ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

England expects but can Gareth Southgate’s stuttering side deliver at World Cup?

By Simon Peach
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09du5V_0j6PQGAO00

England expects but doubts over Gareth Southgate’s ability to lead the country to World Cup glory have never been greater than in the build-up to Qatar .

Four years ago the waistcoat-clad head coach led the national team on a run to the semi-finals in Russia that was as remarkable as it was surprising.

The following summer England won bronze at the inaugural Nations League finals in Portugal and last year the men’s national team got closer to glory than at other any time since 1966.

A solid base provided the platform for a run to the European Championship final against Italy at Wembley , where penalties proved an all too familiar roadblock to success.

It was a case of so close yet so far for Southgate’s Three Lions, who head to the Gulf next week on a winless run that is longer than any predecessor heading into a major tournament.

June’s Nations League defeats away and home to Hungary bookended draws against Germany and Italy, with September’s loss at the latter in Milan followed by a spirited 3-3 draw with the former under the Wembley arch.

The fight shown in that draw was too little too late in terms of the Nations League as relegation to the second tier had already been confirmed, plus it extended their winless run to a sixth match.

Not since 1993 have England endured such a fruitless spell, leading unparalleled pressure to mount on internally popular, if externally divisive, Southgate.

The last World Cup was seen as a free hit for the largely unproven manager and his callow selection, but last summer’s successful run to the final of the rearranged Euros raised expectations.

Only Brazil, Argentina, holders France and Spain are currently shorter odds with the bookmakers to lift the trophy at Lusail Stadium on December 18, meaning the pressure is on Southgate and his players to succeed.

The England boss sprung a surprise when ending James Maddison’s three-year absence but will largely lean on a settled 26-man squad for Qatar, thanks in no small part to the unprecedented scheduling and associated challenges.

Southgate is fortunate that full-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell are so far the only enforced absentees, but there remain questions over the form and fitness of important players like Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips.

The Three Lions boss – a veteran of four senior tournaments as a player and two as manager – looks set to plump for a three-man backline in Qatar, just as he went with in Russia four years ago.

The composition of his midfield and attack has yet to click and led to accusations of playing with the handbrake on, but in reigning Golden Boot winner Harry Kane there is a star name to spearhead the side as skipper.

Many see getting out of Group B is seen as a given, but that mindset cannot seep into the squad given Iran, the USA and Wales is actually the hardest pool in terms of average FIFA rankings.

The Three Lions will be hoping progress is sealed before the final group game against Robert Page’s Welsh side, when memories of their last major tournament tussle against their neighbours should ground them.

England’s last-gasp group triumph against Wales in Lens provided the only highlight of a wretched Euro 2016 campaign for Roy Hodgson’s team, whereas Chris Coleman’s men recovered to reach the semi-finals.

An early exit this time will surely draw the curtain on Southgate’s time as manager, despite the contract he signed last year taking him through the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

The 52-year-old has repeatedly said he does not want to outstay his welcome and understands better than anyone the pressures that come with representing the national team.

Hopes are high heading to the Qatar and, as Southgate knows, England expects.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Australia captain Pat Cummins pulls out of IPL ahead of Ashes and World Cup

Pat Cummins has announced his withdrawal from the next edition of the Indian Premier League ahead of a bumper 2023 in which he will lead Australia into the Ashes and World Cup.The Australia Test and ODI captain has been with Kolkata Knight Riders for the past three seasons and was part of the side that reached the final in last year’s tournament.However, with the next IPL taking place before two massive assignments for Australia as they look to retain the urn and win a record-extending sixth 50-over crown, Cummins has elected to prioritise rest.“I’ve made the difficult decision to miss...
The Independent

Rugby League World Cup: Jodie Cunningham takes solace in England progress after exit

Tears spilled from Jodie Cunningham’s two black eyes as she reflected on England’s heartbreaking exit from the Women’s Rugby League World Cup and the changes required to continue to bridge the dwindling gap to the sport’s southern-hemisphere giants.A crowd of over 7,000 in York watched New Zealand’s blend of power and professionalism prove just too much for Cunningham’s side, who slipped to a 20-6 defeat that extended an unbroken sequence of World Cup defeats to the Kiwi Ferns stretching back to the tournament’s inauguration in 2000.Amid the gut-wrenching disappointment – made more acute by Craig Richards’ announcement to his players...
The Independent

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris won’t wear rainbow armband at World Cup in Qatar

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will not wear a rainbow-coloured captain’s armband at the World Cup in Qatar, he has hinted.The defending champions are one of 13 European nations to sign up to the ‘OneLove’ campaign against discrimination while in the host country where same-sex relationships are against the law.Fifa rules prohibit teams from bringing their own armband designs to the World Cup and insist they must use equipment provided by the governing body, although many - including England - have hinted they will defy the regulations in Qatar.Asked on Monday about the initiative during a news conference at France's training...
The Independent

