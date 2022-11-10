ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Mother praised for ‘win-win’ way she asked to switch seats on plane

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24GmVo_0j6PQ94Y00

A mother has been praised for the way she asked someone on a plane to switch seats, since the swap was a “win-win” deal for both her and the other passenger .

In a video shared to TikTok last month, Anna, @annalyncook, documented how she asked someone to switch seats on a plane so her family of four could be seated together.

“When we booked this flight, it wouldn’t let us select our seats for some reason so our family wasn’t sitting together,” she said, while in her seat on the plane. “We went to the gate and tried to get them to move us around. They couldn’t. So we’re going to ask the person who’s sitting in this seat if they want to switch with me.”

Anna filmed the empty middle seat in between her husband and child, which was the spot she wanted. She then showed what her initial seat looked like and explained that it was “much better” since it had “lots more leg room”.

She said that when the man arrived at his assigned seat next to Anna’s husband, he didn’t necessarily seem that excited to be there.

“The guy who was sitting in the seat just came. He was like looking at the seat, putting his bag up,” she explained. “You could just kind of see on his face, ‘I’m sitting here with all these kids.’”

Anna explained that once she asked the man to swap spots, he smiled and nodded his head, noting that he was “so down” to switch. She then said that the trade was a situation where “everybody wins”.

In the text over the video, she praised the passenger, writing: “So grateful for nice guys like this one.”

She further explained that she only requests to change seats when it puts someone else in a “better” spot.

@annalyncook

I would never ask anyone to switch seats unless I could offer them a better option. If they didn’t want to, I’d happily except that. Also - we ALWAYS pay extra to select our seats if we have the option. But sometimes things happen and it doesn’t work out. This guy was so nice and it was a win/win👍🏼

♬ original sound - Anna Lyn Cook

“I would never ask anyone to switch seats unless I could offer them a better option. If they didn’t want to, I’d happily accept that,” Anna wrote in the caption. “Also - we ALWAYS pay extra to select our seats if we have the option. But sometimes things happen and it doesn’t work out. This guy was so nice and it was a win/win.”

As of 10 November, the video has more than 1.2m views, with TikTok users in the comments praising Anna for her perspective and rule when swapping seats.

“See, for switching seats the basic rule is, equal or better, most people will agree,” one wrote.

“Normalise when asking to switch seats, give up the better seat,” another added.

A third person responded: “And THAT is how you get people to switch seats.”

Other viewers shared their stance on switching seats, noting that they would only do so if they were the ones being offered a better spot.

“Single person here,” one wrote. “I will always switch for a better seat. never for a worse seat. probably for an equal seat.”

“I’ll only swap if they offer me one with more leg room, or an upgrade. Nothing more, nothing less,” another person commented.

The Independent has contacted Anna for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘I’m not a villain’: Woman defends herself for refusing to swap plane seats so family could sit together

A Delta Air Lines passenger has taken to TikTok to defend herself after refusing to move seats for a family on a plane.“No you can’t have my seat!” wrote US-based Maresa Friedman, posting a video of herself looking annoyed on a flight.“I am not a villain for moving from the seat in first class I paid full fare for,” ranted the TikTok user.In a series of videos, Ms Friedman explained that a family had asked her to move from her seat (on what appeared to be a domestic Delta flight) so that they could sit together. @maresasd I'm...
Tyla

Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
Ingram Atkinson

After getting beaten, instead of filing a report, teen decides to teach his attackers a valuable lesson

If you were beaten up and knew who did it, would you file a police report? Well, this person took a different approach. Gavin Joseph, a teen, was severely assaulted by some other students in 2015 while they were at school. These kids had never even spoken to Gavin before, but they felt they needed to discipline him since they had heard from other students that he was strange and unsettling because he always acted alone and by himself. Gavin ended up suffering from a moderate concussion, along with injuries to his eye, nose, and throat.
The US Sun

My wedding was cancelled with two weeks’ notice because the venue is being used to house asylum seekers – I’m devastated

A COUPLE of 21 years say they were left heartbroken when they were told their wedding would not go ahead in just two weeks' time. Dean Turner and his fiancée Charlotte Townend were counting down to their big day but said they received a call from their wedding planner at 8.45am, who said that the Hull Humber View Hotel could no longer host them.
travelnoire.com

Angry Passenger's Wife And Children Kicked Off Plane Causes Outrage

A Qantas flight attendant has been filmed having a tense interaction with a passenger. The passenger claims the staff was being rude to his wife and children. A passenger filmed a heated argument between a flight attendant and another passenger on a Qantas flight back in September. The video captured the man yelling at the stewardess. He stated the crew was behaving nasty toward his wife and children who were teething at the time. Then during their interaction, he mentioned the crew members had left his wife in tears.
Shams

A Woman was Caught Painting her Nails during a Flight - but her behavior has left people Divided

A woman who decided to give herself a beauty treatment during an hours-long flight ignited a heated debate after a photo of the passenger painting her nails went viral online. Shared to the Reddit forum @mildlyinfuriating last week, the passenger who appears to have taken the photo, who goes by the username @tazdoestheinternet, claimed the woman whipped out the nail polish during a three-hour EasyJet flight.
The Independent

The Independent

918K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy