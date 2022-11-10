Read full article on original website
swarkansasnews.com
Obituary: Timothy Alan King
Timothy Alan King, 58, of De Queen, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in De Queen. He was born Sept. 23, 1964, in De Queen to Teddy and Della Mae Young King. He was a 1982 graduate of Nashville High School. He was preceded in death by his father, Teddy King,...
texarkanafyi.com
Happening In Texarkana the Weekend of November 11 & 12
It is another big weekend in Texarkana and we are hoping that you can help make parts of it even BIGGER! November 11 is Veterans Day, our Texarkana Veterans Day Parade is Saturday, November 12 at 11:00 am. Spread the word, we would love to see support for those that served… and what a weekend for live music!
swarkansasnews.com
Taylor Parker becomes seventh woman on Death Row in Texas
Taylor Parker is set to become the seventh and youngest woman on Death Row in Texas, following her sentencing Wednesday in Bowie County for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage.
Ouachita County Assessor race ends with runoff
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the November 8, 2022 elections. Ouachita County Assessor race ends with a runoff between Stephanie Olds (R) and Tonya McKenzie (D).
Who are the biggest Powerball winners near you?
One lucky winner just hit the jackpot, with the largest lottery grand prize in U.S. history, but how lucky is your town?
KTRE
Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man from Ashdown, Arkansas has been sentenced to over 17 years in jail on drug trafficking violations. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty on June 28 to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison.
foxsportstexarkana.com
swarkansasnews.com
Howard County: Local election results
Nashville Public Works Director Larry Dunaway will be Nashville’s new mayor Jan. 1, 2023 after he defeated Don White 585-381 on the General Election Ballot Nov. 8. Howard County Sheriff Bryan McJunkins was re-elected by beating challenger Jackie Thomas 2,517-1,121 votes. Bobby Tullis was elected mayor of the city...
KTBS
arkadelphian.com
Hot Springs resident wins $50K in Powerball drawing
LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Murfreesboro, AR USA
I found my quilted heart in Murfreesboro Arkansas at peoples pharmacy while picking up meds to help me get through my 4th round of covid. I was so excited when I saw it hanging in the tree because to me it was a sign that everything will be okay as long as there is love in the world.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A chance for snow? Where flurries may fly
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many in northern Arkansas saw their light snow of the season on Friday night. Another system headed in our direction on Monday night will give many, mainly across northern Arkansas another chance for snow. This system will arrive Monday night. Temperatures will likely be cold...
Hot Springs School District considering year-round school calendar
Parents and officials with the Hot Springs School District held a discussion exploring the idea of operating under a year-round school calendar.
ktoy1047.com
De Queen police arrest suspect in double shooting
66-year-old Armando Arce was apprehended by the De Queen police with assistance from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department, 9th West Judicial Drug Task Force, and Arkansas State Police. Arce is a suspect in a double shooting that took place around 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 223 Bobby Lane in De Queen. Police found two males with gunshot wounds at the scene and transported both for emergency treatment at a local hospital. One of the men died on the ride to the hospital.
ktoy1047.com
Vehicle fire put out at Hope fire station
Jamie Hicks of Calion, Arkansas, pulled his truck off the road when it began experiencing mechanical issues. The truck caught fire as Hicks pulled over near the fire station of the Southeast VFD. Firefighters and Hempstead County deputies responded to the vehicle fire, which was extinguished quickly. Hicks’ truck was gutted, but no injuries were reported.
New Boston Texas Tornado Damage From Storms in East Texas Friday Night
According to KSLA News, the National Weather Service has now confirmed there were six tornados in East Texas and at least 1 in Oklahoma. The towns that showed quite a bit of damage include Sulpher Springs, Hughes Springs, Paris, Clarksville, New Boston and Idabel Oklahoma. Dozen of people were injured and there were unfortunately three deaths reported.
2 Local Idabel Businesses Destroyed By Friday's Tornado
Tornadoes wreaked havoc on the McCurtain community on Friday. An overnight tornado destroyed more than 100 homes and businesses in southeast Oklahoma, killing one person in McCurtain County. A family tells News 9 they have been serving the Idabel community for decades and their businesses are a total loss. Gwen...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Teenager wanted by police for homicide that took place last month turns himself in
Arkansas – A shooting incident that took place at 607 School Street in Hot Springs early last month was fatal for one person, while two others were injured. Since then, the Hot Springs Police Department has been looking for a teenager who was named the main suspect in the incident.
dequeenbee.com
