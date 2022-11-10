ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, AR

Obituary: Timothy Alan King

Timothy Alan King, 58, of De Queen, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in De Queen. He was born Sept. 23, 1964, in De Queen to Teddy and Della Mae Young King. He was a 1982 graduate of Nashville High School. He was preceded in death by his father, Teddy King,...
Happening In Texarkana the Weekend of November 11 & 12

It is another big weekend in Texarkana and we are hoping that you can help make parts of it even BIGGER! November 11 is Veterans Day, our Texarkana Veterans Day Parade is Saturday, November 12 at 11:00 am. Spread the word, we would love to see support for those that served… and what a weekend for live music!
Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man from Ashdown, Arkansas has been sentenced to over 17 years in jail on drug trafficking violations. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty on June 28 to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison.
Taylor Parker Sentenced to death and sent to death row

NEW BOSTON, Texas – A Bowie County jury Wednesday returned a sentence of death for convicted murderer Taylor Parker. Parker’s sentence was delivered by the jury in New Boston after 90 minutes of deliberation. Prosecutor Kelly Crisp in closing statements brought tears to the eyes of people in...
Howard County: Local election results

Nashville Public Works Director Larry Dunaway will be Nashville’s new mayor Jan. 1, 2023 after he defeated Don White 585-381 on the General Election Ballot Nov. 8. Howard County Sheriff Bryan McJunkins was re-elected by beating challenger Jackie Thomas 2,517-1,121 votes. Bobby Tullis was elected mayor of the city...
Hot Springs resident wins $50K in Powerball drawing

LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
I found my quilted heart in Murfreesboro Arkansas at peoples pharmacy while picking up meds to help me get through my 4th round of covid. I was so excited when I saw it hanging in the tree because to me it was a sign that everything will be okay as long as there is love in the world.
De Queen police arrest suspect in double shooting

66-year-old Armando Arce was apprehended by the De Queen police with assistance from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department, 9th West Judicial Drug Task Force, and Arkansas State Police. Arce is a suspect in a double shooting that took place around 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 223 Bobby Lane in De Queen. Police found two males with gunshot wounds at the scene and transported both for emergency treatment at a local hospital. One of the men died on the ride to the hospital.
Vehicle fire put out at Hope fire station

Jamie Hicks of Calion, Arkansas, pulled his truck off the road when it began experiencing mechanical issues. The truck caught fire as Hicks pulled over near the fire station of the Southeast VFD. Firefighters and Hempstead County deputies responded to the vehicle fire, which was extinguished quickly. Hicks’ truck was gutted, but no injuries were reported.
Police looking for suspect wanted in fatal shooting in De Queen

DE QUEEN, Ark. – Police are asking citizens to be on the lookout for a man who is wanted in a fatal shooting earlier this week. The De Queen Police Department and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to a double shooting in the 200 block of Bobby Lane.
