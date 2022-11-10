Read full article on original website
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden's agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there.
Lauren Boebert – live: Republican takes aim at Nancy Pelosi as Colorado race could rumble on to end of week
Lauren Boebert has taken aim at Nancy Pelosi and called for the House Speaker’s ousting, while her own future in politics continues to hang in the balance.“Waiting this long for election results is going to make firing Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House that much sweeter,” she tweeted on Monday.Republicans are just one seat away from taking the House, after several races were called on Monday.However, Ms Boebert’s race is still too close to call and it is unlikely the outcome will be known until the end of the week – at the soonest.The MAGA Republican is currently...
Appeals court keeps Biden student debt plan on hold
WASHINGTON (AP )—President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of borrowers lost another battle in court on Monday when a federal appeals court panel agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program while an appeal plays out. The ruling by the three-judge panel from the...
Trump trolls DeSantis, sharing old video showing his fawning Trump support as the two emerge as rivals for 2024
Trump shared a 2018 DeSantis video that shows the Florida governor reading Trump's book, "The Art of the Deal," to one of his children.
US providing abortion access for detained migrant youths
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government took steps Thursday to ensure that pregnant migrant youths who are in its custody but not accompanied by parents can access abortion services by assigning them to shelters in states that still allow the procedure. Pregnant migrants under 18 who want...
US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it's ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters
Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor-elect of Pennsylvania, will take office with a decisive mandate from voters, who overwhelmingly rejected a Republican drive to pare back abortion rights and voting laws in the premier battleground state. Shapiro, the state’s two-term attorney general, scored a massive 14 percentage point win over Republican...
LGBTQ-friendly votes signal progressive shift for Methodists
The United Methodist Church moved toward becoming more progressive and LGBTQ-affirming during U.S. regional meetings this month that included the election of its second openly gay bishop. Conservatives say the developments will only accelerate their exit from one of the nation’s largest Protestant denominations. Each of the UMC's five...
China circles El Salvador’s economy as country edges toward crypto plunge
As crypto-Twitter cascaded with apocalyptic memes about the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and the sharp drop in the bitcoin price, one account has remained notably silent on the topic. Unlike in previous crashes, the president of El Savlador, Nayib Bukele, who made bitcoin legal tender a year ago, did...
Today in History - November 13
Today is Sunday, Nov. 13, the 317th day of 2022. There are 48 days left in the year. On Nov. 13, 2015, Islamic State militants carried out a set of coordinated attacks in Paris on the national stadium, restaurants and streets, and a crowded concert hall, killing 130 people in the worst attack on French soil since World War II.
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Latest on COP27, the United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The European Union announced Tuesday that it is raising its target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, albeit only slightly. The 27-nation bloc’s top climate official told delegates at a U.N. climate meeting in Egypt that the EU will increase its target for reducing emissions by 2030 to 57%, from 55% previously, compared with 1990 levels. Frans Timmermans said that the increase showed the EU was not backtracking on its commitments due to the energy crisis resulting from the war in Europe.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Kherson victory marks ‘beginning of the end’ of war, Ukraine president says
Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits liberated city of Kherson; UN general assembly votes to require Russia pay reparations over invasion
