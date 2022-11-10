ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aly & AJ to Headline Theaters on 2023 With Love From Tour

By Cillea Houghton
 3 days ago
Aly & AJ are hitting the road “With Love.”

The sister duo of Aly and AJ Michalka have booked 18 shows on their headlining 2023 With Love From Tour that kicks off March 30 in Oakland, California, at the Fox Theater and runs through April. The tour will take a four-month pause and resume in September with back-to-back shows in San Diego and Los Angeles. The tour will close out in the latter city with a performance at the famous Greek Theatre on September 8.

Along the way, they’ll stop at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on April 10 and play the Tabernacle in Atlanta the following night. Chicago, Seattle, New York and Toronto, Canada are among the many other cities they’ll visit. The duo has spent much of 2022 on the road touring with the likes of The Brummies and Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt.

“The live aspect of our show is incredibly important to us and always has been,” the sisters say in a statement. “We’ve already started designing this tour visually and sonically and we can’t wait to deliver these songs in a live space. Some of these venues are bucket list venues for us so this tour is going to be unforgettable.”

The duo rose to fame in the mid-2000s as singers and actresses, Alyson starring in the Disney series, Phil of the Future, in addition to acting alongside her sister in the Disney Channel original movie Cow Belles. AJ also had roles in The Lovely Bones and long-running TV series The Goldbergs, while Aly also appeared in Easy A and the CW series Hellcats. On the music front, Aly & AJ’s debut album, Into the Rush, was released in 2005. They scored a top 20 hit with “Potential Breakup Song” in 2007 that they re-issued as an explicit version in 2020. The song has been certified platinum in the U.S. by the RIAA.

In 2021, they released their first album in 14 years, A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun.

A fan presale for the 2023 tour begins on Friday (Nov. 11) at 10 a.m. local time before tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday (Nov. 16), the same day they’ll perform their new single, “With Love From,” on the Today show. The single is named after their upcoming album that’s slated for release in 2023.

Photo by Stephen Ringer