England team to be flown to Qatar World Cup in ‘Rain Bow’ plane with LGBTQ+ icon

The England football team will be flown to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar aboard Virgin Atlantic’s “Rain Bow” plane.Aircraft G-VPRD, an Airbus A350, has the name “Rain Bow” emblazoned on the side, alongside the carrier’s LGBTQ+ icon, Oscar.The icon is an illustration of a man wearing rainbow-striped trainers and pulling a Union Jack flag behind him.A Virgin Atlantic Spokesperson said: “As a British flag carrier, we’re proud to fly the England Men’s Football team to the FIFA World Cup. “At Virgin Atlantic we believe that everyone can take on the world. “Aircraft G-VPRD, also known as Rain Bow, which...
The Independent

Prince of Wales presents shirts to England squad ahead of World Cup

The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George’s Park ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar.William joined a private meeting at the team’s Staffordshire training ground on Monday evening.Video showed him presenting the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison, with their shirts.England manager Gareth Southgate introduced William.“What we are going to do is ask his royal highness to present you with your shirts,” he said.The players were then called up one by one.William posed for an individual photo with each of them.After the presentation, he told the team the whole...
The Independent

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and the World Cup stars with one last shot at glory

First there was the Mexican goalkeeper Antonio Carbajal. Then, after a long wait, Lothar Matthaus joined him in an exclusive club. A second Mexican, Rafael Marquez, became a third member. There is a case for saying Gianluigi Buffon had beaten him to that, though an unused squad member in 1998 only actually took the field in four World Cups.But, after only three footballers played in five World Cups in the tournament’s first 90 years, there could be three in three days. One is Andres Guardado, a reminder never to underestimate Mexico’s capacity to take hardy perennials to multiple World...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic set to be granted visa to play at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic is set to be granted a visa to play at next year’s Australian Open despite his high-profile deportation in January.The Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Tuesday (15 November) confirmed newspaper reports that the immigration minister had overturned a potential three-year exclusion period for Djokovic.The Australian Border Force previously said an exclusion period could be waived in certain circumstances and that each case would be assessed on its merits.Immigration Minister Andrew Giles’ office declined to comment on privacy grounds, meaning any announcement on Djokovic’s visa status would have to come from the 35-year-old Serb.The 21-time Grand Slam champion and...
The Independent

Qatar at World Cup pinnacle after years of Mideast turmoil

Hosting the World Cup marks a pinnacle in Qatar's efforts to rise out of the shadow of its larger neighbors in the wider Middle East, where its politics and its upstart ambitions have brought both international attention and regional ire. The road to the tournament — and Qatar's increased prominence on the global stage — has been fueled by the country becoming one of the top exporters of natural gas. That newfound wealth built the stadiums that fans will fill for the tournament, created the Arab world's most recognized news network, Al Jazeera, and enabled Doha's diplomatic outreach to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

Team USA applauded for ‘huge’ LGBT+ statement on Qatar World Cup logo design

People are celebrating the United States’ decision to incorporated rainbow colours into their badges while they are in Qatar in an overt message of support to the LGBTQ+ community ahead of the World Cup.Same-sex relationships are outlawed in the country where the world's biggest football tournament gets underway on Sunday.Fifa president Gianni Infantino has written to all represented nations urging them to "focus on the football", a message a number, including USA's Group B rivals England, are set to ignore.The USA have added the change of colours - in place of the usual red stripes - to the logo that...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 squads: Latest news on all 832 players heading to Qatar

The World Cup 2022 in Qatar is upon us and all 32 teams are in the process of naming their squads, with each country allowed to select a 26-man group for the first time.It means there will be 832 players heading to the first winter World Cup, with a deadline of Monday 14 November to submit the squads - just seven days before the tournament begins with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador.Gareth Southgate will name his England group on Thursday afternoon, with debate currently ongoing over a number of the spots, while other countries’ announcements will filter through across...
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen under fire ahead of return to Abu Dhabi this weekend

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner refused to reveal why Max Verstappen ignored team orders during the final stages of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.Verstappen, who secured his second world title last month in Japan, was running in sixth place having overtaken a struggling Perez in the closing stages of an entertaining race at Interlagos.However, with Fernando Alonso in fifth too far out in front, Red Bull ordered Verstappen to let Perez by - with the Mexican in a fight with Charles Leclerc to secure second in the World Championship.Yet the Dutchman refused, saying over team radio he “has his...
The Independent

On this day in 2016: Steven Gerrard leaves LA Galaxy after 18-month deal ends

Steven Gerrard left LA Galaxy after his 18-month deal with the Major League Soccer side came to an end, on this day in 2016.Gerrard’s departure was expected following the club’s elimination from the post-season play-offs in a penalty shoot-out loss to Colorado Rapids.“I am now looking forward to spending time with my family as I consider the next stage of my career,” Gerrard said.“When I left Liverpool I came to Los Angeles with the goal of helping the Galaxy lift another MLS Cup.“I am of course disappointed to have not achieved that objective but I can look back at my...
The Independent

UK weather: Flood warning as heavy rain to batter parts of Britain

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain, with floods possible across many parts of the UK.The forecaster’s warning is across most of the UK until 9pm on Tuesday with possible disruption to buses and rail transport.The warning has been issued for London and south east England, in addition to Wales, south west England and parts of Scotland.“Some of the rain will be heavy, with 15-30 mm of rain falling widely and as much as 40-50 mm over parts of Dartmoor and south facing high ground of southern Wales and the Marches and parts of southern...
The Independent

The Independent

918K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy