swarkansasnews.com
Get Ready: Nashville Christmas parade Dec. 5
The Nashville Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the annual Christmas parade for Monday, Dec. 5, with lineup of floats at the Scrapper Arena. The parade route includes lineup at 4:30 by the arena, and leaving by 5. The parade will exit the school campus by the agri building, then proceed...
KTRE
Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man from Ashdown, Arkansas has been sentenced to over 17 years in jail on drug trafficking violations. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty on June 28 to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison.
ktoy1047.com
Vehicle fire put out at Hope fire station
Jamie Hicks of Calion, Arkansas, pulled his truck off the road when it began experiencing mechanical issues. The truck caught fire as Hicks pulled over near the fire station of the Southeast VFD. Firefighters and Hempstead County deputies responded to the vehicle fire, which was extinguished quickly. Hicks’ truck was gutted, but no injuries were reported.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A chance for snow? Where flurries may fly
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many in northern Arkansas saw their light snow of the season on Friday night. Another system headed in our direction on Monday night will give many, mainly across northern Arkansas another chance for snow. This system will arrive Monday night. Temperatures will likely be cold...
Alcohol sales approved in Hot Spring, Polk Counties
Voters in two dry counties voted this week to approve alcohol sales for the first time in nearly a century.
ktoy1047.com
De Queen police arrest suspect in double shooting
66-year-old Armando Arce was apprehended by the De Queen police with assistance from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department, 9th West Judicial Drug Task Force, and Arkansas State Police. Arce is a suspect in a double shooting that took place around 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 223 Bobby Lane in De Queen. Police found two males with gunshot wounds at the scene and transported both for emergency treatment at a local hospital. One of the men died on the ride to the hospital.
dequeenbee.com
hopeprescott.com
