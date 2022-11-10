Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Quest Resource: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
THE COLONY, Texas (AP) _ Quest Resource Holding Corp. (QRHC) on Monday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its third quarter. The The Colony, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. The recycling company posted revenue of $73.4 million in the period. _____. This...
MySanAntonio
Consolidated Water: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) _ Consolidated Water Co. (CWCO) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $318,000. On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 5 cents per share. The results...
MySanAntonio
Monday.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) _ Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) on Monday reported a loss of $23 million in its third quarter. The Tel aviv-Yafo, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 5 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall...
MySanAntonio
Loncor Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Loncor Gold Inc. (LONCF) on Monday reported a loss of $726,000 in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.
MySanAntonio
Ivanhoe Electric: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) on Monday reported a loss of $40.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. The mineral exploration company posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.
MySanAntonio
Vascular Biogenics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MODI`IN, Israel (AP) _ Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) on Monday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Modi`In, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. The gene therapy biotech company posted revenue of $481,000 in the period. _____. This...
MySanAntonio
FinVolution: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHANGHAI (AP) _ FinVolution Group (FINV) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $84.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share. The online consumer finance marketplace provider posted revenue of $417.7 million...
MySanAntonio
Investcorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.7 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 16 cents per share. The specialty finance company...
MySanAntonio
Enthusiast Gaming: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Ethusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) on Monday reported a loss of $28.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share. The digital...
MySanAntonio
MAG Silver: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $8.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. The results fell short...
Cloudflare's Financials Remain Far From Perfect, but Business Is Still Rolling
If you're buying, remember to keep those purchases small of this volatile high-growth business.
Comments / 0