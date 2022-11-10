SmallBusinessShoutout - The Popcorn World

For this weeks #SmallBusinessShoutout we are joined by Vernon Chatman, Owner of Popcorn World in Long Beach. Popcorn World in Long Beach has over 250 delicious popcorn flavors. From spicy, to savory, to sweet.

Keep up with Popcorn World Instagram and their Website

You can order online HERE or visit them at 3916 Atlantic Ave in Long Beach

Over 250 Flavors, including 39 Cheese flavors, 43 Chocolate flavors, 38 Candy flavors, and 7+ Caramel flavors!

We stand for the best of family traditions, handed across generations. We treasure the moments of joy and celebration. We love to celebrate all the moments that matter, whether they be big or small.