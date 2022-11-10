Read full article on original website
utdailybeacon.com
Notebook: No. 11 Vols stunned by Colorado, still have growing to do
No. 11 Tennessee fell to Colorado 78-66 in a game that shocked everyone watching. The Buffaloes were fresh off getting upset by Grambling, and they certainly had much to prove on Sunday. “First of all, let’s really give Colorado a lot of credit,” Barnes said. “ They lost a tough...
utdailybeacon.com
Tennessee frozen by Colorado in miserable offensive performance
Santiago Vescovi hit a three from the wing and got fouled. He sunk the free throw and Tennessee led 4-2. From there, nothing seemed to go the Vols’ way. “I didn’t like our mindset coming in,” Vols’ head coach Rick Barnes said. “I felt like we think we’re good enough to just go out and play. Today proved that we’re not.”
utdailybeacon.com
Keys and Predictions: Missouri
Each week, the two sports editors and football beat writers at The Daily Beacon, Andrew Peters and Eric Woods, give their keys and predictions to Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup. This week, the No. 5 Vols play their last home game of the season, taking on Missouri as they try...
utdailybeacon.com
Notebook: Tennessee shakes off slow start, blows past Missouri in final home game
No. 5 Tennessee was getting nervous in the third quarter as Missouri scored a touchdown to make it a one-score game. The Vols proceeded to close out the game on a 38-0 run on their way to a 66-24 win over the Tigers. “I am proud of the fight, the...
utdailybeacon.com
Tennessee looks to bolster its resume against Georgia
The Lady Vols face off with Georgia on Friday night in Thompson-Boling Arena. Georgia comes into Knoxville on a hot streak, taking six of their last seven matches. The Bulldogs currently sit at No. 35 in the rating percentage index (RPI) rankings. For reference, LSU — which the Lady Vols...
utdailybeacon.com
Lady Vols' volleyball beats Georgia in grueling five-set match
Tennessee defeated Georgia in five sets (25-15, 25-21, 15-25, 25-23, 15-13) on Friday night in Thompson-Boling Arena. While the match results seemed uncertain, Tennessee fans never left the arena. The 1,717 fans in attendance created a raucous environment. Coming into Friday, Tennessee averaged 955 fans for a home match. “I...
utdailybeacon.com
Lady Vols’ soccer season ends in heartbreak at hands of Xavier
The Tennessee 2022 soccer season has come to an end at the hands of Xavier University who knocked out the Lady Vols in the first round of the NCAA tournament with a 4-1 defeat. The Lady Vols were ranked sixth in their bracket coming into the contest but failed to...
utdailybeacon.com
5 events to check out before Thanksgiving break
Thanksgiving break is right around the corner, but there is still plenty to do here before everyone goes home for the holidays. Whether you prefer to be festive or go take in an art exhibit, UT and the city have plenty to offer in the next few weeks. Make it...
