De Queen, AR

swarkansasnews.com

Obituary: Krystina Musser

Krystina Musser, 34, of Nashville, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 10, 1987, in Hope, the daughter of Teresha Conatser Musser and the late Scott Keith Musser. Survivors include: her mother, Teresha Musser; a daughter, Kaitlynn Parker of Nashville; a brother, Robert Conatser of...
NASHVILLE, AR
texarkanafyi.com

Happening In Texarkana the Weekend of November 11 & 12

It is another big weekend in Texarkana and we are hoping that you can help make parts of it even BIGGER! November 11 is Veterans Day, our Texarkana Veterans Day Parade is Saturday, November 12 at 11:00 am. Spread the word, we would love to see support for those that served… and what a weekend for live music!
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

Taylor Parker becomes seventh woman on Death Row in Texas

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Taylor Parker is set to become the seventh woman on Death Row in Texas, following her sentencing Wednesday in Bowie County for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage. The baby did not survive. The last woman...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man from Ashdown, Arkansas has been sentenced to over 17 years in jail on drug trafficking violations. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty on June 28 to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison.
ASHDOWN, AR
ktoy1047.com

De Queen police arrest suspect in double shooting

66-year-old Armando Arce was apprehended by the De Queen police with assistance from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department, 9th West Judicial Drug Task Force, and Arkansas State Police. Arce is a suspect in a double shooting that took place around 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 223 Bobby Lane in De Queen. Police found two males with gunshot wounds at the scene and transported both for emergency treatment at a local hospital. One of the men died on the ride to the hospital.
DE QUEEN, AR
ktoy1047.com

Vehicle fire put out at Hope fire station

Jamie Hicks of Calion, Arkansas, pulled his truck off the road when it began experiencing mechanical issues. The truck caught fire as Hicks pulled over near the fire station of the Southeast VFD. Firefighters and Hempstead County deputies responded to the vehicle fire, which was extinguished quickly. Hicks’ truck was gutted, but no injuries were reported.
HOPE, AR
dequeenbee.com

hopeprescott.com

