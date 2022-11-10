Mayor Garcetti Helps Launch Program Supporting South LA Entrepreneurs

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Vision Lab, a program aimed at supporting entrepreneurs in South Los Angeles, launched Thursday.

Vision Lab will have an inaugural class of 15 entrepreneurs taking part in a 12-week program that will train them with skills related to the tech sector, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti's office.

"We're committed to closing the digital divide in Los Angeles because everyone deserves equal opportunity to grow, thrive and succeed," Garcetti said. "Vision Lab harnesses the talent and creativity of our city to ensure that students have access to reliable internet, local businesses can take their businesses online and no one is left behind in our connected world."

The program is the result of a partnership between Garcetti's office, the city's Economic and Workforce Development Department, Brotherhood Crusade YouthSource Center, UCLA Extension and other partners in the private and public sectors. It is funded through part of a $17 million allocation to digital inclusion in the mayor's justice budget.

"Closing the digital divide in South L.A. positions youth for the next generation of tech jobs and expands opportunities for entrepreneurs and small businesses to thrive in the tech sector," said Carolyn Hull, General Manager of the city's Economic and Workforce Development Department. "EWDD is delighted to partner with Vision LAB LA in its mission to create equitable opportunities in tech for the South L.A. community."