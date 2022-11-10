Baldinger: I expect 49ers to go on 'deep run' to finish season

The 49ers started out the season slow but things are looking up in San Francisco. They dominated the Rams to the tune of a 31-14 win in Los Angeles in Week 9 and look poised for a strong second half after the bye week.

Christian McCaffrey had a historic performance in that win against the Rams and it showed a glimpse of what this 49ers offense could do. They should have Deebo Samuel back as well to give the offense another weapon back.

The 49ers host the Chargers this week on Sunday Night Football and the new-look offense will have a chance to shine under the bright lights.

NFL Insider Brian Baldinger and Carl Dukes of the Audacy Original Podcast “ In The Huddle ” talked about how the 49ers are set to go on quite the run in the second half.

“Here come the 49ers off the bye. Shanahan now can incorporate a little bit more with McCaffrey,” Dukes said (12:40 in player above). “I’m thinking to myself, this is a spot where the 49ers defense – is this where they wake up and go on this run that I’ve kind of been waiting for for the 49ers?”

“I think so. I think they’re going to get healthier,” Baldinger said. “The big win against the Rams, they’ll have a tremendous home-field advantage. It will be all 49ers fans inside that building. They’ll be electric. I think the 49ers – I’d be shocked if they don’t come out and look razor-sharp in all phases. This is a team I think that’s now ready.”

McCaffrey is a dynamic playmaker that was added to an offense full of them already, especially with Deebo Samuel.

“Deebo will be back in the lineup. We’ll see them at full strength with McCaffrey, Deebo, Aiyuk, Kittle. I think we’re going to see them at full strength,” Baldinger continued. “I think they’re set and stacked, and I just don’t think the Chargers are very good defensively.”

The 49ers are seven-point favorites against the Chargers and they may easily cover that if everything goes according to plan.

Not only are the 49ers set up for a strong game off the bye, but it could catapult them to a deep run in the second half.

“I think the 49ers have everything it takes to really kind of blow this game up, and really go on a run here,” Baldinger continued. “I expect the 49ers to go on a deep run stacking a bunch of Ws in a row because the roster is really good. There’s just no reason for this team not to go win, I don’t know, seven of the next nine games, eight of the next nine games.”

