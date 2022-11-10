ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, VA

Cancelled: Flags will be placed at Oak Grove Cemetery on Veterans Day

By Staff, Daily Press
 4 days ago
The Oak Grove Cemetery has deep ties to the community. As an extension of the Oak Grove Baptist Church, the 150 people buried on site include enslaved people, a Black Union soldier and many members of the original congregation. Emily Holter/Daily Press/TNS

The event to place flags on the graves of veterans at Oak Grove Cemetery today has been cancelled because of weather.

The rural cemetery in York County served a historically Black church that was established after the Civil War. Veterans from the Civil War, World War I and II and the Vietnam War are buried there.

The flag setting is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. at the cemetery, located at 101 E. Rochambeau Dr. Representatives from Zeta Phi Beta Sorority’s Omicron Xi Zeta chapter will be placing the flags on the graves of veterans in the cemetery.

Residents are invited to attend.

