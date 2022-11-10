ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Ferdinand says William teased him over Manchester United defeat

By Alex Green
Former England captain Rio Ferdinand joked the Prince of Wales was “out of order” after being teased by the royal about his former team losing at the weekend.

William made the 44-year-old an OBE for his sport and charity work during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Their meeting came shortly after William’s team Aston Villa beat Ferdinand’s old side Manchester United 3-1 in the league at their home ground at the weekend.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, he said: “I was delighted by that. He was a bit out of order if I must be honest.

“Aston Villa, his team he supports, beat Man United at the weekend and that was the first thing he said.

“But, no, it was great. It was great to see him. I’ve been lucky to meet him quite a few times so talking about family really.

“How your family are doing, how mine are doing and I was just… No matter how many times you meet someone of that stature, you walk in and your knees are buckling all over the place and nervous.

“Yeah, definitely – it’s the future king, man. It’s Prince William , man, there’s levels.”

Ferdinand was joined at Windsor Castle by his wife Kate and father Julian.

He won a Bafta and plaudits for hosting BBC documentary Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum And Dad about coping with the loss of his former wife Rebecca in 2015 to breast cancer and looking after their three children.

Manchester United kicked off against Aston Villa again, this time in the Carabao Cup, at 8pm on Thursday.

Related
Prince of Wales presents shirts to England squad ahead of World Cup

The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George’s Park ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar.William joined a private meeting at the team’s Staffordshire training ground on Monday evening.Video showed him presenting the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison, with their shirts.England manager Gareth Southgate introduced William.“What we are going to do is ask his royal highness to present you with your shirts,” he said.The players were then called up one by one.William posed for an individual photo with each of them.After the presentation, he told the team the whole...
Rugby League World Cup: Jodie Cunningham takes solace in England progress after exit

Tears spilled from Jodie Cunningham’s two black eyes as she reflected on England’s heartbreaking exit from the Women’s Rugby League World Cup and the changes required to continue to bridge the dwindling gap to the sport’s southern-hemisphere giants.A crowd of over 7,000 in York watched New Zealand’s blend of power and professionalism prove just too much for Cunningham’s side, who slipped to a 20-6 defeat that extended an unbroken sequence of World Cup defeats to the Kiwi Ferns stretching back to the tournament’s inauguration in 2000.Amid the gut-wrenching disappointment – made more acute by Craig Richards’ announcement to his players...
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris won’t wear rainbow armband at World Cup in Qatar

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will not wear a rainbow-coloured captain’s armband at the World Cup in Qatar, he has hinted.The defending champions are one of 13 European nations to sign up to the ‘OneLove’ campaign against discrimination while in the host country where same-sex relationships are against the law.Fifa rules prohibit teams from bringing their own armband designs to the World Cup and insist they must use equipment provided by the governing body, although many - including England - have hinted they will defy the regulations in Qatar.Asked on Monday about the initiative during a news conference at France's training...
Emotional Craig Richards says semi-final loss was his last game as England boss

Craig Richards broke down as he revealed he will leave his role as England coach with immediate effect in the wake of his side’s 20-6 women’s Rugby League World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand.Richards, who took on the position following the 2017 tournament in Australia, watched two swift tries at the start of the second half sink his side and send the Kiwi Ferns through to Saturday’s final against Australia.“It will be someone else that takes the team forward and makes those decisions – it won’t be me,” revealed an emotional Richards.👏 They might have fallen short tonight, but...
Voices: This could be the downfall of national labrador David Beckham

Is it finally curtains for football’s golden boy, David Beckham? The man who could hitherto do no wrong; whose general demeanour is sugary sweet but also achingly bland – whose personality is the exact same as a puppy’s: one you have to scold because it’s nicked one of your slippers and won’t let it go, but you don’t care because it’s so fricking adorable.That’s Beckham – the man who loves his wife, Victoria Beckham, so much that he constantly posts cute little vignettes of their lives behind the scenes on Instagram, and somehow, impossibly, makes them seem normal (away...
England head for the World Cup in Qatar on plane called ‘Rain Bow’

England football team ’s World Cup squad have left their St George’s Park HQ to set off for Qatar.The Three Lions will jet out to the controversial tournament from Birmingham on a plane called ‘Rain Bow’, the PA news agency understands.Among the criticism of the hosts is the country’s oppressive laws and treatment of LGBT+ people. The rainbow is the symbol of LGBT+ pride.England skipper Harry Kane is one of several national captains who plan to participate in the ‘OneLove’ campaign during the tournament to oppose discrimination.A Football Association spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We show our support for...
On this day in 2016: Steven Gerrard leaves LA Galaxy after 18-month deal ends

Steven Gerrard left LA Galaxy after his 18-month deal with the Major League Soccer side came to an end, on this day in 2016.Gerrard’s departure was expected following the club’s elimination from the post-season play-offs in a penalty shoot-out loss to Colorado Rapids.“I am now looking forward to spending time with my family as I consider the next stage of my career,” Gerrard said.“When I left Liverpool I came to Los Angeles with the goal of helping the Galaxy lift another MLS Cup.“I am of course disappointed to have not achieved that objective but I can look back at my...
Julen Lopetegui does not want to see Raul Jimenez at the World Cup

New Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui admits he would prefer if Raul Jimenez  snubbed the World Cup but understands the striker’s desire to play.The former Real Madrid manager wants the Mexico striker to prioritise Wolves over his country after an injury-hit season.Jimenez has not featured for Wolves since August and has managed just four appearances while he struggles with a groin injury.The 31-year-old spent three weeks in Mexico last month as part of his rehabilitation and has been linking up the national team, although he was at Molineux to watch Wolves’ 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday.But, with Wolves bottom of...
World Cup 2022 squads: Latest news on all 832 players heading to Qatar

The World Cup 2022 in Qatar is upon us and all 32 teams are in the process of naming their squads, with each country allowed to select a 26-man group for the first time.It means there will be 832 players heading to the first winter World Cup, with a deadline of Monday 14 November to submit the squads - just seven days before the tournament begins with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador.Gareth Southgate will name his England group on Thursday afternoon, with debate currently ongoing over a number of the spots, while other countries’ announcements will filter through across...
