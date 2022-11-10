ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopWired

Adidas To Continue To Drop New Yeezy’s Without The “Yeezy” On Them

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17dT47_0j6PGeem00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20cs0p_0j6PGeem00

Source: adidas / adidas

Adidas might’ve cut ties with Kanye West , but apparently that doesn’t mean they stop churning out more colorways of the popular Yeezy silhouettes in the coming future.

According to Bloomberg , adidas plans on continuing to release more Yeezy sneakers and slides with the exception that they will not be baring the name “Yeezy” on the packaging. Whether or not that will effect the popularity of the sneakers in the future or the resale value of older Yeezy sneakers is anyone’s guess at this point, but adidas isn’t giving up on the silhouettes that made up roughly 50% of the $250 million. Though they will save $300 million by going it alone, it’s still unclear if sneakerheads will be interested in “Yeezy” kicks that are no longer associated with the controversial artist.

Still, CFO Ohlmeyer said the profitability of the line is often overstated because its costs include only those directly related to Yeezy products, not all the centralized expenses that were shouldered by Adidas’s wider business network.

“Let me be clear, we own all the IP, we own all the designs, we own all the versions and new colorways,” Ohlmeyer said. “It’s our product. We do not own the Yeezy name.”

Y’all know Kanye will call for a boycott of new “Yeezy” colorways at some point in the future. Even if they drop the price of Yeezy’s from $250 to $150, we’re not sure heads will bite. Maybe if they go for $50 they could move weight. Just sayin.’

While many had hoped that Kanye would somehow find his way back to Nike and retro the classic Nike Yeezy silhouettes, it’s not looking like Nike has any interest in associating with celebrities who dabble in antisemitic rhetoric. Just ask Kyrie Irving .

What do y’all think of adidas continuing to churn out new “Yeezy” merchandise without the Yeezy stamp on them? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Adidas To Continue To Drop New Yeezy’s Without The “Yeezy” On Them appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 7

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon

This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
Complex

‘Why TF Are You Still Wearing Yeezy?’ Kanye West-Inspired Instagram Fashion Influencers Explain

Ivan Arroyo immigrated to Dallas, Texas from Mexico when he was 6 years old. For the past 10 years he’s been protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which was launched by the Obama administration in 2012 to protect children of undocumented immigrants from deportation. Since 2008, the 31-year-old has grown an affinity for Kanye West’s style, and it shows. His Instagram, @ivansrevenge, is filled with pictures of him wearing Yeezy pieces from head to toe (Ye follows the account).
DALLAS, TX
Vibe

50 Cent On Kanye West’s Career Amid Controversies: “It’s A Wrap”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has shared his sentiments about Kanye West and all of the controversy surrounding his anti-semitic comments. In a nutshell, 50 advised that it’s best that West “buy the car he likes and just ride off into the sunset.”. In a since-deleted Instagram...
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Will Continue To Sell Yeezys, But There’s A Twist

Adidas says they own every single Yeezy design. Yesterday morning, Adidas dropped some bombshell news as they decided to officially end their partnership with Kanye West. This is a move that many were expecting, although there was this sense that Adidas would not pull the trigger. In the end, however, they have removed Yeezy from their umbrella, and they are making sure all Yeezys are pulled from stores.
TMZ.com

Khloe Kardashian Steps Out Wearing Yeezys After Adidas Drops Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian was the first in her family to publicly support the Jewish community and defend her sister Kim Kardashian against Kanye West ... but apparently, she's still a fan of the Yeezy shoe itself. Khloe was spotted wearing Yeezy 350s Wednesday while taking her daughter True to an art...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” Officially Unveiled: Photos

The Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” is coming next month. One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.
XXL Mag

Nick Cannon Compares Kyrie Irving’s Suspension Conditions to Buck-Breaking in Slavery

Nick Cannon is comparing Kyrie Irving's suspension conditions to the savage practice of buck-breaking done in slavery. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), the 2 Hate or Not 2 Hate Podcast, which appears to be cohosted by Cannon and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, shared a snippet of the debut episode on Instagram. In the clip, the duo discuss Kyrie Irving being issued a five-game suspension for sharing an anti-Semitic documentary on social media. Nick, who has faced his own anti-Semitic issues in the past, defended the Brooklyn Nets point-guard.
hypebeast.com

Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 Snorlax Custom

After Maijin Buu and Frieza Nike Dunk Low customs, sneaker customizer Andrew Chiou has now returned with a Snorlax-inspired take on the Air Jordan 4. The latest one-of-a-kind offering from Chiou sees the classic Jordan Brand model dressed with the colors of the Normal-type Pokémon. The uppers found on...
sneakernews.com

The AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Is Expected To Release This Holiday Season

Under Yoon Ahn’s purview AMBUSH has established themselves as a staple in the Japanese streetwear ecosystem meanwhile extending their East Asia imprint notably here in the states as of late via the collaborative aid of Nike’s Air Adjust Force and a slew of Nike Dunks. Expected to debut this holiday season, the label is now taking its talents to the Air Force 1 for the first time in the two cohort’s youthful four-year relationship.
The Hollywood Reporter

Adidas to Sell Yeezy Products Under New Name Following Split From Kanye West

The German sportswear company owns the designs, but the Yeezy trademark belongs to Kanye "Ye" West. Following Adidas’ highly publicized split from Kanye “Ye” West last month after he espoused anti-Semitic sentiments on a multi-stop media tour, the sportswear company has plans to do what many predicted might happen: rebrand Yeezy products in order to continue selling them without Ye.
The Independent

Kanye West’s net worth plummets from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ends Yeezy partnership

Kanye West’s net worth has been scythed from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ended their Yeezy partnership, according to Forbes magazine. After days of relentless pressure, Adidas announced on Tuesday it had terminated its business relationship with the 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul over his repeated antisemitic remarks. “Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech,” it said in a press release. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”West had goaded the German footwear giant, saying on...
Business Insider

Kanye West's Yeezy products are still being sold on the Farfetch website

Global fashion platform Farfetch is still selling more than 200 Yeezy products on its site. Companies including Adidas and Balenciaga have cut ties with West following his antisemitic comments. Foot Locker is also pulling products from its online and brick-and-mortar stores. Luxury fashion retailer Farfetch is still selling Yeezy products...
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy