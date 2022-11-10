ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

fox5ny.com

High cost of groceries sends Long Island families to food banks

COMMACK, N.Y. - When it comes to the cost of food at the supermarket, the holiday season is hitting households a lot harder this year. Grocery prices climbed about 13% over the past year with certain items, including meat, eggs and butter, even higher. "The reality is, the cost of...
COMMACK, NY
fox5ny.com

American Airlines Flight 587 memorial held in Queens

NEW YORK - A memorial service was held in Queens on Saturday marking the 21st anniversary of the crash of American Airlines Flight 587. On November 12, 2001, the plane, an Airbus A300-600, crashed into Belle Harbor, on the Rockaway Peninsula of Queens shortly after taking off from JFK International Airport, barely a month after the September 11 terrorist attacks.
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island man stabs roommate in an argument over loud music

LONG ISLAND - A Long Island man is accused of stabbing his roommate in an argument over loud music. Nassau County Police say it happened around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday in Bellmore. According to detectives, the 31-year-old victim was playing music in his apartment when a roommate complained about the...
BELLMORE, NY
fox5ny.com

Bayonne police captain dies suddenly while on-duty

NEW JERSEY - The Bayonne Police Department is mourning one of its own after a police captain died suddenly while on duty Friday night. "It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz," said Police Chief Robert Geisler in a statement. "Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community. On behalf of the City of Bayonne and the Bayonne Police Department, I would like to express our condolences to the Jamolawicz Family."
BAYONNE, NJ
fox5ny.com

NYC holds hearing about e-bike lithium-ion battery fire safety

NEW YORK - The New York City Council held an oversight hearing on Monday about e-bike safety, just over a week after a fire in Manhattan sparked by an e-bike battery left dozens injured and prompted a dramatic FDNY rescue. The grassroots organization Concerned Citizens for Battery Swapping says there...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Mike and Ines learn how to cook some Puerto Rican Cusine

NEW YORK - Mike Woods and Ines Rosales took a cooking class at Essex Market on the Lower East Side to learn how to cook Pernil – roast pork and arroz con gandules. The cooking class is taught by Chef Maria Bido, a long-time Lower East Side resident who shares traditional Puerto Rican recipes she learned from her grandmother.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

