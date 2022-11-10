ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sustainer of the weary

By Elizabeth Barnes Contributing columnist
 4 days ago
The prophecy of Isaiah is God ‘s Revelation to captive Israel, a weary and disspirited people, after long years of exile in Babylon, following the Babylonian Captivity of Jerusalem in 587 BC. Read with me God’s revealed Word in Isaiah 40:27-31:

“Why do you say, O Jacob,

and speak, O Israel,

‘My way is hid from the Lord.

and my right is disregarded by my God’?

Have you not known? Have you not heard?

The Lord is the everlasting God,

the Creator of the ends of the earth.

He does not faint or grow weary.

His understanding is unsearchable.

He gives power to the faint,

and to him who has no might He increases strength.

Even youths shall faint and be weary,

and young men shall fall exhausted;

But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength;

they shall mount up with wings like eagles;

they shall run and not be weary;

they shall walk and not faint.”

We can rejoice in thanksgiving and praise that God’s Revelation of comfort and everlasting Hope, given to weary Judah, is God’s revealed Strength, given also to us, to you and me, today.

Professor of Hebrew Bible and Old Testament, Page H. Kelley, wrote the Isaiah commentary informing me here, and I give gratitude to Yahweh for the life and devoted work of my esteemed former colleague, with whom I taught, during his semesters of teaching our students as Visiting Professor of Old Testament, at Baptist Theological Seminary at Richmond, in the 1990’s.

Dr. Kelley knew Isaiah well. He describes the author of chapters 40-55 as ” the poet laureate of the Old Testament.” He says further of Isaiah that, “He, more than any other prophet,…..was able to stir and move… hearts. If any note predominated in his preaching, it was the note of victory. He was so filled with confidence in the ultimate victory of God that he could scarcely contain himself. Time after time, he broke into hymns of glad and joyous praise.” Glory to God!

Professor Kelley added this reflection about chapters 40-55, and about Isaiah the prophet: “It is no wonder that Handel drew so heavily upon these chapters when he wrote The Messiah.

This prophet helped to make the religion of the Old Testament a singing religion.”

Indeed, it is a “singing religion!” And, yes, Handel’s classical Messiah honors, and expresses magnificently, Isaiah’s Song of faith.

Our passage in chapter 40 begins the prophecy which moves forward to the supreme Revelation of the coming Messiah, the Suffering Servant, Whom Christians know and worship as Christ Jesus, Son of God, Second Person of the Trinity, Savior and Lord.

As we approach the upcoming season of Advent, we will go with Isaiah to that centerpoint of Christian faith. Isaiah will guide us toward the joyous time of celebration of our Savior’s birth.

Beforehand, our chapter and verses today connect to the prophet’s awareness that it was Israel’s sin, and God’s judgment on sinful rejection of His Sovereignty, which led to their captivity. Isaiah saw and pronounced God’s judgment:

“Who gave up Jacob to the spoiler,

and Israel to the robbers?

Was it not the Lord, against Whom we have sinned,

in Whose ways they would not walk,

and Whose law they would not obey?”. (Isaiah 42:24,25)

Professor Kelley showed me, and I hope that I can show you, why chapter 40:27-31 applies to you and to me now, whatever our circumstances, and however weary we might be. Isaiah gives to us Hope and Strength from our Lord, for today, and for tomorrow.

So, let us journey onward: having fallen weary and discouraged from long years of suffering in captivity, these despairing Israelites had accused God “of having ignored their plight (v.27).” However, “The prophet counters their accusation with one of the sublimest confessions of faith to be found in the Scriptures (vv.28-31). He begins by telling them that their concept of God is entirely too small.” God’s strength and understanding are far greater than they can know (v.28). God gives strength and power to endure to the weak and frail, and even to those who have no might (v.29). “God’s unfailing strength is available to the faint and weary who wait for Him” (v.31).

Dr. Kelley translates, and interprets, the Hebrew text with greater clarity than I have heard spoken or read elsewhere, regarding the meaning of waiting for God. He explains that the Hebrew word which is translated as “wait” literally means to “wind or twist.”

Thus, as I interpret Isaiah’s teaching, the faint and weary who travel the “winding,” or “twisting” road of their journey’s long course with God, not just with passive resignation, but with trusting confidence in the Plan and Will of God for them, as true, right, and best, will “mount up” with God’s unfailing strength, and “walk and not faint,” as they complete their journey. Such trust is the heart of faith, I believe. I pray to hold fast to it.

Dr. Kelley emphasizes, “To such as wait upon Him, the Lord imparts new strength. They do not merely renew their strength, but they ‘exchange’ (a more accurate rendering of the Heb.) their failing strength for God’s unfailing strength. Thus, they discover a new source of power for living.”

All glory to God!

Thanks be to God.

