today. It was a discussion rapper 21 Savage should have just sat out, but alas—he...
TMZ.com
'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah in Loud, Fiery and Very Public Argument
10:39 AM PT -- A source close to Jen Shah tells TMZ she was leaving dinner with friends when two strangers started hurling homophobic slurs. The source says Jen was reacting to the strangers, who are not seen in the video. Jen Shah's sentencing in her fraud case isn't the...
musictimes.com
Offset Continues To Pay Tribute To Takeoff: Rapper Pushes Back Album Release
Offset was busy preparing his sophomore solo album when news about the death of Takeoff broke out; and despite the silence and feud between the remaining Migos members and the rapper, Offset was more than willing to honor his cousin in more ways than one. According to reports, Offset is...
TMZ.com
'Black Panther' Sequel Leaves Fans Divided Over T'Challa Sendoff, Segue
The new 'Black Panther' is mostly being hailed as a triumph/a great tribute to Chadwick Boseman -- but there are still some who aren't happy with how the page was turned. Indeed ... the #RecastTChalla crowd is out in full force right now on Twitter -- this after 'Wakanda Forever' hit theaters this weekend -- and they're voicing their ongoing grievances about Marvel/Disney choosing not to find a new lead hero in the wake of CB's real-life death.
TMZ.com
Lauren Conrad -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
Let's go back to the beginning ... here is an 18-year-old version of the reality television star looking sun-kissed with her sparkly blue eyes at a Teen People event in southern Cali back in 2004 (left). This was the same year she launched into stardom on MTV's "Laguna Beach." And,...
