ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Longtime Nashville Restaurant Demolished After Decades Of Service

By Sarah Tate
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oiZkQ_0j6PGQFU00
Photo: Getty Images

A restaurant that made a name for itself serving Nashville for decades was demolished this week, paving the way for a potential new high-rise in Music City.

Rotier's Restaurant closed for good in 2021 after nearly 75 years of serving Nashville from its Elliston Place location, per the Tennessean . Since then, the building has stood as a reminder what the community lost and raised questions of how the landscape of Music City will continue to change. That all changed this week when the restaurant, which was popular among locals and nearby students, was torn to the ground, News Channel 5 reports.

Michael Wynn , a relative of the Rotier family, mourned the loss of the restaurant, both in service and with the building being razed.

"What makes this even sadder is we'll never have this type of thing again," said Wynne. "Good food. A lot of laughs."

Paul Kingsbury was a loyal patron of Rotier's, which he said had "killer" milkshakes and tasty cheeseburgers . He has "mixed feelings" about the future of the space, saying the community is "losing a bit of our identity."

"So many memories of dates with beautiful women, and hanging out with friends here from college," he reminisced, adding, "I feel like it was a great place, family run place, the Rotier family — they were wonderful, very friendly, great food, great times. Ya can't stop change though."

But what change can residents expect for the now-demolished space? The general consensus seems to be it could make room for a new high-rise at the corner of West Avenue, however new building owner and Brentwood-based developer GBT Realty has not revealed plans for the future of the location.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

New event venue burns in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire in North Nashville early Monday morning. According to personnel at the scene, the fire started outside of Flash Me Xperience on Jefferson Street, a new party and event venue next to Mary’s Old-Fashioned Bar-B-Que. Early indications show debris behind the building caught fire and spread to the inside back rooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Beautiful, Timeless, Current, New Construction on Wonderful, This Home Hits the Market for $7.5M in Nashville, TN

The Home in Nashville supplies the plunge pool/spa with a calming water feature & privacy landscaped & fenced backyard, now available for sale. This home located at 325 Walnut Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,527 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: (615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
maloriesadventures.com

The Weirdest Things to Do in Nashville

Nashville is known for its beautiful tourist attraction, amazing music, and delicious foods. Aside from that, it also offers some strange attractions that make it a fascinating city. In fact, a weekend getaway to this destination is incomplete without doing some quirky activities. To give you a better view, here are the weirdest things to do in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: November 14, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
trazeetravel.com

Discover Nashville Neighborhoods

Whether you are interested in music, art, history, food, sports or fashion, Music City has something for everyone to sing about. Nashville is accessible, friendly and authentic, with diverse neighborhoods, a storied musical heritage and a creative culture that energizes the city. In the nucleus of the city — Downtown...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvilleguru.com

A Look Inside: One More | Cocktail Club

One More | Cocktail Club is one of the newest cocktail destinations in Downtown Nashville. This somewhat hidden cocktail club is located on the third floor of Assembly Food Hall between Sixty Vines and Skydeck. Walk through the unassuming door into a sophisticated lounge where mixologists create elevated cocktails to satiate your need for one more round. Nashville Guru stopped by to get a look inside.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Davidson County!. Celebrate the wondrous musical legacy of Ol’ Blue Eyes in this show packed with beloved songs like “Come Fly with Me,” “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “I’ve Got the World on a String,” “It Was a Very Good Year,” “One for My Baby,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “Night and Day” and so many more. Called “two parts Frank Sinatra and one part Billy Joel,” singer/pianist/songwriter Tony DeSare delivers a fresh take on old-school class in this outstanding, critically acclaimed tribute.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
luxury-houses.net

Exhibiting the Highest Quality and Design Standards, This Stunning Contemporary Home in Nashville, TN Hits the Market for $3.995M

The Home in Nashville is designed by David Baird, & styled by Marcelle Guibeau, now available for sale. This home located at 3612B Woodmont Blvd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,496 square feet of living spaces. Call Steven Myers – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: (615-330-0555) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Murfreesboro Cold Patrol needs volunteers

Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville #1 For New Country

 https://thebig98.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy