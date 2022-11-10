Read full article on original website
Ivanhoe Electric: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) on Monday reported a loss of $40.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. The mineral exploration company posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.
Acerus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) _ Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ASPCF) on Monday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents. The drugmaker posted revenue of $770,000 in the period. In the final minutes of...
Gulf Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHOUGUANG, China (AP) _ Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $9 million. The Shouguang, China-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share. The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $22.9 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated...
Vascular Biogenics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MODI`IN, Israel (AP) _ Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) on Monday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Modi`In, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. The gene therapy biotech company posted revenue of $481,000 in the period. _____. This...
Investcorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.7 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 16 cents per share. The specialty finance company...
