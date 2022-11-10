ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

ABC6.com

Rhody Rallies to Beat Rival PC in Women’s Basketball

The Providence College women’s basketball team fell to intrastate rival Rhode Island, 74-72, on Nov. 14 at the Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I. Both teams moved to 2-1 on the season. RECORDS:. Providence: 2-1 Rhode Island: 2-1 1ST QUARTER:. • Friars started 5-5 from the field to take their...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Fire breaks out in Cranston home

CRANBSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Cranston Monday morning. The fire happened at about 8 a.m. on Victory Street. According to the fire chief, the fire started on the first floor and moved to the attic. No injuries were reported.
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Crew battling fire at Fall River shopping plaza

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping plaza in Fall River Monday night. The fire broke out at the shopping complex on Mariano Bishop Blvd. just after 9 p.m. The plaza is home to several businesses including Burns Power Tools. Video show a...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Man recovering after being stabbed in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A 31-year-old man is now recovering after being stabbed Friday night. The stabbing happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Hope Street. Fall River Police said when they arrived, the victim was found with a stab wound in his back. The unnamed...
FALL RIVER, MA

