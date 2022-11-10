NEW JERSEY - The Bayonne Police Department is mourning one of its own after a police captain died suddenly while on duty Friday night. "It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz," said Police Chief Robert Geisler in a statement. "Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community. On behalf of the City of Bayonne and the Bayonne Police Department, I would like to express our condolences to the Jamolawicz Family."

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO