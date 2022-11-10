ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

JuJu Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been placed in the concussion protocol after sustaining a helmet-to-helmet hit during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. On third-and-4 from the Kansas City 43, quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit Smith-Schuster with a pass that had enough for a first down. But...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Collinsworth can't understand why 49ers wanted to trade Jimmy G

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers failed to trade Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. And the move that was not made could end up leading to a successful season for the organization, NBC Sports analyst Cris Collinsworth shared on a special episode of "49ers Talk." “Could Jimmy go to any system...
Tom Brady: I tried to tell Leonard Fournette not to throw to me, but it was too late

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has done a lot of things over the course of his football career, but he’s never caught a touchdown pass. The Bucs tried to change that against the Seahawks in Munich on Sunday, but things did not work out as planned. Brady had been left uncovered on a previous Wildcat snap to running back Leonard Fournette, but rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen was on him the second time and he wound up picking off Fournette’s pass as Brady fell to the ground trying to break back toward the ball.
TAMPA, FL
NFL admits late catch in Vikings-Bills should have been overturned

The ending of Sunday’s roller-coaster contest between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had a little bit of everything. An instantly iconic one-handed catch, a weak QB sneak, an endzone fumble and a game-sealing interception were among the most notable highlights from the Vikings’ overtime victory. However, the game may not have reached overtime in the first place if not for an officiating error.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in important win over Chargers

SANTA CLARA — For a team with an abundance of offensive playmakers, the 49ers are not exactly showing their potency. But they played just well enough to pull out in a 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium. “I was proud of...
Dolphins lose Emmanuel Ogbah for season with torn tricep

Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah will miss the rest of the season. Ogbah suffered a torn tricep in today’s win over the Browns and will need season-ending surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 29-year-old Ogbah is a valuable member of the Dolphins’ defensive line rotation and usually...
Justin Jefferson on catch of a lifetime: Kirk Cousins said “I might just throw this up to you”

Every great catch begins with a throw. Sometimes the throw is great. Sometimes it’s just a desperation heave-ho. Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson made the catch of a lifetime on Sunday in Buffalo. A blend of David Tyree in Super Bowl XLII and OBJ on SNF with a dash of Jermaine Kearse in Super Bowl XLIV. After the game, Jefferson explained to Peter King of Football Morning in America that the play began with a wing and a prayer from quarterback Kirk Cousins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Report: Texans strip Brandin Cooks of captain status

Receiver Brandin Cooks will be back for the Texans today. His “C” won’t be. NFL Media reports that the Texans have stripped Cooks of his captain status in advance of his first game back after he wasn’t traded at the deadline. After the Week Nine loss...
HOUSTON, TX
Eagles to start backup nickel vs. Commanders

Avonte Maddox won't play on Monday night against the Commanders. Maddox (hamstring) has been ruled out. “It’s not looking like he’s going to go,” head coach Sirianni said on Saturday morning. “Obviously, we’ll give you the report later today. But it’s not looking like he’s going to go for this game.”
Heinicke ready for either QB1 or backup role moving forward

The Washington Commanders pulled off an epic upset victory over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, the club's third victory in four games with Taylor Heinicke at the helm. However, just minutes after the Commanders' fifth win of the season concluded, head coach Ron Rivera was noncommital whether...
WASHINGTON, DC
Hufanga cites Ryans' poise for 49ers' defensive dominance

The 49ers' defense has been one of the best in the 2022 NFL season and safety Talanoa Hufanga knows where the defense's soul comes from: DeMeco Ryans. Speaking with reporters following the 49ers' 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Hufanga explained how Ryans' demeanor permeates to the players.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL officiating office made call to eject Dre Greenlaw for “a flagrant act”

NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson said after Sunday night’s game that it was the league officiating office that made the decision to eject 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Anderson said after the game that the officials threw the...
Shanahan admits Greenlaw's ejection in win ‘blew my mind’

Like 49ers fans and other football fanatics across the world watching the “Sunday Night Football" matchup between the 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers, Kyle Shanahan was shocked that Dre Greenlaw was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet collision with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. And shocked might be a bit of an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eagles strike early, taking advantage of strip-sack of Taylor Heinicke

The Commanders thought they caught a break when, after a three-and-out on their first possession, Eagles safety Reed Blankenship was called for roughing punter Tress Way. Washington got 15 yards and new offensive life. That lasted one play. Josh Sweat got a blindside hit on Taylor Heinicke, forcing the Washington...
WASHINGTON, DC
Mark Davis: Josh McDaniels is “doing a fantastic job”

On Sunday, the Raiders lost to the Colts 25-20 to fall to 2-7 on the season. It was a loss so bad that Derek Carr — the team’s franchise quarterback since 2014 — was overcome with emotion at his postgame press conference and questioned the effort of some of his teammates.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Derek Carr, Davante Adams put Raiders back on top

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was upset about the state of the offense after last Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, but he likely feels a bit better about things right now. Quarterback Derek Carr evaded pass rushers and delivered a strike to Adams while on the move on a...

