Coos County, NH

newportdispatch.com

Woman cited for assault in Newport Center

NEWPORT CENTER — A 54-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Newport Center yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a physical altercation between two roommates at a residence on Farrar Road at around 5:20 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Jody Illingworth, of Newport Center, physically...
NEWPORT, VT
mynbc5.com

Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters

BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
KEENE, NH
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash on I-91, Bradford

BRADFORD — A 21-year-old woman from New Hampshire was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Bradford yesterday. The crash took place on I-91 at around 1:50 a.m. According to the report, Sophia Novacek, of Lancaster, NH, was traveling south when she hit a traffic barrel in a designated work zone.
BRADFORD, VT
WCAX

Vermont police investigating after teen shot

NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are investigating after a teen was shot on Wednesday. Vermont State Police say just before 7 a.m., Kalil Laboy, 19, of Springfield, Massachusetts, arrived at the North Country Hospital in Newport with a gunshot wound. They say he was assaulted and shot but that his injuries were not life-threatening.
NEWPORT, VT
laconiadailysun.com

Settlers Green turns 35: Outlet village adding new concepts

CONWAY — If you were at Settlers Green on Saturday, you were bound to notice the groups of (mainly women) shoppers thronging the stores. That’s because it’s the popular “Bring a Friend” weekend — with deals, discounts and dining promotions — that has transformed the once slow month of November into one one of the busiest in the Mount Washington Valley.
CONWAY, NH

