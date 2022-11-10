Read full article on original website
Disney, Virgin, Viking land top awards in U.S. News & World Report cruise rankings
It was no surprise Disney Cruise Line landed the top award for U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking for best cruise lines for families. It’s the ninth year in a row the Mouse had commanded that category. But DCL also was named the top line for sailing the Caribbean in the media outlet’s awards released today. Sir Richard Branson’s kid-free Virgin Voyages, though, held its own taking the ...
Russia under pressure as G20 voices unease over Ukraine war
Russia faced mounting diplomatic pressure Tuesday to end its war in Ukraine, as G20 allies and critics alike rued the painful global impact of nearly nine months of conflict. Risking diplomatic isolation, Russia was forced to agree that the "war in Ukraine" -- which Moscow refuses to call a war -- has "adversely impacted the global economy".
Climate activist blasts leaders holding onto fossil projects
Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs
Djokovic set to be granted visa to play Australian Open
Novak Djokovic is set to be granted a visa to play in next year's Australian Open despite his high-profile deportation in January
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Latest on COP27, the United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The European Union announced Tuesday that it is raising its target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, albeit only slightly. The 27-nation bloc’s top climate official told delegates at a U.N. climate meeting in Egypt that the EU will increase its target for reducing emissions by 2030 to 57%, from 55% previously, compared with 1990 levels. Frans Timmermans said that the increase showed the EU was not backtracking on its commitments due to the energy crisis resulting from the war in Europe.
