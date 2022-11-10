Tom Brady claims he almost retired at 27 over chronic elbow pain

What Tom Brady is doing at 45 is beyond all comprehension, just last week leading the Bucs to a comeback victory over the defending champion L.A. Rams, his fourth-quarter heroics coming on the same day he eclipsed 100,000 career passing yards, a distance of almost 57 miles. Brady’s remarkable longevity is even more impressive considering he contemplated retirement in his late 20s, nearly succumbing to chronic elbow pain.

“When I was 27, I almost retired from the game of football, because of elbow pain,” said Brady, recalling what would be a turning point in his career trajectory. “Now, I’m 45 years old and I’m still here.”

Brady’s adherence to the TB12 Method is well-documented, following a strict diet with an emphasis on organic, locally-sourced foods, which he balances with workouts that promote stretching and pliability. Not known for his speed or agility in the pocket (or anywhere, for that matter), Brady has arguably become a better athlete later in his career, diligently honing his craft with precise movements, repeatable mechanics and impeccable instincts. Brady is, by all accounts, a medical marvel, taking a flamethrower to our societal perception of aging with his continued defiance of Father Time, proving that with enough discipline and focus, there’s no limit to what you can accomplish.

It's jarring to think Brady’s career could have ended two decades ago, depriving the world of his monumental greatness. While it’s been a challenging year for Brady both personally and professionally, you have to admire his drive and determination, willing his mind and body to play at an unprecedented level for his age.

