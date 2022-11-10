Trevor Lawrence discusses his smack talk and 'one of my better games'

Trevor Lawrence played one of his best games as a pro this past Sunday – and talked some smack in the process – while leading the Jacksonville Jaguars back from a big deficit in their come-from-behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The former Clemson star was mic’d up during the game and has gotten a lot of attention for the trash talking he did to Denzel Perryman after being tackled by the Raiders linebacker on a play.

“I play better when you hit me, 52. I like it,” Lawrence chirped to Perryman.

Lawrence met with the media this week and spoke about the clip that has been circulating on social media, saying he doesn’t talk too much on the field but likes to have fun when he does.

“He’s awesome, we talked after the game,” Lawrence said of Perryman. “But just playing guys like that, he was fired up. He wanted to talk to me after he hit me, and I was just telling him I got 6 yards and I don’t mind it, it doesn’t bother me. So, just going back and forth, I think that’s how the game’s meant to be played — have fun, you compete. We’re all out there competing. Yeah, so that was part of it.”

Lawrence – who admittedly forgot he was mic’d up, something his teammates have given him some grief about – was asked if that smack talk is typical for him in games, or if he’s doing it a little more often now and taking it to another level.

“It depends on the game situation, kind of what happens, what someone says to me,” the quarterback said. “So, I would say it’s somewhat normal. Not all the time, but like I said, it’s different.

“I honestly forgot I was mic’d up, so after the game we were talking about it. I got fined in our room because I didn’t tell everyone that I was mic’d up, I forgot. So, that’s a no-no is not telling guys that you’re mic’d up. It’s part of the game. Like I said, it makes the game fun. Everyone’s out there competing and you go back and forth. I really feel like sometimes that gets the juices flowing and you kind of get in your element and flip the switch, and I felt like that kind of happened on Sunday and it was great.”

As for Lawrence’s performance in Week 9 of the NFL season, the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick helped rally Jacksonville from a 17-0 deficit in their 27-20 victory over the Raiders, completing 25 of his 31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 53 yards on six carries.

It marked the third game this season in which he’s completed at least 80% of his passes, the most such games in the NFL.

“I definitely think that was one of my better games, especially this season,” he said. “I think you just look at accuracy, decision making, situational ball, all those things, I think that was one of my better games.

“So, I’m happy with how I played, but like I said, that’s kind of in the past now, so we’re moving on to the Chiefs.”

Lawrence, fellow former Clemson star Travis Etienne and the Jaguars (3-6) will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2), who are tied for the best record in the AFC, at 1 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

“This is a team where you understand who you’re playing, you understand who’s on the other side of the ball, and I got all the faith in the world in our defense,” Lawrence said. “But you do understand the explosiveness of their offense, and we gotta play a great game. It’s that way every week, but especially this week.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

