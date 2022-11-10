Read full article on original website
Windows 11 Insider preview gives Task Manager a search function
Something to look forward to: Scrolling through Task Manager to find the troublesome process you want to end can be slow and cumbersome. That's why Microsoft has started testing a new search function for one of Windows' oldest tools. The feature seems extensive but might not solve every problem users have with errant processes.
Sound Cards: Worth Buying or Just a Niche Product?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. So you've gone through your checklist of components you want to purchase for building your new PC. You've read all the reviews and carefully selected the right models for your budget. Every part seems to be there but then you notice something that you'd not considered before -- a sound card.
Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation works surprisingly well with AMD FSR and Intel XeSS
Why it matters: Nvidia announced that DLSS 3 would come equipped with the ability to generate whole frames when it announced the RTX 4000-series and its new software stack. What it didn't say was that frame generation could be de-coupled from DLSS and even works with upscalers from the competition.
Das Keyboard 6 Professional
The costly Das Keyboard 6 Professional is light on features but delivers a superb productivity-focused typing experience. The Das Keyboard 6 Professional it’s aimed at those who prioritize the fundamentals of a good typing experience over gimmicks. I wish Das Keyboard offered a TKL layout, and I’d prefer a detachable cable, but I’m happy to recommend the 6 Pro to serious typists looking for an upgrade.
Apple invests $450 million to prep Emergency SOS via satellite service
In a nutshell: Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite service is scheduled to launch later this month in the US and Canada. Once online, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models will be able to connect directly to satellites orbiting Earth in order to communicate with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.
This Microsoft Office deal gets you a lifetime license for $39, or two licenses for $59
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Using your PC for work and play is great, but no matter if you're doing basic tasks or managing a business, sooner or later you will need a productivity suite to write, proofread, make some calculations, or create a presentation. Word, Excel, PowerPoint are industry standards but paying a subscription for Office 365 may not be in your immediate plans.
Plugable claims its USB adapter allows up to four monitors for Apple M1 and M2 devices
Why it matters: Apple promoted its ARM-based processors for their performance-per-watt advantages over x86-based systems, with tests showing positive results. However, multi-monitor users are at a disadvantage on all but the most expensive Apple Silicon models. Plugable says it has a relatively cheap solution, though it admits there are caveats and no reviews are currently available.
Opinion: What is a technology company?
In the midst of the latest round of turmoil in the crypto world, Benedict Evans made a smart tweet (which is something of a superpower for him). A regular theme of Benedict's holds that many of the big-name technology companies we see today are not solving "Silicon Valley" problems, they are instead solving "Hollywood" or "Detroit" problems. And the same holds for the vast majority of crypto companies.
Mystery Pixel smartphones detailed in code references
What just happened? Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are less than a month old but reports of their successors are already circulating. Ronald Quandt with German tech site WinFuture recently discovered two new Google device codenames – Husky and Shiba – in publicly available source code. Both handsets appear to be powered by a new SoC dubbed "Zuma" that is being developed by Google and Samsung. Per the report, the chip uses the same modem found in the Google Tensor G2.
Microsoft confirms Windows 11 22H2 update is killing game performance, pauses rollout for affected devices
What just happened? Microsoft has acknowledged that the Windows 11 22H2 update is causing game performance issues for some users. The company says it is working on a solution for the stuttering, framerate drops, and screen tearing. Until a fix is ready, it will be pausing the update for affected devices.
Nvidia RTX 4080 prices at Micro Center show custom cards reaching $1,599
In a nutshell: We're just five days away from the launch of the next Nvidia Lovelace entry, the RTX 4080. The card has an MSRP of $1,199, and now we're seeing if AIB partners are sticking close to this recommended price. Some of them are, but only for non-overclocked models; OC cards are priced as high as $1,549, which is almost the same MSRP as the RTX 4090.
Microsoft is testing new ads in Windows 11
Facepalm: If there's one thing Windows 11 could use, it's ads appearing in the operating system—said no one other than Microsoft. The Redmond firm appears to be testing a feature in preview builds that shows ads for its services in the flyout menu, where users can sign out or lock the system.
IBM announces Osprey quantum processor with 433 qubits
In a nutshell: IBM has introduced a new quantum processor that is much larger than its predecessor. With 433 qubits, the new IBM Quantum Osprey is three times the size of the Eagle processor IBM announced last year and has the largest qubit count of any IBM quantum processor. For comparison, the 2021 Eagle processor packed just 127 qubits.
AI-powered Amazon warehouse robot performs the "repetitive tasks" carried out by human workers
What just happened? Amazon has long been a fan of using robots in its many warehouses, the latest of which is designed to aid workers with some of the more repetitive parts of the job: a robotic arm called Sparrow that can pick and handle items before they're packaged. As...
The Razer Naga V2 Pro comes with an adjustable scroll wheel, magnetic side panels
What just happened? Razer just launched a couple of new models to its popular Naga lineup of MMO-focused gaming mice. The Naga V2 Hyperspeed and V2 Pro both feature wireless connectivity and keep using the series' signature shape, but they come with updated internals and a few new tricks. The...
Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32" Curved
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is a devastatingly good mini-LED gaming monitor that puts performance first. By DigitalTrends...
AMD announces Epyc 9004: up to 96 cores for around $12,000
In context: AMD took the audience on a roller coaster ride as it unveiled the fourth generation of Epyc data center processors at a live event last week. The presenters hurled number after number at the audience the whole way through, so buckle up as we break them down. We...
Meet Worok, the cyber espionage group hiding malware within PNG image files
In a nutshell: Security researchers have discovered a new malware threat designed to abuse steganography techniques. Worok appears to be a complex cyber-espionage operation whose individual stages are still in part a mystery. The operation's final target, however, has been confirmed by two security firms. Worok is using multi-stage malware...
LG UltraGear 32GQ950 Review
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The LG UltraGear 32GQ950 is a high-end 4K gaming monitor equipped with top-end features. 4K gaming is becoming increasingly popular thanks to new flagship GPUs such as Nvidia's RTX 4090, so this sort of 32-inch model may tempt you if you're upgrading your gaming setup or looking for something versatile for content creation.
New aircraft and display technologies land in Microsoft Flight Simulator's 40th anniversary update
Why it matters: Microsoft Flight Simulator has provided gaming and simulation enthusiasts with some of the most impressive visuals and accurate aircraft recreations available since its release in 1982. The company recently celebrated the sim's 40th birthday with another feature-filled update, expanding the already impressive selection of planes, airports, and locations. It also includes FSR and DLSS updates to ensure users have the best possible visual experience.
