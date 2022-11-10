ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Biden nominates Daniel Werfel as IRS Commissioner

By Fatima Hussein
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXH54_0j6PQEOw00

President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated a new commissioner to steer the Internal Revenue Service forward as it gets a massive funding boost. The tax collection agency's current commissioner ends his term this week.

Danny Werfel, who leads Boston Consulting Group’s global public sector practice, was nominated to replace Chuck Rettig, who had been nominated to lead the IRS by former President Donald Trump .

If confirmed by the Senate, Werfel will be tasked with planning how to spend a funding boost for the agency of nearly $80 billion over the next 10 years that was approved by Congress in August. He will also have to navigate controversy surrounding the new funding, brought by Republicans who have distorted how the new law would reform the IRS and affect taxes for the middle class.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and other Republican lawmakers have claimed without evidence that Democrats would build an army of 87,000 IRS agents to conduct hundreds of thousands of new audits for people making less than $75,000 per year. Those claims have been proven to be false.

Werfel is familiar with IRS controversies. In 2013, when the agency was found to scrutinize political groups that applied for tax-exempt status, Werfel was appointed acting IRS commissioner. While a Treasury Department Inspector General report found that both conservative and liberal groups had been chosen for scrutiny, the agency's reputation suffered damage in the episode.

A White House statement issued Thursday said “Werfel provided immediate stability to the IRS” as acting leader. He navigated “numerous congressional investigations,” including “successfully launching the Affordable Care Act technology that IRS was responsible for, and navigated the IRS through a multi-week government shutdown,'' the White House said.

Werfel has worked in government under both Republican and Democratic administrations — with Barack Obama and George W. Bush — as acting IRS commissioner and Office of Management and Budget controller.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has directed the IRS to develop a plan within six months of the August signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, outlining how the tax agency will overhaul its technology, customer service and hiring processes.

The challenges are immense. This year’s tax season resulted in the worst backlog in history for the beleaguered IRS, which has also been tasked with administering pandemic-related programs, including sending out stimulus checks, emergency rental assistance and advance child tax credit checks.

And at least 50,000 IRS employees are expected to retire over the next five years.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden says Americans should not ‘expect much of anything’ from Congress on abortion rights after midterms

President Joe Biden does not believe there are enough votes in the upcoming Congress to enshrine abortion protections into federal law following the pending results of midterm elections giving Republican lawmakers likely control of the House of Representatives.Asked during a press conference in Bali on 14 November what Americans can expect from lawmakers to advance abortion rights protections next year, the president said: “I don’t think they can expect much of anything other than we’re going to maintain our positions.”“I don’t think there’s enough votes to codify,” unless Democratic candidates eke out victories in remaining House races, he added.“I...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

'Vindication': Schumer lifts Democrats with majority stunner

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was eating Peking duck at a Chinese restaurant with family and friends on Manhattan’s West side Saturday evening when an aide called with urgent news: Democrats would win Nevada’s Senate seat and keep their majority. The restaurant erupted in cheers as the news flashed across a television screen, and a group celebrating a birthday sent him a slice of cake. But Schumer didn’t stay to celebrate. He was soon rushing back across town for an impromptu, late-night news conference in the lobby of a building near his office. “I will once again be majority...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

What happens to Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the House?

Nancy Pelosi is staring at an uncertain political future. Nearly a week after her party pulled off a strong showing in the midterm elections that shocked DC pundits and conservatives especially, the Democrats are now poised to expand their majority in the US Senate after securing its future with wins in Nevada and Arizona.But control of the US House of Representatives remains unclear, with a handful of races in California and other western states remaining uncalled as of the Sunday following the election. Eleven contests in total remain uncalled; Democrats need eight more victories to keep a majority. It’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

What is Donald Trump announcing on Tuesday?

Ignoring growing GOP concerns that an early presidential bid could backfire, Donald Trump said he will make a “special announcement” on Tuesday. Jason Miller, a longtime adviser to Trump, told former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon on Friday that he had spoken with Trump and he “of course” planned to run for president, adding that Trump was “fired up” about a 2024 run. Mr Trump is scheduled to make the announcement at 9pm ET on Tuesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears hinted that Mr Trump was a “liability” to the party, and that...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Control of House of Representatives is still up for grabs but Democrats face increasingly tough path to majority

Six days after polls closed in the US midterm elections, vote-counting in tight races means it is still possible for the Democrats to stun the world by retaining control of the House of Representatives when Congress convenes on 3 January. It’s also still possible that Republicans will earn the 218 votes needed to sweep into power.Of the 435 seats in the lower chamber, the GOP has already laid claim to 212 of them, while Democrats have already been declared the victors in 204 contests. And of the 29 seats that remain undecided, the GOP needs to win only seven...
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court rejects Arizona GOP chair’s attempt to block phone records from Jan 6 committee

The US Supreme Court has given the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol the green light to access phone records from an Arizona Republican Party official who joined a scheme to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election.In a 7-2 decision on 14 November, the court rejected Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s attempt to block the committee from obtaining her records.The dissenting justices are Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who was the lone dissenting vote earlier this year rejecting the former president’s bid to withhold documents from the committee.His wife Virginia...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for GOP ‘civil war’ after midterms failure

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is ready unleash a civil war in the Republican Party after its poor showing in the midterms.The Georgia congresswoman also indicated she would throw her support behind House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in an interview with Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast.“In order for us to succeed, we’re going to be forced to work together. That means we’re going to fight it out,” Ms Greene said. “And I’m telling you, I’ve always said I’m not afraid of the civil war in the GOP. I lean into it.”The GOP appears to be in open revolt after...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Sheriff Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor race amid claims Trump nearly withdrew his backing for failing to call him ‘great’

Donald Trump nicknames Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 'Ron DeSanctimonious'. Sheriff Joe Lombardo won the race to become Nevada’s next governor amid claims Donald Trump almost withdrew his endorsement after he failed to praise him as a “great” president. The Republican narrowly defeated Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak in...
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Trump blames McConnell for midterms flop and takes racist swipe at his wife

Donald Trump sought to escape blame for the poor showing of his party in the 2022 midterms on Sunday and escalated his racist attacks against the wife of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, his former secretary of Transporation, Elaine Chao.The latest attack came in the form of another “truth” from Mr Trump’s Truth Social platform, and followed a dismal performance by the Republican Party in their bid to retake both the House and Senate. After Tuesday’s midterm elections Republicans stand to not only not take the Senate but may in fact be pushed further into the minority; meanwhile, a...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mastriano ridiculed for reluctant concession of Pennsylvania governors race four days late on ‘Governor Mastriano’ headed paper

Doug Mastriano has finally conceded Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race after refusing to do so for four days. The Republican candidate released a lengthy statement on Twitter on Sunday evening, declaring that he had been “massively outspent” by out-of-state Democrats. “Difficult to accept as the results are, there is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

918K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy