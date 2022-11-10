"Greetings, Earth. Julia Fox here, donning just one of the many extraterrestrial beauty looks I simply concocted on my own." In my brain, this is what the Uncut Gems (ahem, Uncuh Gamz) actor says before she steps into the New York City limelight every single day with her edgy and often divisive glamour. Exhibit A: The "Fox Eye," a signature makeup look of Fox's for which she filmed a viral makeup tutorial on social media. It's not her only out-there invention — looking at you, flying saucer brows.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO