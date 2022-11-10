Read full article on original website
Related
swarkansasnews.com
Obituary: Krystina Musser
Krystina Musser, 34, of Nashville, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 10, 1987, in Hope, the daughter of Teresha Conatser Musser and the late Scott Keith Musser. Survivors include: her mother, Teresha Musser; a daughter, Kaitlynn Parker of Nashville; a brother, Robert Conatser of...
texarkanafyi.com
Happening In Texarkana the Weekend of November 11 & 12
It is another big weekend in Texarkana and we are hoping that you can help make parts of it even BIGGER! November 11 is Veterans Day, our Texarkana Veterans Day Parade is Saturday, November 12 at 11:00 am. Spread the word, we would love to see support for those that served… and what a weekend for live music!
KSLA
Texarkana elementary school honors veterans with special parade through the halls
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - One ArkLaTex school district used Friday, Nov. 11 as an opportunity to stress the importance of Veterans Day with the help of what leaders say are modern day heroes. A sea of flags filled the hallways Friday morning at Genoa Central Elementary School as a group...
ktalnews.com
Taylor Parker becomes seventh woman on Death Row in Texas
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Taylor Parker is set to become the seventh woman on Death Row in Texas, following her sentencing Wednesday in Bowie County for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage. The baby did not survive. The last woman...
KLTV
Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man from Ashdown, Arkansas has been sentenced to over 17 years in jail on drug trafficking violations. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty on June 28 to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison.
ktoy1047.com
De Queen police arrest suspect in double shooting
66-year-old Armando Arce was apprehended by the De Queen police with assistance from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department, 9th West Judicial Drug Task Force, and Arkansas State Police. Arce is a suspect in a double shooting that took place around 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 223 Bobby Lane in De Queen. Police found two males with gunshot wounds at the scene and transported both for emergency treatment at a local hospital. One of the men died on the ride to the hospital.
ktoy1047.com
Vehicle fire put out at Hope fire station
Jamie Hicks of Calion, Arkansas, pulled his truck off the road when it began experiencing mechanical issues. The truck caught fire as Hicks pulled over near the fire station of the Southeast VFD. Firefighters and Hempstead County deputies responded to the vehicle fire, which was extinguished quickly. Hicks’ truck was gutted, but no injuries were reported.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A chance for snow? Where flurries may fly
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many in northern Arkansas saw their light snow of the season on Friday night. Another system headed in our direction on Monday night will give many, mainly across northern Arkansas another chance for snow. This system will arrive Monday night. Temperatures will likely be cold...
dequeenbee.com
Police looking for suspect wanted in fatal shooting in De Queen
DE QUEEN, Ark. – Police are asking citizens to be on the lookout for a man who is wanted in a fatal shooting earlier this week. The De Queen Police Department and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to a double shooting in the 200 block of Bobby Lane.
hopeprescott.com
Firemen Arrive to Vehicle Fire at Station
Firemen with the Southeast VFD were dispatched to their own fire station Thursday about 12:30om. A motorist pulled off US 278 near the fire station when he began experiencing problems. There were no injuries. The owner was identified as Jamie Hicks of Calion. The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
Comments / 0