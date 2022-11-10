Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
Gay men targeted in drugging and robbery attacks, 2 deaths possibly linked
NEW YORK - There is concern that gay men are being targeted for robbery and assaults in Manhattan by an organized gang. The so-called 'roofie robbers' are allegedly targeting the men in Manhattan hot-spots and drugging their victims. The NYPD has formed a task force to investigate at least a dozen cases.
Gay men targeted at Manhattan clubs
The NYPD is investigating several cases where men were assaulted and robbed. Two deaths are also being investigated in connection with the incidents.
12-year-old girl dragged down NYC street by robbers on motor bike
NEW YORK - A shocking video released by the NYPD shows a 12-year-old girl walking home from school being grabbed and dragged down a street in Queens by robbers on a motorbike. Police said the violent attack is part of a series of at least seven robberies in the borough.
Subway crime: Suspect robbed, slashed man in Union Square subway station
NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for a man behind an alleged robbery and knife attack in the New York City subway system. According to authorities, just before 4 p.m. on Friday, the victim, a 27-year-old man was riding a southbound N train that was stopping at the Union Square subway station in Manhattan.
NYC mom of gun violence victim reaches out to help prevent more tragedies
NEW YORK - The anti-gun violence organization "Not Another Child" has met with grieving families across New York City for 15 years, but on Saturday, volunteers cut the ribbon on their first office space in East Harlem. The organization was founded by Oresa Napper-Williams, whose son Andrell was shot to...
High cost of groceries sends Long Island families to food banks
COMMACK, N.Y. - When it comes to the cost of food at the supermarket, the holiday season is hitting households a lot harder this year. Grocery prices climbed about 13% over the past year with certain items, including meat, eggs and butter, even higher. "The reality is, the cost of...
American Airlines Flight 587 memorial held in Queens
NEW YORK - A memorial service was held in Queens on Saturday marking the 21st anniversary of the crash of American Airlines Flight 587. On November 12, 2001, the plane, an Airbus A300-600, crashed into Belle Harbor, on the Rockaway Peninsula of Queens shortly after taking off from JFK International Airport, barely a month after the September 11 terrorist attacks.
Long Island man stabs roommate in an argument over loud music
LONG ISLAND - A Long Island man is accused of stabbing his roommate in an argument over loud music. Nassau County Police say it happened around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday in Bellmore. According to detectives, the 31-year-old victim was playing music in his apartment when a roommate complained about the...
Bayonne police captain dies suddenly while on-duty
NEW JERSEY - The Bayonne Police Department is mourning one of its own after a police captain died suddenly while on duty Friday night. "It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz," said Police Chief Robert Geisler in a statement. "Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community. On behalf of the City of Bayonne and the Bayonne Police Department, I would like to express our condolences to the Jamolawicz Family."
NYC holds hearing about e-bike lithium-ion battery fire safety
NEW YORK - The New York City Council held an oversight hearing on Monday about e-bike safety, just over a week after a fire in Manhattan sparked by an e-bike battery left dozens injured and prompted a dramatic FDNY rescue. The grassroots organization Concerned Citizens for Battery Swapping says there...
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New York City
The holiday season got one step closer on Saturday as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived in Manhattan from its original home of Queensbury, New York. Credit: Nollaig O'Connor via Storyful.
Mike and Ines learn how to cook some Puerto Rican Cusine
NEW YORK - Mike Woods and Ines Rosales took a cooking class at Essex Market on the Lower East Side to learn how to cook Pernil – roast pork and arroz con gandules. The cooking class is taught by Chef Maria Bido, a long-time Lower East Side resident who shares traditional Puerto Rican recipes she learned from her grandmother.
