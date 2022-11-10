ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Independent

Lauren Boebert – live: Republican takes aim at Nancy Pelosi as Colorado race could rumble on to end of week

Lauren Boebert has taken aim at Nancy Pelosi and called for the House Speaker’s ousting, while her own future in politics continues to hang in the balance.“Waiting this long for election results is going to make firing Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House that much sweeter,” she tweeted on Monday.Republicans are just one seat away from taking the House, after several races were called on Monday.However, Ms Boebert’s race is still too close to call and it is unlikely the outcome will be known until the end of the week – at the soonest.The MAGA Republican is currently...
COLORADO STATE
Salina Post

Appeals court keeps Biden student debt plan on hold

WASHINGTON (AP )—President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of borrowers lost another battle in court on Monday when a federal appeals court panel agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program while an appeal plays out. The ruling by the three-judge panel from the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Salina Post

US providing abortion access for detained migrant youths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government took steps Thursday to ensure that pregnant migrant youths who are in its custody but not accompanied by parents can access abortion services by assigning them to shelters in states that still allow the procedure. Pregnant migrants under 18 who want...
TEXAS STATE
Salina Post

US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it's ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
WASHINGTON STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters

Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor-elect of Pennsylvania, will take office with a decisive mandate from voters, who overwhelmingly rejected a Republican drive to pare back abortion rights and voting laws in the premier battleground state. Shapiro, the state’s two-term attorney general, scored a massive 14 percentage point win over Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salina Post

LGBTQ-friendly votes signal progressive shift for Methodists

The United Methodist Church moved toward becoming more progressive and LGBTQ-affirming during U.S. regional meetings this month that included the election of its second openly gay bishop. Conservatives say the developments will only accelerate their exit from one of the nation’s largest Protestant denominations. Each of the UMC's five...
OREGON STATE
Salina Post

Today in History - November 13

Today is Sunday, Nov. 13, the 317th day of 2022. There are 48 days left in the year. On Nov. 13, 2015, Islamic State militants carried out a set of coordinated attacks in Paris on the national stadium, restaurants and streets, and a crowded concert hall, killing 130 people in the worst attack on French soil since World War II.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Latest on COP27, the United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The European Union announced Tuesday that it is raising its target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, albeit only slightly. The 27-nation bloc’s top climate official told delegates at a U.N. climate meeting in Egypt that the EU will increase its target for reducing emissions by 2030 to 57%, from 55% previously, compared with 1990 levels. Frans Timmermans said that the increase showed the EU was not backtracking on its commitments due to the energy crisis resulting from the war in Europe.
Salina Post

Salina Post

