advantagenews.com
Jared O'Dell
Jared James O'Dell, 29, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Born August 17, 1993 in Alton, he was the son of Donnie O'Dell of Bunker Hill and the late Kristine (Vinyard) Little. He had been employed as a manager for Village Drive-In in Bunker...
advantagenews.com
Melvin Surratt Jr.
Melvin S. Surratt Jr., 83, died at 7:30 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at his home. Born February 8, 1939 in Fishhook, IL, he was the son of Melvin S. Surratt Sr., and Pauline (Dennis) Stark. Mr. Surratt served for 26 years with the Navy and Marine Corps. He retired from the military and then spent 17 years with Winchester division of Olin as an adjustor. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cutting grass and working on his mower. On May 15, 2004 he married the former Linda Woods in Wood River. She survives. Also surviving are three sons, Melvin S. Surratt III of New Delhi, IL, Mike Surratt of Brookport, IL, and Mitch Surratt (Lori) of South Roxana, three step-daughters, Tammy Hensley (Joe) of Alton, Aimee Walsh of Bethalto, and Elizabeth Walsh (Jason) of Alton, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Donnie Surratt of Ashland, IL, and Carl Stark of Kane, and a sister, Marie Dziurowitz of Cahokia. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Murral and Mark Surratt, a grandson, Billy J. Surratt, sisters, Darlene Marshall, Kathleen Long, and Wilma Angel Farris, and brothers, Emil Surratt, Jack Surratt, James Surratt, Danny Surratt, Murral Stark, and David Farris. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Rayette Milkovich
Rayette Lynne Milkovich passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the home of her parents, following a fearless battle with cancer. She was born on January 13, 1965 in Granite City and was the beloved daughter of Thomas and Cheryl (McElyea) Herrin. From a young age, Raye developed an unbridled determination; a defining trait, which she carried with her for 57 years.
advantagenews.com
Dorothy Kelley
Dorothy Jeanne Kelley entered peacefully into eternal life with her Savior on November 5, 2022, at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy in Alton, IL. Dorothy was born in Grand Junction, Iowa on December 26, 1925, as the only child of Everett Melvin Kelley and Florence Alice (Thompson) Kelley. Dorothy graduated...
advantagenews.com
Penny Pile-Brueggemann
Penny J. Pile-Brueggemann, 64, of Wood River, Illinois passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Born August 17, 1958, in Wood River, she was a daughter of the late Richard T. “Drafty” and Martha Ione (Badman) Pile. She was a Senior Pricing Manager with Land O’Lakes and formerly Ralston-Purina with over 40 years of dedicated service. Penny was creative and enjoyed working with arts and crafts and had a love of reading as shown by her library of books. She enjoyed watching and cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and St. Louis Blues Hockey teams. Penny adored her dogs, LeeLoo and Sheldon. Her family was of utmost importance in her life and she cherished her grandchildren. She enjoyed many trips to visit her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. She had several nicknames given to her by these in her life such as Nana Banana, Sassy Nan and Spanky. Her beautiful smile, infectious laugh and huge personality could brighten anyone’s day and she will be forever missed by many. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Priscila Brueggemann of Bristow, Virginia; two grandchildren, Marley and Reagan Brueggemann; two special nieces; many cousins; other extended family and many dear friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by her cherished sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Michael McVey.
advantagenews.com
Nancy Barnett
Nancy Ames Barnett, 95, of Collinsville, formerly of Medora, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. She married Richard “Dick” Barnett on August 17, 1947. He preceded her in death in 2014. Nancy graduated from Medora High School with the class of 1945. She received her Bachelor’s Degree...
advantagenews.com
Meda Moran
Meda Catherine Moran, 74, of Granite City, IL passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Lebanon, IL. She was born to the late John & Edith (Anderson) Farnbach in Carrollton, IL on December 6, 1947. Meda worked as a customer service representative in the insurance business. In her free time Meda was an avid reader, and could finish a book in a day.
advantagenews.com
William Hayden
William H. “Bill” Hayden, 64, passed away November 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 6, 1958 in Alton to Charlia and the late Patricia (Fritchman) Hayden. Bill was a barber until he retired last year. He enjoyed NASCAR, playing golf, watching...
advantagenews.com
Charles Winslow
Charlie Wayne Winslow, 57 of Worden passed away on Friday November 4, 2022. He was born August 26, 1965 in Alton IL. He was beloved by his aunts, many cousins and good friends. Charlie loved spending time with his family, going to dirt races with his cousins and fishing with his daughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and “Honker” and his daughter Heather Marie. Charlie touched so many lives with his outgoing personality. He never meet a stranger. He will be missed by many. His wishes were to be cremated and have his ashes scattered. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
advantagenews.com
Katherine March
Born July 24, 1960 in Alton, she was the daughter of Thomas Ambrose of Rosewood Heights and Jean (Bauer) Alkire of Galveston, TX. Kathy loved to travel, having the opportunity to visit several countries during her lifetime. She is survived by her parents; a son, Daniel March of Hastings, MN;...
advantagenews.com
James Bielong
James “Jim” Robert Bielong, 58, of Moro, passed away at home on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 7:12 pm. He was born on July 5, 1964, in Highland, IL, the son Jerome (Jerry) Bielong and Linda J. (Knox) Eberhart. James enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping, floating, fishing, gardening,...
advantagenews.com
Alton leaf vacuum to start November 28
Alton residents can take advantage of the city’s leaf vacuum service starting in a couple of weeks. Those living in Wards 3 and 4 will see the vacuum first beginning Monday, November 28, with plans to run all that week. The following week, the week of December 5th, the truck will be in Wards 5 and 6.
advantagenews.com
Local NSDAR dedicates crosses at Vaughn Hill Cemetery
Veterans and their supporters gathered Friday morning to honor their own on ground dating back to one of the earliest local settlements. Crosses representing unmarked graves of 56 individuals in Vaughn Hill Cemetery were dedicated by the local chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The cemetery sits on ground settled as part of Rattan’s Prairie in 1804 by Ohioan Thomas Rattan who fought in the American Revolution. It's also tied to the Wood River Massacre. DAR Regent Carol Borner said those buried at the site deserved recognition.
advantagenews.com
Call prompts lockdown at Jerseyville High
A brief lockdown Monday at Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville ended about an hour after it began, once law enforcement and school officials determined the threat was not credible. Just before 1pm the school received an anonymous call stating there was a student who had a gun outside of the school’s cafeteria. That prompted the school to go into lockdown, per its Safety and Crisis Management protocol.
advantagenews.com
Fall tree planting effort goes well in Alton
There are a lot more trees in Alton these days, thanks to environmental groups partnering with the city and some businesses to obtain grant money and put them in the ground. A recently-completed fall tree planting effort involved species native to this part of the world. Some examples are: persimmon, hazelnut, and swamp oaks.
advantagenews.com
Crash causes downed power lines
Power has been restored for Ameren customers in Alton after a vehicle apparently struck a power pole late Sunday night in the 3900 block of Fosterburg Road. There was also an initial report that the downed line caused a fire in a field, but the Alton Fire Department responded and found no fire.
advantagenews.com
Alton man accused of firing gun in domestic dispute
An Alton man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm remains at large, and Alton Police want to hear from you if you know where he may be. Police say they responded to the 900 block of Oakwood Housing Estates last Sunday morning for a report of shots fired. Their...
