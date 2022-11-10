Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
cw34.com
Deputies warn boaters of debris floating in waterways after Hurricane Nicole
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office warns boaters about the potential risk of debris in the water after Hurricane Nicole. Deputies said there is still debris floating, along with, ropes from traps, floating just under the waterline. Because of this, the debris can be difficult to see.
cw34.com
'Me and my first mate are homeless:' Boaters forced out of homes at marina
NETTLES ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — The aftermath of Hurricane Nicole is still apparent throughout some areas. Several boardwalks are damaged on the Treasure Coast, and some beaches remain closed. In Jensen beach, an entire community is now being forced out because of damage. After Hurricane Nicole's landfall in North...
cw34.com
Sea turtles, railroad tracks, and Hurricane Nicole: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories in video from this week. Struggling sea turtle hatchling safely released into water. A sea turtle hatchling was released back into the water by deputies after a concerned citizen found the hatchling. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office...
wflx.com
Beachfront businesses in Vero Beach reopen after Hurricane Nicole
Businesses along the beach are getting back to normal after Hurricane Nicole battered the Treasure Coast. “Every one of these Tikis were flipped right over,” said Steve Toolan. Toolan is the manager at Mulligan’s Beach House Bar and Grill. They closed down last Wednesday at 6 p.m. before Nicole...
cw34.com
Missing woman from Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman out of Palm Beach County. Deisha Dickenson, 31, was last seen on Nov. 8 near the Costco at Lantana and I-95. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, white shoes...
Couple Rescued Off Sailboat As It Was Pounded By Hurricane Winds
A Fort Pierce man is telling the story about how he and his wife were rescued from their sailboat that was caught in the Indian River Lagoon while Hurricane Nicole was moving through.
3 injured in 3 separate shootings in West Palm Beach
Police are investigating three shootings that left two children and an adult injured in West Palm Beach.
Hutchinson Island homeowners assess damage from Hurricane Nicole
Dozens of homeowners along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County on Friday are now trying to assess the damage to their homes after Hurricane Nicole.
veronews.com
Beaches: What’s closed? What’s open after Hurricane Nicole?
Hurricane Nicole left behind heavy erosion at several beaches in Indian River County – along with damage to beachfront properties – before tearing its way through central Florida last week. The Category one hurricane also brought winds and heavy storm surge that wrecked portions of boardwalks, shutting down access points to Vero’s most popular beaches.
fox35orlando.com
PHOTOS: Multimillion-dollar Florida homes on brink of collapse after Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Several multi-million dollar homes near the ocean appear to be on the brink of crumbling due to beach erosion caused by Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday. Although Nicole’s winds died down after coming ashore, its storm...
Wellington Teen Is Missing, PBSO Seeks Information
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Police tell BocaNewsNow.com at 6:38 a.m. that Sutton was just located. Details to come. WELLINGTON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public Sunday morning for help locating Caiden Sutton. Sutton, 16, was last seen Saturday night around […]
treasurecoast.com
Silver Alert : PSLPD trying to locate Missing 80-Year-Old Man with Dementia
Silver Alert : PSLPD trying to locate Missing 80-Year-Old Man with Dementia. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have initiated a Silver Alert trying to locate a missing 80-Year-Old Man with dementia. Here is the information:. Terrence Lord left his home in the 400-BLK of SW...
Dakota Delray Beach Resident, 22, Jailed On DUI Charge
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 22-year-old West Delray Beach resident is facing a DUI charge following his arrest late Saturday night by police in Palm Springs. Robert Gawne, of the 15200 block of Waterleaf Lane in the new community of Dakota, was taken […]
cw34.com
Couple caught shoplifting at Walmart with children
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man and woman are accused of shoplifting with three young children at a Walmart in Vero Beach. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Shetarra Denise Taylor and 28-year-old Zachary Wilfredo Feliciano on charges of shoplifting and retail theft earlier this month.
BIG DELAYS: I-95 To Close In Boca Raton, Prepare For Detours
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for more I-95 delays in South Palm Beach County. The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing to close I-95 northbound — in Boca Raton — for at least two nights this week. All northbound traffic will be […]
cbs12.com
Skeletal remains, a noise complaint, and gas station stabbing: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories in photos from this week. Skeletal remains of 6 bodies unearthed by Hurricane Nicole in Martin County. After Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida's coastline, deputies made a 'bone-chilling' discovery on Hutchinson Island. The Martin County Sheriff's Office...
How Tequesta is growing: One condominium tower nearly done on beachfront; two more may follow
TEQUESTA — The skyline along Tequesta’s beachfront is changing, and the construction of the 10-story SeaGlass complex near Coral Cove Park is only one part of it. The next changes will occur closer to Cato’s Bridge, where developers are planning to build new luxury condominiums on the site of two older buildings.
cw34.com
Lake Worth Beach residents seek outside solution to utility bills increase
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — People in Lake Worth Beach continue to be frustrated with the rising rates of their utilities. CBS 12 first reported that residents of Lake Worth Beach were seeing sky high September utility bills. The rising resident's rates were a result of the city...
Ethan The Dog Named The American Humane Hero Dog Of The Year
Ethan has inspired people around the world through his inspirational story of survival and courage
Dump trucks valued at more than $200K swiped from business
The search is on to find a pair of pricey dump trucks stolen from a family-owned business in Riviera Beach.
